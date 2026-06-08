Workplace Mobbing Lawsuit In Turkey: Conditions, Evidence And Compensation

A mobbing lawsuit is not merely an employee-employer dispute; it is the legal response to a systematic attack on personality rights, dignity, and reputation. This process of psychological harassment in the workplace is often perceived by the victim as merely a “difficult period” or a “personal conflict.”

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A mobbing lawsuit is not merely an employee-employer dispute; it is the legal response to a systematic attack on personality rights, dignity, and reputation. This process of psychological harassment in the workplace is often perceived by the victim as merely a “difficult period” or a “personal conflict.” However, mobbing is an unlawful course of conduct that can be legally defined when certain conditions exist, that can be proven, and that may give rise to compensation. Depending on the circumstances of the specific case, it may give rise both to tort liability and to contractual liability arising from the employer’s breach of its duty to protect and supervise the employee.

This article addresses the main questions, beginning with what mobbing is, and continuing with conduct that may qualify as mobbing, examples of mobbing in the workplace, the conditions for filing a mobbing lawsuit, where mobbing may be reported, how a mobbing lawsuit is filed, and how compensation for mobbing is calculated. For every employee and every employer who wishes to manage the process correctly from the outset, this article provides a comprehensive legal framework.

What Is Mobbing?

The concept of mobbing is defined by the International Labour Organization (ILO) as a set of hostile acts systematically carried out in the workplace by one or more persons, targeting an employee’s personality, dignity, and professional existence. Under Turkish law, this concept corresponds to “psychological harassment.” In terms of private law, its principal legal basis is Article 417 of the Turkish Code of Obligations, while its administrative and institutional framework is shaped by Presidential circulars. Turkish judicial precedent answers the question of what psychological harassment means by referring to the intentional, repeated, and systematic humiliation or exclusion of an employee in the workplace, or conduct that damages the employee’s personality rights.

The question of what mobbing in the workplace means has a more concrete practical meaning. A manager’s repeated belittling of a subordinate, portraying the employee as professionally incompetent, ceasing to invite the employee to meetings, or attempting to wear the employee down by assigning meaningless tasks are workplace manifestations of mobbing. When considered individually, some of these acts may appear to be part of ordinary working life; however, when evaluated as part of a systematic pattern, they may amount to a serious violation of legally protected personality rights. Therefore, the main criterion distinguishing mobbing from other workplace conflicts is not only the nature of the acts, but also their continuity and the intent behind them.

Legal Basis of Mobbing Under Turkish Law

Protection against psychological harassment under Turkish law is regulated in more than one legal instrument. Article 17 of the Constitution of the Republic of Türkiye safeguards personal inviolability and physical and moral integrity; this protection also provides a constitutional basis applicable to acts of psychological pressure in the workplace. Article 417 of the Turkish Code of Obligations imposes on the employer the obligation to protect and respect the employee’s personality. It also requires the employer to take the necessary measures to ensure that employees are not subjected to psychological or sexual harassment and, if they have been subjected to such harassment, to prevent them from suffering further harm. This provision constitutes the strongest legal basis for mobbing lawsuits and, in the event of a breach, opens the way for claims for both pecuniary and non-pecuniary damages.

As regards circulars on mobbing, the first regulation was introduced by Prime Ministry Circular No. 2011/2, published in the Official Gazette dated March 19, 2011 and numbered 27879. This mechanism, established within the scope of combating psychological harassment in workplaces, was repealed by Presidential Circular No. 2025/3, published in the Official Gazette dated March 6, 2025 and numbered 32833, and was replaced by a more comprehensive regulation. The new circular provides for the re-establishment of the Board for Combating Psychological Harassment, employer and managerial responsibilities, the inclusion of protective provisions in collective bargaining agreements, and the provision of psychological support through the ALO 170 hotline. It should be remembered that circulars do not, in private law terms, constitute a direct legal basis for compensation in the same manner as statutes; rather, they regulate the framework for administrative policy, awareness, applications, and institutional obligations.

Within the framework of the Labor Code, psychological harassment may also constitute just cause for termination by the employee, depending on the circumstances of the specific case. In such a case, the employee may be entitled to severance pay, provided that the other statutory conditions are also met.

