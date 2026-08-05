Severance Pay Ceiling In Turkey 2026: Limits, Calculation And Legal Impact

Turkey's severance pay ceiling for 2026 has been set at two distinct amounts: TRY 64,948.77 for the first half and TRY 73,729.87 for the second half of the year.

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Severance pay ceiling is not merely a technical calculation item; it is a critical mechanism that determines the actual upper limit of the compensation an employee may receive. Many employees assume that severance pay is calculated based on their last gross salary. In practice, however, this calculation is not absolute. The statutory ceiling creates a direct limiting effect, particularly for high-earning employees, and may result in substantial differences between the expected amount and the amount actually paid. For this reason, each update to the severance pay ceiling should be regarded not only as a numerical increase, but also as a significant change in terms of employee receivables and employer obligations. This article examines the legal framework of the severance pay ceiling, the effect of the new ceiling determined for 2026 on severance calculations, its practical consequences, and the legal risks that may arise in this process.

The Concept and Legal Framework of the Severance Pay Ceiling

The severance pay ceiling refers to the maximum amount of severance pay that may be paid for each year of the employee’s service. In other words, regardless of how high the employee’s gross salary is, the calculation cannot exceed this ceiling. In this respect, the ceiling prevents severance pay from becoming an unlimited receivable and subjects it to a statutory upper limit. This has direct consequences, especially for employees in higher income brackets.

From a legal standpoint, the severance pay ceiling is determined based on the highest retirement bonus payable to civil servants. This system aims to establish an indirect balance between the employment regime and the civil service regime. In practice, however, this approach may create substantial differences between private-sector salary levels and the applicable ceiling.

At this point, the main purpose of the ceiling is to create a predictable financial burden for employers and to limit the risk of excessively high severance payments. From the employee’s perspective, however, it may cause a serious loss of entitlement, particularly in long-term and high-salary employment relationships. Therefore, the severance pay ceiling is not merely a technical limit; it is also a rule that directly affects the economic balance between the parties.

2026 Severance Pay Ceiling: Distinction Between the First and Second Half of the Year

As of 2026, the severance pay ceiling must be assessed separately for two different periods within the year. For the first half of the year, namely the period between January 1, 2026 and June 30, 2026, the severance pay ceiling was applied as TRY 64,948.77. However, this amount was revised for the second half of the year pursuant to the July 2026 Circular on Financial and Social Rights published by the Ministry of Treasury and Finance. Accordingly, for the period between July 1, 2026 and December 31, 2026, the annual ceiling amount for severance payments to employees has been set at TRY 73,729.87.

This distinction should not be treated merely as a numerical update. In severance pay calculations, the applicable ceiling is determined according to the date on which the employment contract is terminated. In other words, if the employee’s termination date falls on or before June 30, 2026, the first-half ceiling applies; if the termination takes place on or after July 1, 2026, the second-half ceiling must be taken into account. Therefore, the termination date is one of the key factors directly affecting the outcome of the severance pay calculation.

In practice, this point becomes particularly important for high-earning employees. For employees whose gross salary remains below the ceiling, the increase in the ceiling may not create a direct difference. However, for employees whose gross salary exceeds the ceiling, the increase in the second half of the year raises the maximum amount payable for each year of service. For this reason, there may be a significant payment difference between a termination carried out on June 30, 2026 and a termination carried out on July 1, 2026, especially where the employee has a long period of service.

Employers must also assess this date-based distinction carefully. Applying the ceiling for the wrong period may result in underpayment and subsequently lead to an employment receivables dispute. Similarly, an employee whose employment has ended should check which ceiling has been applied in the payment breakdown. This is because the severance pay ceiling is not merely an accounting figure; it is an important legal limit determining the amount of severance pay that the employee may claim.

The Effect of the 2026 Second-Half Severance Pay Ceiling on Calculation

The basic rule in severance pay calculation is that the employee’s latest gross salary, including regular and continuous benefits, is taken as the basis. However, if this amount exceeds the severance pay ceiling applicable in the relevant period, the calculation is made directly over the ceiling. Therefore, in the second half of 2026, for an employee whose gross salary exceeds TRY 73,729.87, the amount to be taken as the basis for each full year of service will not be the employee’s actual gross salary, but this ceiling amount. If the employee’s salary remains below this amount, the calculation is generally made based on the employee’s own gross salary, including regular and continuous benefits.

This creates a difference between expectation and actual payment for high-earning employees. For example, an employee with a monthly gross salary, including regular and continuous benefits, of TRY 100,000 may expect severance pay to be calculated over TRY 100,000 for each year of service. However, if the employment ends in the second half of 2026, the maximum amount to be taken as the basis for each year of service will be TRY 73,729.87. Accordingly, as the salary level increases, the limiting effect of the ceiling becomes more visible.

This difference becomes more significant as the employee’s length of service increases. In a one-year employment relationship, the effect of the ceiling may appear limited; however, for 8, 10 or 15 years of service, the difference between the actual gross salary and the ceiling may reach a substantial amount in the total severance pay calculation. For this reason, when calculating severance pay for managers, senior executives, foreign employees and other high-earning professionals, it is not sufficient to review the salary slip alone. The calculation must be assessed together with the termination date, the salary items included in the gross remuneration, and the ceiling applicable at the time.

