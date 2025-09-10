European Commission - Google Fined €2.95 Billion For Abusing Its Dominance In Ad Tech

The European Commission ("Commission") has concluded its investigation into Google's practices in the online advertising technology sector, finding that the undertaking abused its dominant position by engaging in self-preferencing conduct in access to ad inventory, auction mechanisms, and pricing processes. As a result, the Commission has imposed a fine of €2.95 billion on Google.

According to the Commission's findings, Google restricted effective competition by leveraging its control over key technologies essential for both advertisers and publishers in the digital advertising ecosystem. In particular, Google engaged in self-preferencing practices that strengthened the position of its own platforms, such as AdX, on both the buy-side and the sell-side of the market. These practices significantly reduced rivals' ability to compete and were found to constitute an abuse of dominant position under Article 102 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union.

The Commission has ordered Google to put an end to these self-preferencing practices and to implement measures that eliminate inherent conflicts of interest along the ad tech supply chain. Google is required to submit within 60 days its proposed commitments to address these concerns. The Commission will thoroughly assess whether the proposed measures are sufficient to remove the conflicts of interest. The Commission has already indicated its preliminary view that only the divestment of certain Google services would effectively resolve the situation, while underlining that it will first review Google's proposals before taking a final decision.

(Commission – 05.09.2025)

