U.S. Federal Trade Commission – Recommends Anticompetitive Regulations For Deletion Or Revision

The Federal Trade Commission ("FTC"), pursuant to Executive Order on Reducing Anticompetitive Regulatory Barriers, submitted a report to the Office of Management and Budget...

“Nazali is a law firm founded by Ersin Nazali, providing a wide range of legal services (consultancy and litigation in all areas of law) to its national and international clients, through its trustworthy and experienced legal team. There are thirteen partners, forty lawyers, four sworn financial advisors and ten certified public accountants working for Nazali. Our philosophy is quality in delivery, timely response and business minded approach.“

The Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”), pursuant to Executive Order on Reducing Anticompetitive Regulatory Barriers, submitted a report to the Office of Management and Budget (“OMB”) recommending the repeal or revision of federal regulations deemed anticompetitive. The FTC emphasized that excessive regulatory intervention may entrench incumbents, raise barriers to entry, and inhibit innovation, thereby distorting market dynamics.

The report identifies specific regulatory measures across federal agencies—such as Department of Transportation contracting preferences, Department of Education tuition rules incorporating textbook costs, proposed Consumer Product Safety Commission requirements on patented safety technologies, and Forest Service eligibility criteria for ranchers—that allegedly restrict market access and hinder competition. The report underscores the agency's commitment to fostering free-market conditions by eliminating regulatory distortions and will be subject to OMB's review in coordination with relevant federal agencies.

(FTC – 17.09.2025)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.