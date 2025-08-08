Laws Regulating Monetary Limits In Appeal Applications Have Been Amended

Within the scope of the Law on the Execution of Penalties and Security Measures and the Law Amending Certain Laws ("Law"), which was published in the Official Gazette dated 4 June 2025 and numbered 32920 (Repeated), various amendments have been made to several legal provisions, including but not limited to the Enforcement and Bankruptcy Law, the Administrative Procedure Law, and the Code of Civil Procedure.

Article 1 of the Law amends Additional Article 1 of the Enforcement and Bankruptcy Law No. 2004. Pursuant to the amendment, the phrase "the date the judgment was rendered" in the second paragraph has been replaced with "the date the action was brought or the complaint was filed," thereby shifting the applicable reference date to an earlier procedural stage. In addition, the third paragraph of the same article has been repealed.

Article 7 of the Law revises the second paragraph of Additional Article 1 of Administrative Procedure Law No. 2577. Under the new provision, for cases in which a hearing is mandatory pursuant to Article 17, as well as for the determination of decisions subject to appeal or cassation under Articles 45 and 46, the monetary threshold applicable shall be based on the date on which the case was filed.

Article 20 of the Law amends Additional Article 1 of the Code of Civil Procedure No. 6100. Accordingly, for the application of the monetary thresholds set forth in Articles 200 and 201, the relevant date shall be the date on which the legal transaction was executed; whereas for the thresholds under Articles 341, 362, and 369, the applicable date shall be the date on which the case was filed. Furthermore, the third paragraph of the same article has been repealed.

The law entered into force on 4 June 2025. You may access the text of the law here.