In practice, however, calculation errors are quite common. Employers may sometimes apply the ceiling from the wrong period, fail to include fringe benefits in the gross remuneration, or make a standard calculation without considering the termination date. Likewise, employees may form incorrect expectations without understanding how the ceiling operates. Such errors often result in underpayment and subsequently create the risk of an employment receivables claim. Accurate calculation during the termination process is therefore critical to preventing future disputes.

Practical Consequences of the New Ceiling for Employees and Employers

The increase in the severance pay ceiling determined for 2026 may appear, at first glance, to be a development in favor of employees. However, its effect is not the same in every case. For employees whose gross salary is below the ceiling, this change does not provide a direct advantage. By contrast, for employees whose salary exceeds the ceiling, the increase raises the severance amount payable, although only to a limited extent. In practice, however, this increase often does not provide as much benefit as expected.

From the employer’s perspective, an increase in the ceiling directly means an increase in costs. This effect becomes more visible in cases such as collective dismissals, restructuring processes, or the departure of high-earning employees. Employers must therefore consider not only current salary levels but also the applicable severance pay ceiling when planning termination processes. Otherwise, unexpected costs may arise.

For employees, the most important issue is the difference between expectation and actual payment. Employees often calculate a severance expectation based on their own gross salary. Due to the ceiling, however, the amount payable may be lower. This frequently becomes one of the main causes of disputes during the employment termination process.

At this point, the form of termination also becomes important. In mutual termination arrangements, settlement agreements, or collective exit processes, how severance pay is calculated and how the ceiling is applied should be clearly assessed by the parties. Otherwise, differences that later emerge for one of the parties may turn into lawsuits and receivables claims. Accordingly, the severance pay ceiling plays a decisive role not only at the calculation stage, but also in determining the termination strategy. Otherwise, the employee may choose to terminate the employment agreement for just cause instead of settling and may file a severance pay lawsuit.

Errors and Legal Risks Concerning the Severance Pay Ceiling

Errors in the application of the severance pay ceiling may have serious consequences that directly affect the employee’s receivable rights. Calculations made during the termination process, in particular, may later become a matter of dispute between the parties. The most common problems at this stage are the application of the ceiling for the wrong period or the incomplete assessment of the employee’s gross wage. Such errors may cause the employee to receive an underpayment and later bring a lawsuit.

In practice, however, the risk is not limited to calculation errors. Employers often assume that the matter has been fully closed by obtaining a release agreement at the time of termination. Yet the validity of release agreements is subject to specific legal requirements, and such documents do not always provide protection, especially where there has been an underpayment. Therefore, severance pay that has been calculated incorrectly may later become claimable again. This creates an unexpected legal risk for the employer.

Employees also face an important risk. Failure to notice that severance pay has been underpaid, or accepting a lower amount because of an incorrect calculation, may eventually result in a loss of rights. In particular, if no claim is made within the applicable statute of limitations, the unpaid portion may become entirely unenforceable. For this reason, calculations made at the termination stage should be carefully reviewed.

Another important issue in this process is the claim strategy. Disputes concerning severance pay are often not merely calculation matters; they also require the selection of the correct legal path. At this point, our articles providing detailed explanations on the debt collection in Turkey, including employee receivables, may serve as a useful guide.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the severance pay ceiling for 2026? In 2026, the severance pay ceiling applies in two separate periods. For the period between January 1, 2026 and June 30, 2026, the ceiling was set at TRY 64,948.77, while for the period between July 1, 2026 and December 31, 2026, it was set at TRY 73,729.87. The applicable amount is determined based on the date on which the employment contract is terminated. What happens if the employee’s salary is higher than the severance pay ceiling? This is one of the most commonly misunderstood issues in practice. If the employee’s gross salary is below the severance pay ceiling, the calculation is made directly based on the actual salary. However, if the gross salary exceeds the ceiling, the calculation is made not based on the salary, but on the ceiling amount. As a result, even if the employee earns a higher salary, the severance pay remains limited by this statutory upper limit. Does the severance pay ceiling change every year? Yes. The severance pay ceiling is not a fixed amount and is generally updated twice a year. These updates are determined based on the civil servant salary coefficient and take effect in January and July. For this reason, the employee’s termination date is critical in determining the applicable ceiling. Applying the ceiling for the wrong period may directly result in an underpayment or an incorrect payment. Conclusion and Assessment Although the severance pay ceiling is often viewed merely as an upper limit, in practice it is one of the key factors determining the actual amount of an employee receivable. For high-earning employees in particular, the effect of the ceiling may create significant differences between the amount expected and the amount actually paid. Therefore, severance pay should be assessed not only by reference to the employee’s salary, but also by considering the applicable statutory ceiling. A significant portion of employment disputes in Turkey arise from incorrect calculations, the application of the wrong period’s ceiling, or insufficiently careful management of the termination process. This may lead to unexpected costs for employers and loss of rights for employees. Steps taken at the termination stage are especially important, as they may later produce consequences that are difficult to remedy. Accordingly, assessments concerning the severance pay ceiling should be made correctly at the outset, and the calculation should be carried out within the proper legal framework with the support of an employment law attorney in Turkey. In such cases, an accurate legal assessment at an early stage may substantially prevent future disputes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.