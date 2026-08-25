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25 August 2026

Keeping Of Commercial Books In Electronic Form

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Tunc Firat Dereli

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We are an independent and full-service Turkish law firm based in Istanbul differentiating ourselves with high quality of services. We endeavour to maintain mutual respect, open communication while fostering innovative approach in an enjoyable working environment. We provide result-oriented and creative legal services to international and domestic businesses and individuals as a primary legal resource.

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A new amendment to Turkey's commercial books regulation has been published, introducing changes to the requirements for maintaining electronic records of business documents unrelated to enterprise accounting. The Amendment Communiqué modifies existing provisions governing digital record-keeping obligations for commercial entities.
Turkey Accounting and Audit
Tunc Firat Dereli

The Communiqué Amending the Communiqué on the Keeping of Commercial Books Not Related to the Accounting of the Enterprise in Electronic Form (“Communiqué”) (“Amendment Communiqué”) entered into force through publication in the Official Gazette No. 33023 dated 20 September 2025.

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