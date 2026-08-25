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25 August 2026

Presidential Decision No. 11066

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Tunc Firat Dereli

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Presidential Decision No. 11066 introduces significant changes to the threshold values that determine which companies must undergo independent audits in Turkey. This regulatory update has important implications for corporate compliance and financial reporting requirements across various business sectors.
Turkey Accounting and Audit
Tunc Firat Dereli

Presidential Decision No. 11066, published on 17 March 2026, significantly updates the threshold values used to determine which companies are subject to an independent audit.

You may access our brief note summarizing the implications of this change for companies here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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