Indonesia Introduces Updates To Patent, Trademark And Online IP Enforcement Regime

Indonesia has introduced several important updates to its intellectual property framework with the issuance of new regulations governing patents, trademarks, and IP enforcement against infringement taking place in electronic systems.

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Indonesia has introduced several important updates to its intellectual property framework with the issuance of new regulations governing patents, trademarks, and IP enforcement against infringement taking place in electronic systems. These regulations reflect continued efforts to modernize Indonesia’s IP regime, streamline administrative procedures, and strengthen protection and enforcement mechanisms in the digital era.

The new regulations are Minister of Law Regulation No. 6 of 2026 regarding Patent Applications (“MOL Reg. 6/2026”), Minister of Law Regulation No. 5 of 2026 regarding Trademark Registration (“MOL Reg. 5/2026”), and Minister of Law Regulation No. 47 of 2025 regarding Handling of Intellectual Property Infringement Reports in Electronic Systems (“MOL Reg. 47/2025”).

Expanded Patent Protection and New Filing Requirements

MOL Reg. 6/2026, effective from 23 February 2026, replaces the previous patent application regulation under MOL Reg. No. 38 of 2018 (as amended by MOL Reg. No. 13 of 2021).

One of the most significant changes is the alignment of patent procedures with the expanded scope of patentable subject matter introduced under the 2024 amendment to the Patent Law. Patent protection in Indonesia may now extend not only to products, processes, and improvements, but also to systems, methods, and uses. This potentially broadens the types of inventions eligible for patent protection, particularly in technology-driven sectors.

The regulation also introduces an expedited announcement process for patent applications, indicating an effort to accelerate parts of the patent examination process.

Another notable change concerns excess claim fees. Previously, applicants could defer payment for claims exceeding 10 claims until the deadline for requesting substantive examination, which could be up to 36 months from filing. Under MOL Reg. 6/2026, excess claim fees must now be paid at the time of filing, and such payment has become a requirement for obtaining a filing date. This change may affect filing strategies and cost planning for patent applicants.

Patent applications filed before the regulation’s effective date and still under examination will continue to be processed under the previous regulation.

Faster Trademark Administrative Processes

MOL Reg. 5/2026, also effective from 23 February 2026, replaces the previous trademark registration regulation under MOL Reg. No. 67 of 2016 (as amended by MOL Reg. 12 of 2021).

The regulation introduces faster turnaround times for several trademark administrative processes. These include:

issuance of official citations for trademark registration applications, reduced from 15 business days to one business day;

recordation of trademark renewals, reduced from two months to four business days; and

issuance of renewal certificates, reduced from 15 business days to three business days.

The regulation also introduces additional documentary requirements for trademark filings. Applicants must now provide identity documents, while legal entity applicants must submit documents evidencing the establishment of the entity and any amendments thereto.

Trademark applications filed before the effective date and still under examination will continue to be processed under the previous regime.

Broader Online IP Enforcement Mechanism

MOL Reg. 47/2025 introduces a broader mechanism for handling reports of IP infringement occurring within electronic systems.

The regulation allows IP rights holders to submit infringement complaints to the Directorate General of Intellectual Property (“DGIP”). Importantly, the regulation expands the scope of rights covered beyond copyright and related rights to include patents, trademarks, industrial designs, trade secrets, geographical indications, layout designs of integrated circuits, and communal IP.

This represents a significant expansion from the earlier 2015 joint regulation between the Minister of Law and Human Rights (now the Minister of Law) and the Minister of Communication and Informatics (now the Minister of Communication and Digital Affairs) on online copyright infringement enforcement, which was limited to copyright and related rights.

Under the new framework, the DGIP (under the Ministry of Law) may coordinate with the Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs to block or restrict access to infringing content in electronic systems.

Key Takeaways

These new regulations demonstrate Indonesia’s continued efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of its IP system while adapting to technological and commercial developments.

For patent applicants, the broader scope of patentable subject matter and revised filing requirements may require adjustments to filing strategies and budgeting. Trademark owners are likely to benefit from faster administrative processing, although the new documentary requirements may require more careful preparation.

MOL Reg. 47/2025 marks an important development in Indonesia’s digital IP enforcement framework by creating a broader administrative mechanism for addressing online infringements across multiple categories of IP rights.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.