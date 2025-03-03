Event organized by the Swiss Arbitration Turkish Ambassadors at the Shangri-la Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey with leading arbitration professionals and in-house counsel.



Cinzia Catelli participated as speaker together with Evrim Özmızrak Şentürk, Legal Counsel (Siro Energy, Turkey) in the panel session on the topic "In-House Lawyer's Perspective on Arbitration", which was moderated by Alptuğ Tokeşer, Partner (Alp Arbitration, Turkey).

Swiss Arbitration Istanbul Event Flyer

