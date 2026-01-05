Regulation On The Certification Of Technological Products Published

The TPC is defined as a certificate evidencing that a technological product is the output of an R&D and innovation project and is issued for indefinite use, whereas the TP Experience Certificate is designed to evidence compliance with the work experience requirement under Public Procurement Law No. 4734.

Hergüner Bilgen Üçer is one of Türkiye’s largest, full-service independent corporate law firms representing major corporations and clientele, and international financial institutions and agencies. Hergüner not only provides expert legal counsel to clients, but also serves as a trusted advisor and provides premium legal advice within a commercial context.

Article Insights

Deniz Tuncel’s articles from Herguner Bilgen Ucer Attorney Partnership are most popular: in Turkey Herguner Bilgen Ucer Attorney Partnership are most popular: within Government, Public Sector, Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring, Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)

The Regulation on the Certification of Technological Products (the "Regulation"), issued by the Ministry of Industry and Technology (the "Ministry") to regulate the procedures and principles governing the certification of technological products developed as a result of R&D and innovation projects, as well as the use of such certificates in public procurement processes, was published in the Official Gazette dated 18 December 2025 and numbered 331111, and has entered into force.

The Regulation covers goods, software and services developed as a result of R&D and innovation projects that are publicly funded, self-funded, or supported by foundations established by law or by international funds, and introduces two separate types of certificates for technological products arising from such projects: the Technological Product Certificate ("TPC") and the Technological Product Experience Certificate ("TP Experience Certificate").

The TPC is defined as a certificate evidencing that a technological product is the output of an R&D and innovation project and is issued for indefinite use, whereas the TP Experience Certificate is designed to evidence compliance with the work experience requirement under Public Procurement Law No. 4734.

Applications for the relevant certificates are to be submitted electronically through the portal established by the Ministry by individuals duly authorized to represent the applicant entity. In this context, a project completion certificate is required for publicly funded projects, while for ongoing projects, documentation evidencing that the product has been developed within the scope of the relevant project must be provided. With respect to self-funded projects, the R&D and innovation content of the product is subject to evaluation by TÜBİTAK.

Under the Regulation, applications for a TP Experience Certificate must be submitted within five years from the date the product was placed on the market. Once issued, the Technological Product Experience Certificate remains valid for a period of five years.

For applications for a TP Experience Certificate, submission of a Domestic Goods Certificate issued in the name of the applicant for the relevant product is mandatory. However, applications for a TPC, as well as applications for a TP Experience Certificate relating to software or services, are exempt from this requirement.

During the evaluation process, the National Technology General Directorate acts as the competent authority. Where an application is deemed appropriate, the relevant certificates will be issued through the portal within five business days following the completion of the review, and TP Experience Certificates will be transferred to the Electronic Public Procurement Platform ("EKAP") for use in public procurement procedures.

In addition, the Regulation provides for a revocation mechanism in cases where applications are based on false or misleading information or documentation, and explicitly stipulates that the cancellation of the Domestic Goods Certificate relating to a product will result in the corresponding TP Experience Certificate being deemed invalid as of the same date.

Footnote

1. Official Gazette, No. 33111, dated 18 December 2025. https://www.resmigazete.gov.tr/eskiler/2025/12/20251218-3.htm

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.