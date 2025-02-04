What is a Background Check?

A background check is a corporate intelligence process used to verify the information candidates provide during recruitment. In addition to testing the accuracy of the information provided, research is also being conducted to see if there is any negative information that has not been disclosed. This process can be conducted by the hiring company or outsourced to a specialized provider.

There is no legal obligation to perform background checks during recruitment or before establishing an employment relationship, aside from certain legal exceptions . While consent is not required when the sources used for the background check are publicly accessible, some aspects of the process may require written consent from the individual being checked. Therefore, it is important to follow the procedures when conducting a background check and to protect the privacy of the individual's personal information.

Purpose of Background Checks and Commonly Applied Steps

As a standard practice, most employers contact previous employers and reference lists to confirm applicant's work history and suitability for the position. However, more comprehensive background checks, particularly for senior leadership roles, are common in both public and private sectors. These checks not only assess a candidate's fitness for the position but also ensure that business relations are conducted fairly and securely, protecting the company's reputation and culture as well as mitigating potential risks related to misconduct and conflicts of interest.

Pre-employment background checks play a critical role in obtaining accurate information to assess a candidate's suitability and to identify potential risk factors. Although the steps in a background check may vary depending on the nature of the role and the company's industry, the process typically includes the following:

➣ Work History

Verification of the candidate's employment history through references and official records

➣ Work Permit and Licenses

Checking documents and licenses to ensure the candidate is legally authorized to work

➣ Educational Background

Confirmation of the candidate's education by verifying diplomas and certifications

➣ Criminal Record

Reviewing the candidate's criminal history

➣ Social Media Usage:

Examination of the candidate's content and behavior on social media platforms

➣ Medical History

Assessment of the candidate's health status and medical history

➣ Financial Records

Examination of the candidate's financial status, credit history, and previous financial activities

Resources Available for Background Checks

The resources used for background checks are typically categorized into publicly available resources, and non-public sources. The accessibility and usage of these resources may vary by jurisdiction, industry regulations, and applicable privacy laws.

➣ Publicly Available Resources

These are information sources that anyone can access without special permission or authorization:

Public Record Databases

Business Registrations and Corporate Filings

Publicly Available Court Records

Bankruptcy Filings

Social Media

News Sources and Media Archives

Government Watch Lists

Other Publicly Available Internet-Based Resources

➣ Non-Public Sources

Non-public sources are not directly accessible to those conducting the background check without the individual's consent. Access to these resources usually requires the approval of the individual or the sharing of relevant documents, except in specific legal situations. Please note that in some cases some of the information below may not be provided even with the individual's consent without the individual being present at the time of the information request Some of the non-public sources/records can be listed as follows:

Detailed Court Records

Academic Records

Medical Records

Financial/Credit Records

Criminal Records

Previous Workplace References

Professional Licenses and Certificates

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.