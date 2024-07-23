ARTICLE
23 July 2024

Turkish Ministry Of Commerce Advertisement Board Published A Decision On The Unfair Commercial Practice Of Not Providing Information About The Additional Service Fee Through The Call Center

MA
Moroglu Arseven

Contributor

Moroglu Arseven logo
“Moroglu Arseven is a full-service law firm, with broadly demonstrated expertise and experience in all aspects of business law. Established in 2000, the firm combines a new generation of experienced international business lawyers, who hold academic, judicial and practical experience in all aspects of private law.”
Explore
With the Commercial Practices Decision with File Number 2024/2660 ("Decision"), published on the website of the Turkish Ministry of Commerce Advertisement Board...
Turkey Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Photo of Ezgi Baklacı Gülkokar, LL.M.
Photo of Sena Yaşaroğlu
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

With the Commercial Practices Decision with File Number 2024/2660 ("Decision"), published on the website of the Turkish Ministry of Commerce Advertisement Board ("Board"), the general practice of a company operating in airlines sector's call center was found to be in violation of the Regulation on Commercial Advertising and Unfair Commercial Practices and the Law No. 6502 on Consumer Protection.

During a flight ticket purchase through a call center, it was determined that the additional service fees were not specified at the beginning of the call and this was misleading to the consumer. The information that online transactions were cheaper was given to the consumer after the transaction was approved. This practice was found to be in violation of the Regulation on Commercial Advertisement and Unfair Commercial Practices and the Law No. 6502 on Consumer Protection. The Board decided to impose administrative fines and suspension of unfair commercial practices.

The full text of the Decision can be reached via this link. (Only available in Turkish)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Ezgi Baklacı Gülkokar, LL.M.
Ezgi Baklacı Gülkokar, LL.M.
Photo of Sena Yaşaroğlu
Sena Yaşaroğlu
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More