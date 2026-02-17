Information Note On The Regulation Amending The Implementing Regulation On Free Zones

The Regulation Amending the Implementing Regulation on Free Zones ("Amending Regulation") was published in the Official Gazette dated 06 February 2026 and numbered 33160, and entered into force on the same date.

The Regulation Amending the Implementing Regulation on Free Zones ("Amending Regulation") was published in the Official Gazette dated 06 February 2026 and numbered 33160, and entered into force on the same date. Through these amendments, the financial, administrative and service-related obligations of the Operator and Regional Leasing Enterprise ("RLE") companies operating in Free Zones, as well as the regime governing activity licenses and supplementary licenses, have been comprehensively revised. The amendments introduce significant changes particularly regarding the leasing of superstructures, the management of structures transferred to the Treasury, the licensing framework, and the mandatory separation of accounting records.

Regulatory Amendments Concerning Operator and RLE Activity Licenses

Under the Amending Regulation, the licensing framework applicable to Operators and RLEs operating in Free Zones has been restructured. Accordingly, following the execution of the operation agreement or the establishment and operation agreement, a primary activity license is issued for Operators and RLEs. Within this new framework, activities such as workplace leasing and warehouse operations must now be carried out under separate supplementary licenses, distinct from the primary activity license. In this way, a clear license-based separation between different activity areas has been introduced.

The Amending Regulation further provides that the accounting records of the primary activity license and the supplementary licenses may under no circumstances be consolidated, thereby ensuring financial transparency. Unless otherwise agreed in the relevant agreement, supplementary licenses are also subject to the Special Account obligations applicable to the primary activity license.

Regulation on the Ownership and Use of Superstructures Located on Treasury Land

Under the Amending Regulation, the legal status of superstructures situated within Free Zones on Treasury-owned land, as well as the rules governing their use and leasing, have been expressly redefined. Accordingly, the superstructures belonging to an RLE but associated with licenses other than its primary activity license shall automatically transfer to the ownership of the Treasury upon the expiration of the relevant license period. The extension of the license term does not alter the date on which the superstructure transfers to the Treasury; this consequence remains definite and independent of any subsequent extension. In this regard, the Regulation introduces a clear and foreseeable framework concerning the transfer of ownership and the fate of superstructures at the end of the license term.

Additionally, solely for the purpose of extending the term of the operation agreement or the establishment and operation agreement up to 49 years, and only within this context, the following conditions—provided that they are explicitly set out in the agreement—may allow superstructures that have transferred or will transfer to the Treasury to continue being operated by the RLE for leasing purposes:

the RLE submitting a request,

the Ministry of Trade (" Ministry ") approving such request,

") approving such request, payment of the open-area rental fee by the RLE,

transfer of at least 20% of the gross rental income of the superstructure to the Special Account without any deduction,

fulfillment of all maintenance and repair obligations by the RLE.

Where these requirements are met, the Treasury may permit the continued operation of such superstructures by the RLE for a defined period.

Transitional Provisions Regarding Term Extensions

With the introduction of the Amending Regulation, the regime governing term extensions has been restructured to address both past practices and future implementation. Pursuant to Provisional Article 6, any term extensions previously granted by the Ministry shall remain valid until the end of their current periods; however, all extension procedures to be carried out after the expiration of those periods shall be conducted in accordance with Article 27/A.

Effective Date

The Amending Regulation, issued by the Ministry, entered into force on the date of its publication.

