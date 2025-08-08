Bulletin On The Regulation Amending The Regulation On Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

Pursuant to the Regulation Amending the Regulation on Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises ("Regulation") published in the Official Gazette dated August 7, 2025 and numbered 32979, certain amendments have been made to the Regulation on Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, which was enacted by the Presidential Decree No. 7297 dated May 24, 2023. The Regulation introduces changes to the criteria for small and medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs") and medium-sized enterprises. Accordingly, the monetary threshold of five hundred million Turkish Liras mentioned in the definitions of SMEs and medium-sized enterprises has been revised to one billion Turkish Liras, and the updated definitions are as follows:

SME: Enterprises which employ fewer than 250 persons annually and whose annual net sales revenue or financial balance sheet total does not exceed one billion Turkish Liras,

Medium-sized enterprise: Enterprises which employ fewer than 250 persons annually and whose annual net sales revenue or financial balance sheet total does not exceed one billion Turkish Liras.

This amendment aims to enable more enterprises to benefit from SME-related supports and to ensure alignment with current economic conditions.

