Vietnam's New Digital Enforcement Initative

Vietnam is launching a comprehensive digital enforcement initiative to combat online piracy, shifting from traditional manual monitoring and administrative fines to an aggressive, technology-driven strategy involving criminal prosecution and automated AI-powered detection systems.

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In its response to the USTR's categorization Vietnam as a Priority Foreign Country, the country is breaking away from past enforcement methods to launch a modern offensive against digital piracy. Initiated by a mandate from the Prime Minister on May 5, 2026, in response to the treat of US sanctions, this new initiative is a shift in how the country protects copyright, moving from slow, manual monitoring to a more aggressive, tech-driven, and criminal-focused strategy.

Two well known problems are:

Instant Movie Theft: Just hours after the film "Mua do" (Red Rain) was released on streaming platforms in 2025, hundreds of websites illegally pirated it. Similarly, the movie "Tho oi!!" (Bunnie!!) was secretly recorded and uploaded online within days of its theatrical premiere. Over 400 unauthorized websites currently host tens of thousands of pirated films.

Mass-Scale Sports Piracy: During the opening rounds of the 2025–2026 football season, more than 10,000 illegal streaming links were detected per match round, siphoning off billions of VND from legitimate broadcasters. In early 2026, VSTV (K+) announced it had officially ceased its sports pay-TV operations due to massive financial losses resulting from higher broadcast rights costs and rampant digital piracy.

Historically, Vietnam combated piracy using manual tracking and minor administrative fines, which piracy networks easily ignored. This new campaign proposes a new approach:

From Fines to Criminal Prosecution: The Ministry of Public Security is now spearheading the crackdown. Instead of issuing minor fines, authorities will be launching formal criminal investigations, tracking financial assets, and prosecuting the organized syndicates behind these operations.

Automated AI and Big Data Warfare: Recognizing that manual takedowns are obsolete against AI-powered piracy, this initiative proposes automated scanning systems. Using digital fingerprinting and source-tracing, the system automatically detects violations and immediately commands Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to block the offending domains.

Follow the money : Authorities are targeting the underground business model. they will create alliances with digital platforms, advertisers, and payment processors, so the government can target the gambling ads and VIP subscription payment channels that make piracy profitable.

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