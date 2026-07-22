When healthcare providers fail to diagnose serious medical conditions correctly or in a timely manner, patients may lose critical treatment opportunities and suffer avoidable complications. Understanding when diagnostic errors cross the line into medical negligence can help patients determine whether they have grounds to pursue compensation for the harm they have experienced.

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A timely and accurate diagnosis is the foundation of effective medical treatment. When a condition is diagnosed incorrectly or much later than it should have been, patients may lose valuable treatment opportunities and experience avoidable complications. While not every diagnostic mistake amounts to negligence, there are situations where a healthcare provider’s failure to meet accepted medical standards may give rise to Misdiagnosis And Delayed Diagnosis Claims.

What Are Misdiagnosis and Delayed Diagnosis Claims?

Doctors are expected to assess symptoms carefully, order appropriate diagnostic tests and interpret medical findings according to accepted clinical standards. When this process is not carried out properly, patients may receive unnecessary treatment or miss the chance to receive the care they urgently need. A Misdiagnosis Claims case generally involves diagnosing a patient with the wrong illness, whereas Delayed Diagnosis Claims arise when the correct diagnosis is made only after an unreasonable delay that causes the patient’s condition to worsen. Although every medical case is different, the following situations are among the most common reasons patients pursue legal action:

Failure to recognise serious symptoms,

Delayed referral to a specialist,

Incorrect interpretation of laboratory or imaging results,

Failure to order necessary diagnostic tests,

Miscommunication between healthcare professionals,

Ignoring abnormal examination findings.

Common Conditions Involved in Diagnostic Errors

Certain medical conditions require prompt diagnosis because even a short delay can significantly affect treatment outcomes. Diagnostic errors may occur in many medical specialties, but some conditions appear more frequently in malpractice cases.

Medical Condition Possible Consequences of Delayed Diagnosis Cancer Disease progression and limited treatment options Stroke Permanent neurological damage Heart attack Cardiac complications or death Sepsis Organ failure and life-threatening infection Fractures Improper healing and long-term disability Internal bleeding Emergency surgery and serious complications

A delayed diagnosis does not automatically mean negligence occurred. However, if another reasonably competent physician would likely have reached the correct diagnosis sooner, legal liability may arise.

When Can a Diagnostic Error Become Medical Malpractice?

Medicine is not an exact science, and some illnesses naturally present with unusual or misleading symptoms. For this reason, courts do not evaluate medical professionals based solely on the final outcome. Instead, they examine whether the doctor acted with reasonable skill and care throughout the diagnostic process. Examples that may support a medical negligence claim include:

Ignoring symptoms that required urgent investigation.

Failing to request standard diagnostic examinations.

Misreading pathology or radiology reports.

Delaying specialist consultation despite obvious warning signs.

Failing to communicate important findings to the patient.

Diagnostic failures may occur in many healthcare settings, including emergency departments, outpatient clinics and surgical services. In some cases, they are accompanied by additional treatment errors, which is why patients may also benefit from understanding their rights regarding Anesthesia Malpractice Lawyer services when negligence occurs before or during surgery.

How Can Delayed Diagnosis Affect Patients?

The effects of a delayed diagnosis often extend well beyond the original illness. Early treatment opportunities may be missed, recovery periods may become longer and patients may require more invasive procedures than would otherwise have been necessary. Depending on the medical condition, delayed diagnosis can lead to:

Disease progression,

Additional surgical procedures,

Permanent disability,

Reduced treatment success,

Increased medical expenses,

Emotional distress and loss of quality of life.

For international patients travelling to Turkey for treatment, these consequences may also include unexpected accommodation costs, additional travel expenses and extended time away from work or family.

How Are Misdiagnosis Claims Proven?

Successful Misdiagnosis Diagnosis Claims require more than showing that a diagnosis was incorrect. Patients generally need to establish that the healthcare provider failed to meet accepted medical standards and that this failure directly caused avoidable harm. Evidence commonly reviewed includes:

Medical records,

Radiology and laboratory reports,

Surgical notes,

Specialist opinions,

Independent medical expert reports,

Correspondence between healthcare providers.

Each case is assessed individually, and expert medical evaluation often plays a central role in determining whether negligence occurred.

What Compensation May Be Available?

Where medical negligence is established, compensation depends on the specific circumstances of the case and the losses suffered by the patient. Potential damages may include:

Medical treatment costs

Future healthcare expenses

Loss of income

Pain and suffering

Permanent disability

Psychological harm

Rehabilitation costs where appropriate

Patients who experienced diagnostic failures before cosmetic procedures may also wish to learn more about claims involving Bad Surgery Lawyers, particularly where an incorrect diagnosis contributed to unnecessary or unsuccessful surgery.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.