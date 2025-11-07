Draft Regulation On The Amendment Of The Internet Domain Names Regulation Published

Pursuant to the decision1 of the Information and Communication Technologies Board ("Board") dated 13 September 2025 and numbered 2025/DK-BTD/300 ("Decision"), a draft regulation ("Draft Regulation") amending the Internet Domain Names Regulation ("Regulation") has been published for public opinion. In its decision, the Board instructed that domain name sale requests submitted by registrants should not be processed by registrars until the procedures and principles governing domain name sales are determined.

The Draft Regulation envisions the establishment of the Domain Name Sales Platform ("ASAP"), the introduction of an allocation right mechanism, and the regulation of the secondary market for ".tr" domain names. It also proposes significant provisions regarding the misuse of the domain name system ("DNS"). Considering that procedures and principles regarding the abuse of domain names will be regulated separately and that the Cyber Security Presidency is being established, cyber security agenda should be busy during the next few months.

1) Domain Name Sales Platform

According to the Draft Regulation, ASAP will be established to facilitate domain name sales and the granting of allocation rights. Once the necessary steps for its establishment are completed, this will be announced by the Information and Communication Technologies Authority ("Authority"), and ASAP will become operational. The procedures and principles governing sales transactions will also be determined by the Authority. Until ASAP becomes operational, the sale of domain names will not be possible; however, there are no restrictions on the transfer of domain names for this period.

2) Allocation Right

The Regulation divides domain name allocations were divided into two categories: certified and uncertified. Subdomains such as " -.av.tr, .bel.tr, .tsk.tr etc.-" are allocated upon submission of documents specified by the Authority. The subdomains such as "a.tr and a.b.tr"; are allocated on a "first come, first served" basis. The Draft Regulation introduces a third method for allocation: the granting of an allocation right by the Authority. Granting the right of allocation means that domain names deemed appropriate by the Institution from among non-allocated domain names are opened for allocation via ASAP, and upon completion of the relevant procedures, the applicant is granted the right to allocate the domain name through a registration office of their choice.. The actual allocation is then completed through registrars. The procedures and principles for granting allocation rights will likewise be determined by the Authority.

The Draft Regulation also states that the Authority may impose additional conditions for the allocation of domain names with the ".tr" extension.



4) Misuse of the Domain Name System

The Draft Regulation defines misuse of the domain name system as "activities that intentionally or maliciously use domain names or DNS infrastructure to harm internet users, thereby targeting the availability, integrity, or confidentiality of information systems". Such misuse includes, but is not limited to: obtainin user information through fake websites (identity theft), distributing malicious software, using DNS capabilities for command-and-control of botnets, unauthorized redirection of DNS traffic (DNS hijacking) and the use of spam emails to distribute malicious content (phishing). In this context, it is emphasized that the methods mentioned are not exhaustive, and similar activities may also be considered as abuse. To prevent such cases of misuse, the Authority is empowered to take necessary measures, including the cancellation of the domain name, and it is envisaged that the procedures and principles regarding these measures shall likewise be determined by the Authority.

Footnotes

1 https://www.btk.gov.tr/uploads/boarddecisions/internet-alan-adlari-yonetmeliginde-degisiklik-yapilmasina-dair-yonetmelik-taslagi/300-2025-web.pdf

