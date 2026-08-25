Keeping Of Commercial Books In Electronic Form

We are an independent and full-service Turkish law firm based in Istanbul differentiating ourselves with high quality of services. We endeavour to maintain mutual respect, open communication while fostering innovative approach in an enjoyable working environment. We provide result-oriented and creative legal services to international and domestic businesses and individuals as a primary legal resource.
Dedication to quality and excellent representation on a timely and efficient manner while maintaining the highest standards of professional integrity are our values, and we, at all times, uphold best expertise to navigate clients through the legal environment in Turkey.
A new amendment to Turkey's commercial books regulation has been published, introducing changes to the requirements for maintaining electronic records of business documents unrelated to enterprise accounting. The Amendment Communiqué modifies existing provisions governing digital record-keeping obligations for commercial entities.
The Communiqué Amending the Communiqué on the Keeping of Commercial Books Not Related to the Accounting of the Enterprise in Electronic Form (“Communiqué”) (“Amendment Communiqué”) entered into force through publication in the Official Gazette No. 33023 dated 20 September 2025.