Bulletin Regarding The Communiqué On Administrative Fines To Be Applied In 2025 According To The Turkish Commercial Code Numbered 6102
With the Communiqué on Administrative Fines to be Applied in 2025 According to the Turkish Commercial Code Numbered 6102 ("Communiqué "), the administrative fines stipulated in Articles 33, 38, 51, and 562 of the Turkish Commercial Code have been increased by 49.43%.
|Article 33, Paragraph 2: Invitation to Register and
Penalty Any person who fails to submit a request for
registration and notify reasons for avoidance within the time
period set by the registrar shall be subject to a fine of 1,000.00
Turkish Liras, imposed by the highest local administrative
authority upon the registrar's request. New Fine Amount
Set by the Communiqué: 17,686.00 Turkish Liras
|Article 38, Paragraph 1: Liability Those who
provide false statements for registration and records shall be
subject to a fine of 2,000.00 Turkish Liras. The compensation
rights of those who suffer damages due to false registration are
reserved. New Fine Amount Set by the Communiqué:
35,416.00 Turkish Liras
|Article 51, Paragraph 2: Notification and
Penalty Those who violate Articles 39 to 45 or Article 48
shall be subject to a fine of 2,000.00 Turkish Liras. New
Fine Amount Set by the Communiqué: 35,416.00 Turkish
Liras
|Article 562, Paragraph 1: Offenses and
Penalties Those who;Fail to fulfil the obligations in the
second or third sentences of the first paragraph of Article 64,Do
not provide copies of documents as required by the second paragraph
of Article 64,Fail to obtain necessary approvals as required by the
third paragraph of Article 64,Fail to keep their books in
accordance with Article 65,Draw up inventories' contrary to the
procedure outlined in Article 66,Fail to present documents
according to Article 86, shall be subject to a fine of
4,000.00 Turkish liras. New Fine Amount Set by the
Communiqué70,920.00 Turkish Liras
|Article 562, Paragraph 2: Offenses and
Penalties Those who act contrary to Article 88 shall be
subject to a fine of 4,000.00 Turkish Liras.
New Fine Amount Set by the Communiqué 70,920.00
Turkish Liras
|Article 562, Paragraph 13, Subparagraph (a): Offenses
and Penalties Those who fail to notify in accordance with
the second paragraph of Article 486 of this Law shall be subject to
a fine of 20,000.00 Turkish Liras. New
Fine Amount Set by the Communiqué138,498.00 Turkish
Liras
The Communiqué came into force on January 1, 2025. As of
this date, the redefined amounts will be implemented.
