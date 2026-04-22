Financial Analyses Of Companies For Investment

In any high-stakes investment, Merger & Acquisition (M&A), or private equity deal in Turkey and real estate engagements, the financial statements of the target company are the primary focus. While accountants and financial analysts review these numbers for performance and profitability, an experienced corporate lawyer reads them differently.

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In any high-stakes investment, Merger & Acquisition (M&A), or private equity deal in Turkey and real estate engagements, the financial statements of the target company are the primary focus. While accountants and financial analysts review these numbers for performance and profitability, an experienced corporate lawyer reads them differently. This specialized analysis is the very core of effective legal due diligence in Turkey, a process designed to uncover hidden risks before you invest.

We see a story of potential legal risks, hidden liabilities, and compliance gaps.

This guide explains the crucial role of financial analysis within the legal due diligence process in Turkey. It is not about teaching you how to be a financial analyst; it is about demonstrating how a top-tier law firm uses financial data as a tool to protect your investment, mitigate risk, and ensure the deal you are making is as sound legally as it is financially.

Navigating the Risks: The Vital Role of Due Diligence in Turkey

Investing in a foreign market like Turkey offers immense potential, yet it also presents unique challenges that can jeopardize your capital. Whether you are acquiring a local startup or purchasing high-value real estate, relying solely on surface-level data is a high-stakes gamble. This is where Due Diligence (Ön İnceleme) becomes your most powerful tool. It is not just a financial audit; it is a comprehensive legal and operational shield that ensures your investment is secure, compliant, and poised for growth.

The Lawyer’s Perspective: Reading Between the Lines of Financial Statements

While a standard financial analysis focuses on ratios and profitability trends, a lawyer’s analysis during due diligence focuses on uncovering potential legal red flags. Our team examines financial statements to answer critical questions that protect your investment:

Contingent Liabilities: Are there footnotes in the financial statements that point to ongoing lawsuits, tax disputes, or environmental penalties that could become significant future liabilities?

Are there footnotes in the financial statements that point to ongoing lawsuits, tax disputes, or environmental penalties that could become significant future liabilities? Contractual Obligations: Does the balance sheet indicate large, unusual advance payments from customers or deferred revenue that could signal problematic, long-term contractual obligations?

Does the balance sheet indicate large, unusual advance payments from customers or deferred revenue that could signal problematic, long-term contractual obligations? Employee-Related Risks: Is there a sudden increase in provisions for employee severance pay? This could indicate a major, undisclosed layoff or an upcoming labor dispute.

Is there a sudden increase in provisions for employee severance pay? This could indicate a major, undisclosed layoff or an upcoming labor dispute. Related-Party Transactions: Are there significant transactions with companies owned by the shareholders? These could be masking non-market rate deals that may need to be restructured post-acquisition.

Are there significant transactions with companies owned by the shareholders? These could be masking non-market rate deals that may need to be restructured post-acquisition. Real Estate Projects: An effective real estate due diligence serves as a critical safeguard, minimizing transactional risks and enhancing the sustainability and integrity of property investments. As part of the real estate due diligence process, a comprehensive legal and technical examination is undertaken to ensure the security and viability of property investments. Indeed, this process requires very careful steps for understanding the compliance of the real estate project in line with the FDI. In this context there are a lot of core measures for carrying out due diligence including but not limited to online and on-site reviews of land registry records to verify ownership and title deed paperwork, identification of the credentials including the existence of encumbrances such as mortgages, liens, annotations, and easements, and confirmaiton of the legal status of the property. checking zoning compliance, development rights, and regulatory approvals with a view to ensuring the conformity with applicable legislation. performing physical inspections to validate the accuracy of official records, evaluating corporate, tax, and trade registry documents with a view to mitigating potential legal and financial risks. examining the project developer company by ensuring transparency, legal certainty, and regulatory compliance.

An effective real estate due diligence serves as a critical safeguard, minimizing transactional risks and enhancing the sustainability and integrity of property investments. As part of the real estate due diligence process, a comprehensive legal and technical examination is undertaken to ensure the security and viability of property investments. Indeed, this process requires very careful steps for understanding the compliance of the real estate project in line with the FDI. In this context there are a lot of core measures for carrying out due diligence including but not limited to

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Real Estate Due Diligence: More Than Just a Title Search

In 2026, the Turkish real estate market has seen a surge in investment, particularly for citizenship purposes. However, recent data indicates that nearly 90% of citizenship-based investment applications face delays or rejections due to inadequate due diligence.

A robust Real Estate Due Diligence in Turkey must cover:

Title Deed Verification: Checking for encumbrances, liens, or mortgages that might not be immediately visible.

Checking for encumbrances, liens, or mortgages that might not be immediately visible. Zoning & Construction Status: Ensuring the property complies with local municipality regulations. * Valuation Accuracy: Confirming the property meets the $400,000 investment threshold through accredited appraisal reports.

Ensuring the property complies with local municipality regulations. * Confirming the property meets the through accredited appraisal reports. Seller Profiling: Investigating the legal status of the seller to avoid future litigation risks.

