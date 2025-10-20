Important Amendment To The Organized Industrial Zones (OIZ) Implementation Regulation: Additional Time Granted To Participant

Important Amendment to the Organized Industrial Zones (OIZ) Implementation Regulation: Additional Time Granted To Participant17 October 2025

Published in the Official Gazette No. 33050, dated October 17, 2025, the "Regulation Amending the Organized Industrial Zones Implementation Regulation" introduces a new Provisional Article 13 to the existing regulation.This new provision allows OIZ participants who have not yet obtained a building permit or a workplace opening and operating license to apply for an extension period under certain conditions.

According to Provisional Article 13,

Participants whose time limits (including ministerial extensions) have expired and who have not obtained the necessary building or operation permits may apply to the Ministry of Industry and Technology by December 31, 2025.

The Ministry may grant an additional period of up to March 31, 2028. In calculating the granted time, the effective date of this article will be taken as the basis.

Parcels for which no application is made within the deadline or whose time limits have already expired will have their allocations cancelled by the respective OIZ.

This amendment is considered a significant development for OIZ participants who have been unable to complete their investments due to economic conditions or technical reasons. Therefore, it is crucial for participants who have not completed their permitting processes to apply by December 31, 2025. Otherwise, parcel allocations whose terms have expired will be cancelled by OIZ administrations. You can access the full text of the "Regulation Amending the Organized Industrial Zones Implementation Regulation" published in the Official Gazette No. 33050 (dated October 17, 2025) here.

