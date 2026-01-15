Regulation On The Certification Of Technological Products Has Been Published

The Regulation on the Certification of Technological Products ("Regulation") was published in the Official Gazette dated 18 December 2025 and numbered 33111 and entered into force on the date of its publication.

The Regulation sets out the application requirements, evaluation procedures and principles regarding the use of the Technological Product Experience Certificate and the Technological Product Certificate issued for goods and services developed within the scope of R&D and innovation projects in public procurement processes. The Regulation aims to ensure uniformity in the certification of technological products resulting from public or self-funded R&D and innovation projects and to eliminate existing uncertainties.

Scope and Legal Nature of the Certification System

Pursuant to the Regulation, a Technological Product Experience Certificate ("TÜR Experience Certificate") and a Technological Product Certificate ("TÜR Certificate") shall be issued for each technological product resulting from R&D and innovation projects.

The TÜR Experience Certificate is a document that certifies work experience within the scope of Article 10 of Public Procurement Law No. 4734 and can be used in public procurement. The TÜR Certificate, on the other hand, is a document that demonstrates that the relevant technological product was developed as a result of an R&D and innovation project and is issued with unlimited validity.

Application Procedure and Requirements

Applications for TÜR Experience Certificates and TÜR Certificates must be submitted via the electronic portal established by the Ministry by persons authorized to represent the enterprise. The type of certificate requested must be clearly indicated in the application.

For public-supported projects, if the project is completed, a project completion certificate must be submitted; for ongoing projects, a document showing that the product is being developed within the relevant R&D and innovation project must be provided. For self-funded projects, explanatory information and documents regarding the project must be submitted through the portal.

The technological product subject to the application must have been placed on the market. This must be documented by an invoice, delivery note, or other documents deemed appropriate by the General Directorate. If proof of market placement cannot be provided, the product must have a Technology Readiness Level of at least 7.

Regulation on Local Product Certificates

For TÜR Experience Certificate applications, a valid Local Product Certificate for the technological product in question is required. However, this obligation does not apply to TÜR Certificate applications or TÜR Experience Certificate applications for software or services.

Examination and Evaluation of Applications

Applications are evaluated by the National Technology General Directorate. If deficiencies are detected, applicants are notified electronically. If the deficiencies are not remedied within the specified period or cannot be remedied, the application will be rejected.

For self-funded projects, the R&D and innovation content of the technological product is evaluated by TÜBİTAK through expert reviewers. The evaluation process and timelines are detailed in the Regulation. The principle that technological development activities must be conducted within the borders of Turkey is established.

Issuance of Certificates, Validity Period, and EKAP Integration

If the application is approved, the TÜR Experience Certificate and TÜR Certificate are issued through the portal within five business days from the completion of the review. Certificates are issued separately for each technological product resulting from the Project.

TÜR Experience Certificates are integrated with the Electronic Public Procurement Platform ("EKAP") and can be used in public procurement processes. The validity period of the TÜR Experience Certificate is five years from the date the product is placed on the market, whereas the TÜR Certificate is valid indefinitely.

Cancellation, Suspension, and Legal Responsibility Provisions

If inaccuracies are detected in the information and documents on which the issuance of the certificate is based, the TÜR Experience Certificate and TÜR Certificate may be canceled ex officio. If correctable inaccuracies are detected, the enterprise is given up to three months to remedy them, and the TÜR Certificate or TÜR Experience Certificate is suspended during this period.

In cases of using forged certificates or making false statements, responsible enterprise officials will be reported to the relevant Public Prosecutor's Office.

Fees, Certificate Format, and Transitional Provisions

The Ministry is authorized to determine fees for application and certificate issuance procedures, while the General Directorate is authorized to determine the certificate format. For TÜR Experience Certificates issued before the entry into force of the Regulation and still valid, a TÜR Certificate can be issued upon request.

The full text of the Regulation can be reached through this link. (Only Available in Turkish)