Elements Distinguishing Mobbing from Other Workplace Conflicts

Disagreements, criticism, objections regarding the distribution of duties, or performance evaluations may occasionally arise in every workplace. Not all of these can be characterized as workplace mobbing. From a legal perspective, several core elements must coexist in order to establish the existence of mobbing. Systematic conduct is the first of these elements: a single rude remark or an isolated poor management decision does not, by itself, constitute mobbing. The conduct must be repeated over a certain period of time in a planned and consistent manner.

Continuity is also a critical criterion in identifying mobbing. In Turkish judicial practice, the existence of mobbing is not assessed by reference to a fixed period or numerical threshold; rather, courts consider the systematic and continuous nature of the conduct, its impact on the targeted employee, and the overall circumstances of the specific case. In some cases, prolonged repetition may be required, while in others, particularly serious acts may independently give rise to liability for violation of personality rights. The element of intent must also not be overlooked. Mobbing is not an accidental or merely negligent act; it is a deliberate process aimed at intimidating the victim, forcing the victim away from work, or damaging the victim’s personality. The coexistence of these elements marks the boundary between an ordinary workplace dispute and a legally protectable mobbing claim. Accordingly, obtaining a legal assessment at an early stage as to whether an employee’s experience constitutes mobbing is critically important in preventing future loss of rights.

Real-Life Examples of Mobbing in Practice

Real-life examples of mobbing appear across a broad spectrum in both the public and private sectors. When anonymized scenarios from practice in Türkiye are examined, the most common patterns become clearly visible.

In the first common scenario, an employee who has worked in the same position for years and comes into disagreement with senior management is suddenly assigned to areas such as storage or archives; tasks outside the employee’s job description are imposed, and the employee’s professional identity is systematically eroded. This pattern is among the workplace mobbing examples most frequently brought before the courts. In a second common scenario, a manager repeatedly targets a specific employee during meetings, uses a belittling tone in email correspondence, and discourages other employees from communicating with that person. This pattern, referred to as “social isolation” among real-life examples of mobbing, aims first to isolate the victim and then to push the victim toward resignation.

Another common example of mobbing arises in the healthcare sector. A physician or nurse being subjected to excessive complaints, punitive scheduling of shifts, and institutional disregard of achievements is recorded as a frequent pattern specific to healthcare workers. Perhaps the most subtle form among mobbing examples is “glass ceiling mobbing”: repeatedly obstructing an employee’s career development through invisible barriers, depriving the employee of promotion opportunities on multiple occasions, and never clearly explaining the reasons for doing so. The common point in all these scenarios is that the conduct leaves documentable traces and that, with proper evidence management at an early stage, the legal process can be built on strong foundations.

Turkish court practice has identified certain recurring patterns of conduct that may amount to mobbing. These include assigning an employee to tasks that are incompatible with the employee’s qualifications, humiliating or meaningless duties; systematically excluding the employee from meetings, information flows, or social events; publicly humiliating the employee or subjecting the employee to insulting language; continuously and unfairly criticizing the employee’s performance in a destructive tone; moving the employee outside the job description without permission or justification; physically separating the employee’s workspace; or cutting off communication channels.

In one case-law example, the courts considered that an employee who had worked as a computer operator was repeatedly reassigned and ultimately placed in a role unrelated to the employee’s previous duties and professional background. The evidence and witness statements indicated that these changes were made with the aim of forcing the employee to resign. The court treated this pattern as psychological harassment and accepted that it could support the employee’s severance-related claims.

Conduct that may constitute mobbing is not limited to the examples listed above. The decisive issue is not only the nature of each individual act, but the systematic pattern created by the conduct as a whole and its psychological effect on the victim. A particularly important point in practice is that such acts may appear, when viewed individually, to be legitimate managerial decisions; however, when assessed as a whole, they may reveal a pattern targeting the victim’s psychological health and working capacity. For this reason, Turkish court practice focuses on the overall pattern of conduct and its cumulative effect.

In another case-law summary, mobbing has been described as a process in which one or more persons within the same workplace or organizational structure systematically apply psychological and emotional pressure on a person through words, attitudes, or conduct that create fear, anxiety, distress, exhaustion, unease, or pressure. The purpose of such conduct is to make the person act or refrain from acting in a certain way, distance the person from the shared workplace environment, weaken, devalue, humiliate, belittle, or passivize the person.

