Penalty Clauses In Commercial Contracts

Commercial contracts are agreements concluded within the scope of commercial transactions and activities that regulate the mutual rights and obligations of the parties. In determining whether a contract is commercial in nature, the provisions of the Turkish Commercial Code (“TCC”) concerning commercial transactions and the obligations of merchants are taken into consideration.

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Commercial contracts are agreements concluded within the scope of commercial transactions and activities that regulate the mutual rights and obligations of the parties. In determining whether a contract is commercial in nature, the provisions of the Turkish Commercial Code (“TCC”) concerning commercial transactions and the obligations of merchants are taken into consideration. A penalty clause, on the other hand, is regulated under the Turkish Code of Obligations No. 6098 (“TCO”) and refers to a performance that the debtor undertakes in advance to render to the creditor in the event that an obligation arising from the contract is not performed at all or is not duly performed. When evaluating penalty clause provisions within the scope of commercial transactions and relationships, the provisions of the TCC specific to commercial transactions must also be taken into account in addition to the provisions of the TCO.

In commercial contracts, the parties may determine the amount of the penalty and the obligations whose breach will trigger the penalty clause in accordance with the principle of freedom of contract. Regardless of the type of contract, the primary purpose of a penalty clause is to encourage the party responsible for performance to comply with the contract and to secure the performance of the obligations arising therefrom.

Indeed, pursuant to Article 180 of the Turkish Code of Obligations, which provides that “The agreed penalty shall be payable even if the creditor has suffered no damage,” the creditor may claim payment of the agreed penalty even if no actual loss has been suffered. This provision eliminates the creditor’s obligation to prove the existence and amount of actual damage in order to claim the contractual penalty.

Types of Penalty Clauses in Commercial Contracts

Article 179 of the Turkish Code of Obligations regulates the types of penalty clauses, and the parties to a commercial contract may include the penalty clause they consider appropriate depending on the subject matter of the contract, the nature of the performance or the characteristics of the transaction.

Where the parties agree that the penalty clause shall apply if the contract is not performed at all or is not duly performed, unless otherwise stipulated in the contract, the creditor may claim either specific performance of the obligation or payment of the contractual penalty. In other words, this type of penalty clause grants the creditor an alternative right of choice and, as a general rule, the performance of the principal obligation and payment of the penalty cannot be claimed simultaneously.

Where the parties agree that the penalty clause shall apply if the obligation is not performed at the agreed time or place, the creditor may claim payment of the contractual penalty together with performance of the principal obligation, unless the creditor has expressly waived this right or accepted performance without reservation.

Another type of penalty clause frequently encountered in commercial contracts in practice is a penalty agreed in connection with the right to withdraw from or terminate the contract. Pursuant to Article 179/3 of the TCO, where it can be understood from the contract that one of the parties is entitled to withdraw from or terminate the contract by paying the agreed penalty, such payment constitutes a withdrawal penalty. In such a case, the relevant party may withdraw from or terminate the contract by paying the agreed amount. Accordingly, this type of penalty clause differs from other types in that it gives one of the parties the opportunity to exit the contractual relationship in return for payment of a specified amount.

Relationship Between Penalty Clauses and Damages in Commercial Contracts

Although the primary purpose of a penalty clause is to encourage the parties to comply with the contract and to secure the performance of contractual obligations, another significant characteristic of a penalty clause is that actual damage is not required to have occurred in order for the penalty to be claimed once the contractual breach to which the penalty is attached has taken place.

Nevertheless, the damage arising from the contractual breach may exceed the amount of the agreed penalty. Where the creditor’s loss exceeds the contractual penalty, the creditor may also claim compensation for the amount exceeding the agreed penalty, provided that the creditor proves that the debtor was at fault.

Prohibition on Reduction of Penalty Clauses in Commercial Contracts

Although the fundamental rule regarding the determination of the amount of a contractual penalty is freedom of contract, Article 182/3 of the TCO provides that “The judge shall reduce an excessive penalty ex officio.” Accordingly, the judge has the authority to reduce a contractual penalty considered excessive on their own initiative.

However, there is an important exception to this rule with respect to merchants. Pursuant to Article 22 of the TCC, where the debtor, namely the party whose conduct has triggered the penalty clause, has the status of a merchant, that party may not request a reduction of the contractual penalty on the ground that the agreed penalty is excessive in the circumstances specified by law.

This rule is based on the principle that merchants are required to conduct their commercial activities with the prudence expected of a prudent businessperson and are deemed capable of anticipating the commercial risks they undertake. Nevertheless, this rule is not absolute. According to the case law of the Court of Cassation and other judicial decisions, where a contractual penalty is of such a nature that it seriously jeopardizes the merchant’s economic existence, causes economic ruin or restricts economic freedom to an unacceptable extent, the effect of the penalty clause on the merchant’s economic position must be assessed separately in light of the circumstances of the specific case.

Conclusion

A penalty clause is not merely a sanction attached to a breach of contract in commercial agreements; it is also an important legal mechanism that encourages the parties to duly perform their contractual obligations and enables contractual risks to be determined in advance. However, the legal protection expected from a penalty clause can only be achieved if the relevant provision is drafted clearly and foreseeably in accordance with the nature of the contract and the intentions of the parties.

Penalty clauses, which are frequently used particularly in contracts concluded between merchants, secure the proper performance of contractual obligations while also enabling the parties to anticipate the consequences of potential contractual breaches in advance. Therefore, it is not sufficient merely to determine the amount of the penalty; the contract should also clearly and unambiguously regulate the breaches to which the penalty applies, its relationship with the principal obligation and claims for damages, the conditions under which it may be claimed, and its legal consequences in the event of termination or expiry of the contract.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.