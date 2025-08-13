Bulletin Regarding The Communiqué On Administrative Fines To Be Applied In 2025 According To The Turkish Commercial Code Numbered 6102

With the Communiqué on Administrative Fines to be Applied in 2025 According to the Turkish Commercial Code Numbered 6102 ("Communiqué "), the administrative fines stipulated in Articles 33, 38, 51, and 562 of the Turkish Commercial Code have been increased by 49.43%. Within this scope, the administrative fines applicable from January 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025, along with the relevant articles and updated amounts, are as follows:

Article 33, Paragraph 2: Invitation to Register and Penalty Any person who fails to submit a request for registration and notify reasons for avoidance within the time period set by the registrar shall be subject to a fine of 1,000.00 Turkish Liras, imposed by the highest local administrative authority upon the registrar's request. New Fine Amount Set by the Communiqué: 17,686.00 Turkish Liras

Article 38, Paragraph 1: Liability Those who provide false statements for registration and records shall be subject to a fine of 2,000.00 Turkish Liras. The compensation rights of those who suffer damages due to false registration are reserved. New Fine Amount Set by the Communiqué: 35,416.00 Turkish Liras

Article 51, Paragraph 2: Notification and Penalty Those who violate Articles 39 to 45 or Article 48 shall be subject to a fine of 2,000.00 Turkish Liras. New Fine Amount Set by the Communiqué: 35,416.00 Turkish Liras

Article 562, Paragraph 1: Offenses and Penalties Those who;Fail to fulfil the obligations in the second or third sentences of the first paragraph of Article 64,Do not provide copies of documents as required by the second paragraph of Article 64,Fail to obtain necessary approvals as required by the third paragraph of Article 64,Fail to keep their books in accordance with Article 65,Draw up inventories' contrary to the procedure outlined in Article 66,Fail to present documents according to Article 86, shall be subject to a fine of 4,000.00 Turkish liras. New Fine Amount Set by the Communiqué70,920.00 Turkish Liras

Article 562, Paragraph 2: Offenses and Penalties Those who act contrary to Article 88 shall be subject to a fine of 4,000.00 Turkish Liras. New Fine Amount Set by the Communiqué 70,920.00 Turkish Liras

Article 562, Paragraph 13, Subparagraph (a): Offenses and Penalties Those who fail to notify in accordance with the second paragraph of Article 486 of this Law shall be subject to a fine of 20,000.00 Turkish Liras. New Fine Amount Set by the Communiqué138,498.00 Turkish Liras

The Communiqué came into force on January 1, 2025. As of this date, the redefined amounts will be implemented.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.