Conditions for Filing a Mobbing Lawsuit

In order to file a mobbing lawsuit, there must be more than a negative workplace experience. There must be a legally identifiable and documentable pattern of psychological harassment that satisfies certain prerequisites. Under Turkish law, the conditions for filing a mobbing lawsuit are based on three main components: the conduct must be systematic and repeated; it must have continued over a certain period; and the victim’s personality rights or ability to perform work must have been concretely affected by the process. As a rule, a single negative incident or inconsistent, unrelated acts are not sufficient to constitute mobbing. The judge must assess the events as part of a broader pattern. For this reason, correctly determining the legal basis before filing a lawsuit directly affects every stage of the process.

Burden of Proof and Evidentiary Standards in Mobbing Lawsuits

In mobbing lawsuits, the burden of proof is, as a rule, on the employee asserting the claim. However, this rule is not absolute. Depending on the circumstances of the specific case, the existence of a strong presumption may shift the burden of proof to the employer. Turkish court practice accepts that where the employee reasonably demonstrates the conduct to which he or she was subjected, the burden of proof may effectively shift to the opposing party.

In practice, where witness testimony alone is insufficient, courts attach importance to written evidence, audio and video recordings, expert reports, and the consistency of witness statements with one another. The most critical condition for filing a mobbing lawsuit is precisely this evidentiary integrity: the victim’s ability to present consistent and mutually reinforcing documents enables the court to understand the pattern concretely and directly affects the course of the lawsuit. In order for a simple allegation of mistreatment to be characterized as mobbing, the court assesses the frequency of the conduct, whether the target of the conduct is consistent, and the concrete impact of the conduct on the victim’s psychological or physical health as a whole. For this reason, evidence management should begin long before the lawsuit is filed.

Documents and Evidence to Be Collected Before Filing a Lawsuit

Before filing an employment lawsuit, evidence must be systematically compiled in order to place the legal process on strong foundations. First, email correspondence, internal workplace correspondence, text messages, instant messaging records, and social media messages should be archived in chronological order. These records constitute primary evidence documenting the repeated and intentional nature of the conduct. In addition, meeting minutes, performance evaluation forms, correspondence regarding unilateral changes to the job description, and documents relating to disciplinary processes should also be included in the file. Audio, video, and digital records, in particular, must have been obtained lawfully; otherwise, the admissibility of such evidence may become a separate issue of dispute.

Witness statements are an important element that reinforces evidentiary integrity. Witnesses are expected to describe concrete events that they personally saw, heard, or observed in the workplace, by reference to dates, persons, and specific conduct, rather than merely expressing abstract opinions. Medical reports and psychological support records are also of critical importance. Documents showing that health problems experienced by the victim, such as burnout, anxiety, or depression, are workplace-related serve a decisive function in claims for non-pecuniary damages. Absence records, medical leave reports, and records linking these to the workplace should also be included in the file. Finally, documenting applications made to the ALO 170 hotline or relevant institutions supports both the complaint process and the court proceedings.

Limitation Periods and Statutory Time Limits

The issue of limitation periods in mobbing lawsuits must be approached carefully, as loss of rights often occurs at this stage. For claims arising from mobbing, the limitation period must be assessed separately according to the legal nature of each claim.

For tort-based compensation claims arising from a violation of personality rights, the periods under Article 72 of the Turkish Code of Obligations apply. Under this provision, the limitation period begins to run from the date on which the damage and the person responsible are learned. In other words, the continuation of the employment contract does not, as a rule, suspend the limitation period. Therefore, where there is an ongoing pattern of psychological harassment, filing a lawsuit while the employment relationship is still continuing is not excluded. In practice, employees often wait for the employment contract to end before filing a lawsuit. Although this preference may be understandable from a strategic perspective, it also carries the risk of missing the limitation period. The suspension rule regulated under Article 153 of the Turkish Code of Obligations “during the service relationship” is a special provision concerning the claims of domestic workers against those who employ them, and does not generally apply to all employees. Therefore, the mere continuation of the employment relationship does not suspend the limitation period.

