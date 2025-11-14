Draft Amendment To The Regulation On Internet Domain Names Published For Consultation: The "ASAP" Era Begins"

The Information and Communication Technologies Board, by its decision 2025/DK-BTD/300 dated 13.09.2025 ("Decision"), has submitted the Draft Regulation ("Draft") amending the Internet Domain Names Regulation ("Regulation") for public consultation.

Allocation Right

Under the Regulation, domain name allocations are currently carried out through two separate methods: documented and undocumented allocation. In addition to these, the Draft introduces a new allocation method referred to as the "granting of allocation right."

Under this procedure, domain names deemed appropriate by the Authority (which are not currently allocated) may be announced on the ASAP and allocated through the granting of allocation right. As a result of the granting of allocation right through the ASAP, the allocation transactions shall be carried out by registrars.

Combating the Abuse of the Domain Name System (DNS)

The Draft introduces an important new regulation aimed at enhancing internet security. Within this scope, it is proposed to add a new article to the Regulation, titled "Abuse of the Domain Name System (DNS)."

The Draft provides that the use of domain names or DNS infrastructure associated with domain names, intentionally or maliciously, for the purpose of harming internet users, and activities targeting the availability, integrity, or confidentiality of information systems through such use, shall constitute "abuse of the domain name system."

The Draft also sets forth certain examples of such abuse, including activities carried out through methods such as obtaining user information via fake websites, spreading malicious software, using DNS capabilities for the command-and-control infrastructures of botnets, redirecting internet traffic through DNS without consent, or using unsolicited electronic mails as a means for distributing malicious content.

The Draft grants the Authority the power to take the necessary actions, including the cancellation of a domain name, in order to prevent such abuses.

The procedures and principles regarding the handling of abuse cases shall be determined by the Authority.

