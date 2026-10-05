Hospital Negligence Claims In Turkey: What Patients Need To Know

When hospital treatment causes avoidable harm in Turkey, patients face a complex legal landscape that differs sharply between public and private facilities. Understanding what qualifies as negligence, who bears liability, what evidence proves your case, and which legal route applies can mean the difference between successful compensation and a claim that never gets off the ground.

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When treatment in a hospital causes harm, most patients have no idea where to start. This guide explains hospital negligence claims in Turkey in plain terms: what counts as negligence, how the route differs between public and private healthcare facilities, who can be held liable, what you have to prove, and how long you have to act. It is written for Turkish and foreign patients alike.

What Counts As Hospital Negligence?

Hospital negligence is care that falls below the standard a competent provider would have delivered, causing avoidable harm. It is not the same as a disappointing outcome. Medicine carries risk, and a poor result on its own is not a claim. What matters is whether the hospital or its staff departed from accepted practice. Turkish law sets the baseline directly: personnel must show the medical care the patient’s condition requires (Patient Rights Regulation, Article 14). Where healthcare facilities fall short of that, whether through a clinical error, a staffing failure, poor hygiene, or a missed diagnosis, the door to a claim opens.

When Can You Bring Hospital Negligence Claims?

Three things have to line up. There must be a breach of the expected standard of care, real harm to the patient, and a causal link between the two. Hospital negligence claims fail when any one of these is missing, which is why an honest early assessment matters. Common situations that meet the test include:

Surgical Errors: Mistakes during an operation that a careful surgeon would have avoided.

Mistakes during an operation that a careful surgeon would have avoided. Anaesthesia Failures: Poor monitoring or dosing that harms the patient.

Poor monitoring or dosing that harms the patient. Medication Mistakes: The wrong drug, dose, or a missed allergy.

The wrong drug, dose, or a missed allergy. Delayed Or Wrong Diagnosis: A condition missed or misread when the signs were there.

A condition missed or misread when the signs were there. Postoperative Neglect: Infection or complications left unmanaged after treatment.

Surgical cases are among the most common, and specific examples such as anaesthesia malpractice show how a single failure can ground a claim.

Public Hospital Or Private Hospital? The Route Changes

This is the point most patients miss, and it changes everything about how a claim proceeds. Turkish law treats the two kinds of institution differently:

Private Healthcare Facilities: A claim is a civil matter, brought in the ordinary courts against the hospital and those responsible, usually on the basis of the treatment contract and tort.

A claim is a civil matter, brought in the ordinary courts against the hospital and those responsible, usually on the basis of the treatment contract and tort. Public Hospitals: You generally cannot sue the individual doctor directly. The claim is made against the administration through the administrative courts, and the law first requires a written application to the administration, usually within one year of learning of the harm (Patient Rights Regulation, Article 43, applying the administrative procedure rules).

Getting this wrong wastes time and can cost you the claim entirely, so identifying which route applies is the first practical step in any hospital negligence claim.

Who Is Liable When A Healthcare Facility Fails You?

A hospital cannot hide behind its staff. Under the Code of Obligations, an employer answers for the harm its employees cause while doing their work (Article 66), and a provider is liable for the auxiliaries it uses to perform its obligations (Article 116). On top of that, a healthcare institution answers for its own organisation, its staffing, hygiene, equipment, and systems. The Patient Rights Regulation confirms that where a patient right is violated, a compensation claim can be brought against the institution that employs the personnel (Article 43), and patients have every right to apply, complain, and sue (Article 42). Responsibility can therefore reach the treating doctor, the hospital, and in outsourced services the outside provider too.

What You Have To Prove?

The burden is not as heavy as patients fear. In a claim built on the treatment contract, the Code of Obligations provides that where an obligation is not performed at all or not performed duly, the provider must compensate the loss unless it proves that no fault is attributable to it (Article 112). In practice, once you show defective care and resulting harm, the hospital has to prove it was not at fault. That shift is one reason a well prepared claim is stronger than people expect, whether the harm came from bad surgery lawyers territory or a routine ward failure.

The Evidence That Makes Or Breaks Hospital Negligence Claims

Hospital negligence claims are won and lost on documents, and you have a legal right to yours. The Patient Rights Regulation lets you examine your file and take a copy (Article 16), and private healthcare facilities must, on request, hand over the key documents free of charge, including test and imaging results, the drugs and materials used, and a discharge summary from the treating physician (Regulation on Private Hospitals, Article 31). The records that decide most cases are these:

Medical Records And Notes: The treatment plan, operation notes, and clinical observations.

The treatment plan, operation notes, and clinical observations. Consent Documents: What you were told and what you agreed to.

What you were told and what you agreed to. Test And Imaging Results: The evidence of what was found and when.

The evidence of what was found and when. Photographs: Clear images before and after, where relevant.

Secure them early, because a facility that fell short has every reason to be slow. The same evidence drives specific claims, from dental treatments malpractice to complex surgery.

How Long Do You Have To Act?

There is no single deadline. It depends on whether the hospital was public or private and on how the claim is framed, since contract, tort, and administrative claims each run on their own clock. For public hospitals, the written application to the administration is time sensitive and often has to be made within a year. Because these periods can be short and unforgiving, and because evidence fades, the safe course is to have the timing checked early rather than assumed. This is general information, not advice on your own facts.

What Compensation Can Cover?

Compensation follows the harm, not a fixed tariff, and Turkish law recognises both measurable and personal loss (Code of Obligations, Articles 54 and 56). A claim usually reaches:

Treatment And Corrective Costs: Putting right what went wrong, including further surgery.

Putting right what went wrong, including further surgery. Lost Income: Time off work and any lasting effect on earning capacity.

Time off work and any lasting effect on earning capacity. Moral Damage: The pain, the suffering, and the reduced quality of life a serious injury brings.

Aesthetic cases follow the same logic, as claims like liposuction malpractice show.

Getting Help With A Hospital Negligence Claim

Hospital negligence claims turn on the medical records, the consent process, the right legal route, and acting before deadlines pass and evidence disappears. If treatment in a Turkish hospital has harmed you, an early assessment is what tells you whether you have a claim and how to bring it. As Oran Partners we stand by you throughout this process. Contact us for a review of your case.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between a bad outcome and hospital negligence?

A bad outcome can happen even with good care. Negligence means the care fell below the accepted standard and caused avoidable harm. The distinction is what a claim turns on.

Can I sue a public hospital the same way as a private one?

No. Private hospital claims go through the civil courts, while public hospital claims are made against the administration in the administrative courts, usually after a written application to the administration first.

Do I have a right to my medical records?

Yes. You can examine your file and take a copy, and private facilities have to provide key documents on request. Those records are central to any claim.

Can foreign patients bring hospital negligence claims in Turkey?

Yes. The same rights and remedies apply regardless of nationality, and a lawyer can represent patients who live abroad.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.