On the other hand, special five-year limitation periods apply to certain receivables arising from the employment contract, such as severance pay, notice pay, and annual leave pay, under Additional Article 3 of the Labor Code No. 4857. Accordingly, before filing a lawsuit, a separate limitation analysis should be carried out for each claim item, and obtaining an early legal assessment is critically important both for correctly calculating the applicable periods and for preserving the evidence.

How to File a Mobbing Lawsuit

The question of where a mobbing lawsuit should be filed is one of the first and most decisive steps in the process. Under Turkish law, the competent court for such lawsuits is the Labor Court. In terms of territorial jurisdiction, the claimant employee may file the lawsuit either before the court of the defendant’s place of residence or before the court of the place where the work was performed. This alternative jurisdiction rule, designed in favor of the employee, enables the victim to choose the competent court more easily.

The answer to the question of how to file a mobbing lawsuit begins with the mandatory mediation stage. Under the Labor Courts Law No. 7036, it is mandatory to apply to a mediator before filing a lawsuit in employment disputes in Turkey. Lawsuits filed without fulfilling this prerequisite are dismissed on procedural grounds. As a rule, the mediation process is completed within three weeks from the date of application, although this period may be extended by a maximum of one additional week in mandatory cases. If no settlement is reached, the final mediation report may be attached to the statement of claim and the matter may then be brought before the court.

If the mediation stage ends without settlement, the statement of claim to be prepared must set out the mobbing acts concretely, distinguish between the types of compensation claimed, namely pecuniary and non-pecuniary damages, and present the list of evidence completely. The legal basis of the petition is not limited to employment law alone; provisions of the Turkish Civil Code concerning the protection of personality rights and rules of obligations law concerning tort liability may also come into play at the same time. Correctly establishing this legal framework directly affects the course of the lawsuit, particularly at the stage of determining the compensation amount and the claims. Once the statement of claim is submitted to the court, the notification process begins. The defendant is served, the response period expires, the preliminary examination hearing is scheduled, and the evidentiary examination stage then begins. Avoiding procedural errors at every stage of the process is an indispensable prerequisite for the case to be examined on the merits.

Where to Report Mobbing

The remedies available against mobbing are not limited to court proceedings. Administrative application mechanisms serve a critical function both in creating evidence and accelerating the process. As a rule, administrative and legal remedies do not exclude one another. On the contrary, when pursued in parallel, these processes support each other and provide significant advantages, especially in relation to the burden of proof.

Ministry of Labor and Social Security

One of the practical answers to the question of where mobbing should be reported is an application to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security. When an employee reports the acts of psychological harassment suffered to the Ministry in writing, labor inspectors have the authority to conduct an inspection at the workplace and issue a report. These inspector reports constitute strong evidence in a subsequent mobbing lawsuit, as they contain the findings of an official public authority.

The ALO 170 hotline, which operates under the same institutional framework, serves not only as a complaint mechanism but also as a channel for information and psychological support. Under Presidential Circular No. 2025/3 dated March 6, 2025, the role of psychologists on the ALO 170 hotline was restructured, and the provision of information, assistance, and support to employees exposed to psychological harassment was expressly secured. Therefore, ALO 170 should be regarded not merely as a complaint hotline, but also as an initial step mechanism that provides the guidance an employee may need at the beginning of the process. Supporting the complaint made to the Ministry with specific dates and concrete content is decisive for the effectiveness of the inspector’s examination.

Criminal Complaint to the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Criminal Law Route

Depending on their severity and form, acts of psychological harassment may contain elements of various offenses under the Turkish Criminal Code. Where acts such as insult, threat, deprivation of liberty, or sexual harassment are involved, the victim has the right to file a criminal complaint with the Public Prosecutor’s Office. This route may be pursued simultaneously with a civil compensation lawsuit; using one does not prevent recourse to the other. The criminal law route may produce meaningful results, particularly where mobbing is carried out by multiple perpetrators or takes the form of systematic organizational pressure.

In practice, statements, witness testimony, and evidence collected during the prosecutorial investigation may also support the civil lawsuit. On the other hand, pursuing both routes together may make the process more complex to follow, so these two dimensions should be planned correctly from the outset in terms of procedure and strategy. Depending on the circumstances of the specific case, a criminal complaint may sometimes accelerate the resolution process by creating practical pressure on the perpetrator; however, this effect is not guaranteed, and the process must be managed carefully.

