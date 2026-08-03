The 12th Judicial Package Introduces New Regulations Across Many Fields

The Law on Amendments to Certain Laws for the Efficient and Effective Functioning of the Judiciary (Law No. 7589) (the “Law“) adopted by the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye on 16 July 2026, introduces amendments across a broad range of legal fields, including enforcement and bankruptcy law, notarial law, administrative procedural law, criminal law, criminal procedure, the law of obligations, and civil procedure.

The Law was published in the Official Gazette dated 31 July 2026 and numbered 33326 and entered into force on the same date.

The Law addresses auction procedures for the dissolution of co-ownership, the statutory interest rate, compensation for loss of support, actions for unquantified receivables, partial claims, hearing procedures, legal remedies, deferred announcement of judgment, personal data protections in molecular genetic analysis and digital search and seizure, a reduced sentence for accessories to fraud offences, the institutional structure of the Council of State, forensic medicine board appointments, examinations for trainee judges and prosecutors, the obligation to refrain from unnecessary expert appointments, and various reforms to the administrative judiciary system:

Amendments to Auction Procedures for Dissolution of Co-Ownership

The Law amends Article 114 of Enforcement and Bankruptcy Law No. 2004.

Where immovable property has been acquired entirely through inheritance and no third party holds ownership rights, the first auction for the dissolution of co-ownership through sale will be conducted exclusively among the co-owner heirs, on a one-time basis, with a minimum bid equal to the full assessed value of the property.

Where no buyer emerges at the first auction among the heirs, a second auction open to all persons will be held under the general provisions. Furthermore, all shareholders will be required to provide a security deposit in order to participate, while the Treasury is expressly exempted from this requirement across all auctions.

Amendments Regarding the Examination and Electronic Transmission of Notarial Documents

The Law replaces Article 55 of the Notary Law No. 1512. Notarial documents and registers may be examined by courts, criminal peace judgeships, Chief Public Prosecutor’s Offices, official authorities, and persons specifically authorized to conduct investigations, with the subject of the investigation specified, at the notary’s office.

Where the original document is requested, the notary will prepare a certified copy, confirm its conformity with the original, retain the certified copy in place of the original, and send the original to the requesting authority. Where a certified copy is requested, the notary will scan the document electronically and transmit a certified copy signed with a secure electronic signature to the requesting authority in electronic form; where electronic transmission is not possible, a certified hard copy will be sent. No journal entry number will be assigned, and no fees, taxes, or charges other than postal and transportation expenses will be collected.

Determination of the Statutory Interest Rate

The Law replaces Article 1 of the Law on Statutory Interest and Default Interest No. 3095. Where interest is payable pursuant to the Turkish Code of Obligations No. 6098 or the Turkish Commercial Code No. 6102 and the applicable interest rate has not been contractually agreed, the annual statutory interest rate will be set at eighty percent of the rediscount rate applied by the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye to short-term credit transactions as of 31 December of the preceding year.

Where the rediscount rate as of 30 June differs from the rate applied as of 31 December of the preceding year by five percentage points or more, eighty percent of the rate determined as of 30 June will apply for the second half of the year.

Interest Regulation Regarding Compensation for Loss of Support and Loss of Working Capacity

The Law adds two new paragraphs to Article 55 of the Turkish Code of Obligations No. 6098. Under the first paragraph, the commencement date for interest on compensation awarded for losses arising from the reduction or loss of working capacity, or for losses suffered by dependants of the deceased, is redetermined.

Accordingly, for the portion of the compensation calculated in respect of the period where the income of the injured party or the supporter is known, statutory interest will accrue from the date of the tortious act or harmful event; for the portion calculated in respect of the period where income cannot be determined, statutory interest will accrue from the date of the judgment. Under the second paragraph, payments made for the purpose of performance before the commencement of the examination stage of the proceedings will be deducted from the compensation by means of a proportional set-off method, calculated by reference to the compensation amount as at the date of payment. The previous rules continue to apply to tortious acts or harmful events occurring before the entry into force of this amendment.

Abolition of Actions for Unquantified Receivables

The Law repeals Article 107 of the Code of Civil Procedure No. 6100 (the “CCP”). The provisions governing actions for unquantified receivables are thereby abolished. The explanatory memorandum states that the mechanisms provided under this type of action, including the ability to claim the remaining portion of the receivable and the interruption of the limitation period as of the date the action is filed, are preserved within the framework of partial claims. Article 107 of the CCP continues to apply to actions filed before the date of repeal.

The Law adds a new paragraph to Article 109 of the CCP. Where only part of a receivable is claimed, the subject matter of the claim may be increased once in the same action, without being subject to the prohibition on the extension of claims, until the conclusion of the examination stage of the proceedings. The limitation period with respect to the increased portion of the claim will be deemed to have been interrupted as of the date the action was filed.

Introducing a Maximum Time Limit Between Hearings

The Law adds a new paragraph to Article 147 of the CCP. The period between hearings in actions subject to the standard written procedure may not, as a rule, exceed three months. Where required by the nature of the case, such as where an expert examination is prolonged or evidentiary proceedings are conducted through letters rogatory, the judge may set a longer period by providing reasons.

Amendments Regarding Signatures in Remote Participation by Audio and Video Transmission

The Law inserts a new paragraph after the third paragraph of Article 149 of the CCP. For persons permitted to attend hearings remotely by audio and video transmission, the provisions concerning handwritten signatures will not apply, except in the following cases listed in Article 154(3)(ç): acknowledgment of claims, administration of an oath, consent to the withdrawal of an action, waiver of the claim, acceptance of the claim, and settlement.

Amendments Regarding the Joinder of Actions

The Law amends the second sentence of Article 166(1) of the CCP. The court before which the first action was filed will be bound by a joinder decision once that decision becomes final.

Amendments Regarding Legal Remedies Against Joinder and Severance Decisions

The Law replaces Article 168 of the CCP. Joinder decisions concerning actions pending before courts of the same level and jurisdiction within the same judicial district may be appealed before the regional appellate court without waiting for the final judgment. Severance decisions of first instance courts may be appealed to the regional appellate court; joinder and severance decisions of regional appellate courts may be challenged before the Court of Cassation only together with the final judgment. These grounds alone will not constitute a reason for the regional appellate court to set aside the judgment or for the Court of Cassation to reverse it.

Amendments Regarding Appeals Against Judgments Rendered by Regional Appellate Courts

The Law adds a new paragraph to Article 362 of the CCP. Judgments rendered by regional appellate courts on the merits following the partial or full acceptance of an appeal may be further appealed before the Court of Cassation where the monetary value of the accepted or rejected portion exceeds the threshold set out in Article 341(2). However, further appeal will not be available in the following cases:

where the difference between the regional appellate court’s new judgment and the first instance judgment does not exceed, in amount or value, the monetary threshold set out in Article 341(2)

where the judgment relates solely to litigation costs or attorney’s fees

Amendments Regarding Reversal Decisions Based on Jurisdiction or Venue

The Law adds a new paragraph to Article 371 of the CCP. Except for judgments rendered by regional appellate courts acting as courts of first instance, the Court of Cassation may no longer reverse first instance judgments solely on the grounds that the court lacked jurisdiction or venue. As such defects can be remedied at the appellate stage, the amendment is intended to shorten the duration of proceedings.

You can access the full text of the Law via this link. (Only available in Turkish)