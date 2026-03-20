2026 Audit Scope: Updated Asset And Revenue Thresholds For Independent Audit

With the "Decision on the Amendment of the Decision Regarding the Determination of Companies Subject to Independent Audit," published in the Official Gazette dated March 17, 2026, and numbered 33199, the financial thresholds applied for companies to be included within the scope of independent audit have been redefined.

According to the Presidential Decision published in the Official Gazette, the criteria for being subject to independent audit for companies under the general scope have been updated as follows:

The total asset threshold for companies to fall within the scope of independent audit has been increased from 300 million Turkish Liras to 500 million Turkish Liras.

The annual net sales revenue criterion has been raised from 600 million Turkish Liras to 1 billion Turkish Liras in accordance with the new regulation.

The number of employees criterion considered for the audit obligation has been maintained at 150 employees, with no changes made to this value.

Companies that meet at least two of these three criteria for two consecutive reporting periods will be included within the scope of the independent audit obligation.

The scope of independent audit for State Economic Enterprises (SEEs) and their subsidiaries directly linked to their capital structures has also been reorganized within the framework of the same Decision:

All state economic enterprises and their subsidiaries operating under the relevant legislation will continue to be evaluated within the framework of the independent audit obligation.

Companies established domestically within the scope of the Natural Gas Market Law, where SEEs directly or indirectly hold more than 50% of the capital, have also been included in the audit scope.

A special audit regime, independent of the general thresholds, has been prescribed for the institutions and organizations within the scope of this article.

According to the Presidential Decision published in the Official Gazette, the aforementioned regulation entered into force on the date of its publication, to be taken as a basis for determining the audit status of companies in accounting periods starting on or after January 1, 2026.

It is important to note that, pursuant to Article 5 of the "Decision Regarding the Determination of Companies Subject to Independent Audit," specific conditions must be met for a company that has become subject to independent audit to exit this obligation. For a company to be excluded from the audit scope, it must remain below the threshold values for at least two of the three aforementioned criteria for two consecutive accounting periods, or fall at least 20% below such thresholds. Unless these legal conditions are met, the independent audit obligation will persist even if the company fails to meet the criteria in individual periods.

You may access the text of the "Decision on the Amendment of the Decision Regarding the Determination of Companies Subject to Independent Audit," published in the Official Gazette dated March 17, 2026, and numbered 33199, here .

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