Special Complaint Mechanisms for Public Officials

Unlike private-sector employees, public employees may benefit from additional administrative application mechanisms. In addition to submitting psychological harassment allegations to the institution or organization where they work, these employees may also bring their complaints before the Ombudsman Institution. The Ombudsman Institution is an independent body that reviews the legality of administrative acts and actions, and it also examines allegations of systematic mistreatment such as mobbing.

In addition, Presidential Circular No. 2025/3 dated March 6, 2025 — the circular on mobbing concerning the prevention of psychological harassment in workplaces — expressly regulates application mechanisms. According to the circular, employees may also apply to the Presidency’s Communication Center, the Petition Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, and the Human Rights and Equality Institution of Türkiye. The Council of Ethics for Public Officials provides a separate application route, particularly for conduct by managers that may amount to an ethical violation. The Board for Combating Psychological Harassment, re-established by the circular to ensure coordination among these institutions, functions as a body for policy-making and guiding complaint processes. For public employees, using this multi-layered structure in the correct order both prevents loss of rights and creates a strong administrative foundation for any subsequent litigation.

Types of Compensation in Mobbing Cases and Calculation Methods

Compensation for mobbing is not limited to a single item. It is a complex set of claims with both pecuniary and non-pecuniary dimensions, which may also be combined with severance and notice pay depending on the circumstances of termination. Determining from the outset which compensation items will be claimed plays a decisive role both in the structure of the statement of claim and in defining the limits within which the judge may exercise discretion. As a rule, a compensation item that has not been claimed cannot be awarded by the judge ex officio; therefore, an incomplete claim may turn into an irreparable loss of rights.

Criteria for Calculating Non-Pecuniary Damages

The most disputed item of mobbing compensation is undoubtedly non-pecuniary damages. The main legal basis for non-pecuniary damages claims arising from mobbing is Article 58 of the Turkish Code of Obligations, which concerns violations of personality rights. Where, in the specific case, psychological harassment causes medically demonstrable harm to mental or physical integrity, Article 56 of the Turkish Code of Obligations may also come into consideration. Within this framework, the judge awards equitable compensation by taking into account the severity, duration, and intensity of the attack on personality rights. Turkish court practice relies on concrete criteria in making this assessment: the duration of the mobbing in months or years, the frequency with which the acts were repeated, the extent to which the victim’s psychological health was impaired, and how the victim’s workplace status was affected are among the leading criteria.

In one case-law example, the employee alleged that he had been systematically subjected to psychological harassment by the employer’s representative, that his dignity and reputation had been targeted, that he had been humiliated and belittled, and that he had been assigned simple and ordinary tasks far below his abilities and unrelated to his field of expertise. Although written and verbal complaints had been made, the employer failed to intervene or take the necessary measures to prevent the psychological harassment. The court emphasized that a person whose personality rights have been unlawfully attacked may request non-pecuniary damages, but that the amount must be determined by taking into account objective factors such as the nature of the acts, fault, the positions and status of the parties, and their social and economic circumstances. It also underlined that non-pecuniary damages are not punitive and do not aim to compensate a loss in assets; rather, they serve a sui generis function similar to satisfaction. On that basis, the court considered that the amount awarded in the specific case was excessive and that a lower amount should be determined.

In practice, judges also take into account the economic and social circumstances of the parties, since non-pecuniary damages serve a balancing rather than punitive function. This principle of proportionality demonstrates that high compensation claims will not always be accepted and that the claim must be structured in proportion to the specific facts of the case. It is observed that as the documented duration of mobbing increases and the allegation is supported by objective evidence such as psychiatric or psychological reports, the judge’s range of discretion expands accordingly. Therefore, supporting the claim for non-pecuniary damages with expert reports and a concrete timeline of acts forms an integral part of the litigation strategy.

Pecuniary Damage Items and Calculation of Loss of Income

Three main items come to the fore within the scope of pecuniary damages: compensation for incapacity to work, treatment and recovery expenses, and loss of income. An employee who becomes unable to work due to a psychological disorder linked to mobbing may include the resulting loss of earnings in the lawsuit. Treatment expenses include relatively easy-to-document items such as psychiatrist fees, medication costs, and, where necessary, hospital expenses; for this reason, preserving every receipt is critically important.

