Fire Safety Obligations In Accommodation Facilities Have Been Tightened

As is known, the Presidential Decree numbered 10681 published the Regulation Amending the Regulation on Workplace Opening and Operation Licenses on 11 December 2025, introducing the obligation to obtain a fire brigade report and an occupancy permit for accommodation facilities.1 At the same time, a transitional period was granted to existing businesses.

Subsequently, the Regulation Amending the Regulation on Workplace Opening and Operation Licenses ("Amendment Regulation") was published in the Official Gazette dated 10 January 2026 and numbered 33133. While clarifying how the transitional period will be implemented, the Amendment Regulation also tightened the application of fire safety obligations for accommodation facilities that must obtain a fire brigade report.

In the period prior to the Amendment Regulation, in workplaces that were required to obtain a fire brigade report under the Regulation on Fire Protection of Buildings dated 27/11/2007 ("Fire Safety Regulation") if there is a deficiency relating to the fire brigade report, the competent authority could grant a period for remedying such deficiencies, and, during this cure period, it was possible in practice for the business to continue its operations.

With the Amendment Regulation, in accommodation facilities where a period has already been granted to remedy deficiencies requiring the procurement of materials or construction works under Article 4 of the Fire Safety Regulation, if, as a result of inspections to be carried out by the competent authorities, the fire brigade report evidencing the workplace's compliance with the Fire Safety Regulation cannot be submitted, the relevant workplace will be immediately suspended from operations, and a cure period to carry out necessary renovations will be granted until 31 May 2026. This cure period may be used solely for the execution of the construction and renovation works necessary for the issuance of the fire brigade report, and no operational activities will be permitted at the workplace during this period.

If the fire brigade report cannot be submitted by the end of this period, the workplace opening and operation license of the relevant workplace will be revoked, and the workplace will be closed.

In order to ensure the continued validity of workplace licenses and the uninterrupted conduct of operations, businesses falling within the scope of the Fire Safety Regulation must promptly assess their current status and promptly remedy any deficiencies.

Footnote

1. For more detailed information on the above-mentioned Regulation, you may access our previously published announcement here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.