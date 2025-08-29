ARTICLE
29 August 2025

Decision To Exempt Portfolio Management Companies From Mandatory Practices Within The Scope Of TSRS

LP
LBF Partners

Contributor

LBF Partners logo
LBF Partners, an Istanbul based law and consultancy firm, provides full legal and consultancy services to its foreign and domestic clients both in Turkey and at international level. The unique qualification of our team members enables combining legal theory and practice at all times. Visit us at http://www.lbfpartners.com/en/
Explore Firm Details
On December 29 2023, the Board Decision ("Decision") of the Public Oversight Accounting and Auditing Standards Authority ("KGK") concerning the Scope of Application of Turkish Sustainability...
Turkey Accounting and Audit
Elif Çopur Çelebi,Burak Çelebi, and Furkan Bozdağ
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On December 29 2023, the Board Decision ("Decision") of the Public Oversight Accounting and Auditing Standards Authority ("KGK") concerning the Scope of Application of Turkish Sustainability Reporting Standards ("TSRS"), which will serve as the basis for institutions, organizations and enterprises to prepare their sustainability reports in alignment with international sustainability reporting frameworks, was published in the Official Gazette and entered into force on January 1 2024.

Pursuant to this decision; institutions, organizations and enterprises satisfying at least two of the criteria below within two consecutive reporting periods were obliged to prepare a sustainability report under the TSRS.

  • Total assets of 500 million TRY
  • Annual net sales revenue of 1 billion TRY
  • 250 or more employees

According to the announcement ("Announcement"), published regarding the board decision ("Amendment Decision") dated August 14 2025 and numbered 34844, portfolio management companies are exempt from mandatory TSRS reporting requirements. Aforementioned Announcement can be found here.

The Amendment Decision was adopted having regard to the structural charasteristics of portfolio management companies, such as but not limited to, being non-public and operating on a limited scale, being financed solely through their own equity, employing a very limited number of staff, and not raising funds from individual or qualified investors for their own legal entity.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Elif Çopur Çelebi
Elif Çopur Çelebi
Photo of Burak Çelebi
Burak Çelebi
Photo of Furkan Bozdağ
Furkan Bozdağ
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More