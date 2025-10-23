Bulletin Regarding The Regulation Amending The Organized Industrial Zones Implementation Regulation

Through the Regulation Amending the Organized Industrial Zones Implementation Regulation ("Amending Regulation"), published in the Official Gazette No. 33050 dated October 17, 2025, an important temporary article has been added to the Organized Industrial Zones Implementation Regulation ("Regulation"), which was published in the Official Gazette No. 30674 dated February 2, 2019, to enter into force as of October 17, 2025.

According to this temporary article, for participants whose total periods, including extensions granted by the Ministry of Industry and Technology ("Ministry"), have expired before the effective date of this amendment and who have not obtained a construction permit or a workplace opening and operation permit under Article 60 of the Regulation (concerning land allocation periods and cancellations), the Ministry may grant an additional period up to March 31, 2028, provided that they apply to the Ministry by December 31, 2025.

In calculating the period to be granted by the Ministry, the effective date of this provisional article shall be taken as the basis; all parcel allocations for which no application is submitted within the specified period, as well as those whose term has expired, shall be cancelled by the Organized Industrial Zone.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.