In order to claim loss of income, an adequate causal link must be established between the income loss and the resignation or inability to work caused by mobbing. The actual existence of the damage, the employee’s obligation to seek new employment and mitigate the loss, any new income earned, and concrete documents must be evaluated together. To the extent that an adequate causal link can be established, documented loss of earnings may be claimed as pecuniary damages. The fact that the calculation will be made through an expert examination does not require a definitive figure to be stated at the claim stage; however, submitting the supporting documents completely directly affects the course of the expert review.

Claiming Severance and Notice Pay Together

Mobbing may give rise not only to a right to compensation but also to the employee’s right to terminate the employment contract for just cause. Under Article 24 of the Labor Code, an employee may terminate the employment contract for just cause if the employer uses words or engages in conduct affecting the honor and dignity of the employee or one of the employee’s family members, or sexually harasses the employee; or if the employee is sexually harassed at the workplace by another employee or third parties and the employer fails to take the necessary measures. Depending on the circumstances of the specific case, psychological harassment may also be considered a just cause for termination within this framework. Therefore, even if the employee terminates the contract personally, he or she may be entitled to severance pay if the other statutory conditions are met.

In one case-law example, an employee working at a bank had recently given birth and was assigned to branches outside her city seven times within a seven-month period. After becoming ill and taking medical leave, she was again assigned to another out-of-city branch immediately after the leave ended, and she then terminated the employment contract for just cause. The court considered that repeatedly assigning a recently postpartum employee, who had a young child requiring maternal care, to duties outside her city was contrary to the rules of good faith and the employer’s duty to protect and supervise the employee. The termination was therefore treated as justified, supporting the employee’s severance pay claim and the rejection of the employer’s notice pay claim.

At this point, the distinction between severance pay and notice pay must be correctly drawn. If an employee terminates the employment contract for just cause due to mobbing, the employee may claim severance pay if the conditions are met; however, as a rule, the employee cannot claim notice pay in this situation. Notice pay comes into play where there is a separate legal basis, such as the employer’s unjust and irregular termination. In addition, under Article 26 of the Labor Code, in cases contrary to morality and good faith, the right of termination must be exercised within six working days from the date on which the act is learned and, in any event, within one year from the occurrence of the act; missing these periods results in the loss of the right. Severance pay and mobbing compensation may be claimed together in a single statement of claim, and this is the approach generally preferred in practice. However, proof of mobbing is a prerequisite for accepting that the right to terminate for just cause has arisen. An unproven mobbing allegation also eliminates the justification for termination and may cause the employee to lose the right to severance pay. This connection once again shows why evidence management is the most critical link in the process.

How Long Does a Mobbing Lawsuit Take?

The question of how long a mobbing lawsuit takes is a practical issue that every employee entering the process should clarify from the outset. In general terms, after the mediation stage is completed, first-instance proceedings before the labor court take approximately one year on average. The appeal stage may add around one further year to this period. In cases where recourse to the Court of Cassation is available, the review before the Court of Cassation may extend the total duration by a similar amount. Accordingly, the finalization of a mobbing lawsuit may take several years, depending on the circumstances of the specific case.

The main variables directly affecting the duration are the nature and volume of the evidence, the number of witnesses to be heard, whether an expert examination will be conducted, and the workload of the relevant court. In particular, in cases where a psychiatric expert report is requested for the determination of psychological harassment, the duration of the proceedings may increase significantly. A comprehensive statement of claim and a complete evidence file prepared with legal assistance may prevent unnecessary delays both at the first-instance stage and before higher courts.

Common Mistakes Made During the Litigation Process

In mobbing lawsuits, the point at which loss of rights most frequently occurs is delay in the evidence collection process. When employees feel that they are being subjected to psychological pressure, they often wait for the situation to improve instead of documenting it; however, this waiting period creates the conditions for evidence to disappear. The second common mistake is disregarding limitation periods. It should be remembered that claims arising from mobbing are subject to different limitation periods depending on their legal nature: the periods under Article 72 of the Turkish Code of Obligations apply to tort-based compensation claims, while the special five-year period under Additional Article 3 of the Labor Code No. 4857 applies to certain employment receivables. Legal action should be taken before these periods expire.