Our Services: Where Financial Analysis Meets Legal Strategy

Our specialized skill in interpreting financial data from a legal perspective is a core component of our high-stakes corporate and transactional services. We provide this integrated financial and legal due diligence in the following key areas:

Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Due Diligence

In any M&A transaction, the valuation of the target company is paramount. Our team goes beyond the surface-level numbers to uncover potential risks that could impact the final purchase price or post-merger integration. We ensure that the company you are acquiring is free from hidden legal and financial liabilities.

Private Equity & Venture Capital Investments

For investment funds, the success of a deal depends on the quality of the due diligence. We act as a critical partner for private equity and venture capital firms investing in Turkish companies, providing a deep-dive analysis that assesses the target’s legal compliance, corporate governance, and overall financial health before capital is committed.

Project Finance & Secured Lending

When financing large-scale projects, lenders need absolute certainty about the borrower’s financial stability and the project’s viability. Our lawyers analyze the financial structure of the project and the borrower’s balance sheet to identify any legal risks that could impact the ability to repay the debt, ensuring the security package is robust.

Corporate Restructuring and Insolvency

For companies facing financial distress, a detailed analysis of their financial situation is the first step toward a solution. We use this analysis to design effective legal strategies for financial restructuring, debt negotiation, and, where necessary, navigating insolvency proceedings while protecting the interests of stakeholders.

Investment in Real Estate Projects

Any investment in real estate projects involves a full-fledged due diligence process including but not limited to review of online and physical title deed, the analysis of the most recent financial status of the project developer company, the evaluation of owners and shareholders position of the constructor developer company.

Integrating Financial and Legal Due Diligence

While financial analysis reveals the profitability of a company, Legal Due Diligence uncovers the hidden liabilities. For a secure investment in Turkey, these two must work in tandem:

Financial Due Diligence: Analyzing cash flows, tax compliance, and debt structures to verify the “health” of the target entity. Legal Due Diligence: Reviewing contracts, intellectual property rights, employment records, and ongoing litigation.

At Pi Legal Consultancy (PiLC), recognized as the “International Law Firm of the Year,” we provide a unified due diligence framework that bridges the gap between numbers and legal security.

What are Key Parameters For a Financial Analysis?

The most important point about a financial analysis is to collect data from open, accessible, legal and credible resources. Furthermore, every action about the data collection process must be compatible with Turkish intellectual property regulations. In this context, the principles and standards enumerated in the Industrial Property Code (Numbered 6769) must not be violated. Thirdly, any information or data about a business sector or a certain company requires a full-fledged analysis.

There a number of key resources to take a look at any kind of information about Turkish companies or any kind of specific business sector including:

The Ministry of Commerce database

Turkish Statistical Institute statistics and surveys,

reliable domestic or international sectoral statistics.

Explore the unique opportunities to invest in Turkey today.

Our Leadership Team: Combining Financial Acumen with Legal Strategy

Successfully navigating high-stakes investments in Turkey requires a rare combination of financial literacy and deep legal expertise. Our firm’s strength in this area is driven by the collaborative leadership of our founding partners, who bring a holistic perspective to every transaction.

S. Gokalp Iraz – Expertise in Banking & Finance Law

Iraz provides the core financial law expertise for our due diligence processes. Her background, recognized by her “Banking and Finance Expert of the Year“ award, allows her to analyze financial structures, loan agreements, and security packages from a lender’s or investor’s perspective, identifying risks that others might miss.

Canan Vergili Oruç

Our firm’s expertise in conducting rigorous legal and financial due diligence is led by Attorney Canan Vergili Oruç.

With a deep specialization in Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) and Corporate Law, Canan has extensive experience in analyzing a company’s financial health to uncover potential legal risks, hidden liabilities, and compliance gaps before an investment or acquisition.

Based in our Istanbul office, at the very heart of Turkey’s financial and commercial hub, Canan provides on-the-ground, strategic counsel for high-stakes transactions. Her leadership ensures that every due diligence process is not only technically precise but also commercially savvy, protecting our clients’ investments at every stage.

How to Conduct Due Diligence in Turkey: A 5-Step Roadmap

Define the Scope: Determine if you need full-scale business audit or targeted asset due diligence. Data Room Access: Securely review all financial and legal documents provided by the target party. On-Site Investigation: Visit the headquarters or the property for physical verification. Risk Assessment: Identify potential “red flags” such as undisclosed debts or zoning violations. Final Report & Negotiation: Use the findings to adjust the purchase price or include indemnity clauses in the contract.

Conclusion: A Deeper Level of Due Diligence in Turkey

Financial analysis in the context of legal due diligence is not about checking boxes; it is about uncovering the full story behind the numbers to protect your capital. At Pi Legal Consultancy, our integrated approach ensures that your investment decisions are based on a 360-degree understanding of both the financial realities and the legal risks.

This specialized due diligence is a critical component of the comprehensive services offered by our Turkish business & corporate lawyers. We are ready to be your trusted legal advisors in your most important transactions in Turkey.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.