Another frequent mistake in practice is overlooking the mandatory mediation requirement. In receivables lawsuits to be filed before labor courts, applying directly to the court without first completing the mediation stage, which is a procedural prerequisite, results in dismissal on procedural grounds. This leads to serious loss of time and costs. Finally, failing to obtain health records in time and include them in the file is another omission that fundamentally weakens the case. Medical documentation of the psychological effects linked to mobbing is indispensable, particularly for meeting the evidentiary standard in claims for non-pecuniary damages.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can mobbing be proven? The question of how mobbing can be proven is one of the most critical stages in practice. This is because workplace mobbing often appears not as an overt single act, but as a continuing form of psychological pressure. For this reason, it is not one isolated incident, but the conduct spread over a certain period of time that must be assessed as a whole. Emails, message records, changes in duties, records aimed at lowering performance, and witness statements that may be used as mobbing evidence play an important role. In practice, courts do not look only at a single item of evidence, but at the overall picture created by the entire process. Therefore, in lawsuits filed without concretizing examples of mobbing, difficulty of proof becomes a serious risk.

What types of conduct may constitute mobbing in the workplace? Conduct that may constitute mobbing usually consists of systematic behavior aimed at wearing down the employee and forcing the employee to leave work. Constant criticism, humiliation, assignment of work outside the job description, isolation from other employees, deliberate portrayal of poor performance, and cutting off communication may fall within this scope. However, not every negative act by an employer amounts to mobbing; the boundary between the employer’s managerial authority and mobbing must be carefully determined. In particular, when examples of workplace mobbing are examined, it is clear that the conduct must be continuous and must pursue a certain purpose. Therefore, filing a “mobbing lawsuit” directly without assessing each case within its own circumstances may lead to incorrect results.

What is the amount of compensation in a mobbing lawsuit? It is not possible to refer to a fixed amount for mobbing compensation. The compensation to be claimed in a mobbing lawsuit is determined according to the severity and duration of the incident and the damage suffered by the employee. Courts assess factors such as psychological distress, job loss, career impact, and loss of income together. In addition, if the employment contract is terminated due to mobbing, severance and notice pay may also come into play. In practice, determining the amount to be claimed correctly is as strategically important as questions such as “how long does a mobbing lawsuit take?” or “how is a mobbing lawsuit filed?” Otherwise, loss of rights may occur due to an incomplete claim or an incorrect litigation structure.

What is reverse mobbing? Reverse mobbing refers to a situation that is the opposite of the classical understanding of mobbing. In this case, an employee or a group of employees creates systematic pressure against the employer or a manager. Although it is rarely seen in practice, organized conduct aimed at weakening authority, particularly in corporate structures, may be evaluated within this scope. However, not every workplace dispute can be characterized as reverse mobbing; continuity, intent, and systematic conduct are also required here. From the employer’s perspective, failure to manage this type of situation correctly may create a basis that could lead to unfavorable consequences in future lawsuits.

How can you understand that you are being subjected to mobbing? Examples of mobbing often progress gradually. Conduct that initially appears ordinary may become systematic over time and create serious pressure on the employee. If situations such as constant criticism, exclusion, meaningless changes in duties, and being portrayed as unsuccessful are repeated, this may be a warning sign. At this point, when real-life examples of mobbing are examined, it is notable that the conduct is not isolated but follows a recurring pattern. For employees seeking an answer to the question of what workplace mobbing is, the most critical threshold is the point at which such conduct becomes continuous. At this stage, recording the process and obtaining a legal assessment become important.

Conclusion

Mobbing lawsuits combine the technical dimensions of employment law in Turkey with psychologically and emotionally weighted facts; for this reason, they require special expertise from both a legal and human perspective. Technical questions such as how evidence should be collected, how to work with experts, how the mediation process should be managed, and how compensation claims should be structured together within the same lawsuit must be answered correctly from the very beginning of the process. A mistake or omission at one stage may negatively affect not only that stage, but the entire litigation process.

In addition, victims of mobbing often have to face the legal process while already under the shadow of the psychological harm they have suffered. Under these circumstances, the presence of an experienced lawyer in Turkey serves not only a strategic function, but also a protective one. For this reason, contacting an employment law attorney and benefiting from experience in employment law and mobbing lawsuits will help place your process on the correct footing from the outset. For legal assistance regarding your mobbing lawsuit process, you may contact us at info@paldimoglu.av.tr.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.