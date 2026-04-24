Vietnam’s Trademark Landscape Gets A Modern Overhaul

Vietnam continues to refine its intellectual property framework to align with the 2025 amendments to the Law on Intellectual Property (IP Law).

Tilleke & Gibbins is a leading Southeast Asian regional law firm with over 250 lawyers and consultants practicing in Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam. We provide full-service legal solutions to the top investors and high-growth companies that drive economic expansion in Asia.

Article Insights

Linh Thi Mai Nguyen’s articles from Tilleke & Gibbins are most popular: within Intellectual Property topic(s)

in Asia

in Asia

in Asia Tilleke & Gibbins are most popular: within Cannabis & Hemp, Transport and Finance and Banking topic(s)

Vietnam continues to refine its intellectual property framework to align with the 2025 amendments to the Law on Intellectual Property (IP Law). On March 31, 2026, the government issued Decree 100/2026/ND-CP (Decree 100), which substantially amends Decree 65/2023/ND-CP detailing the implementation of the IP Law (Decree 65). On the same day, the Ministry of Science and Technology released Circular 10/2026/TT-BKHCN (Circular 10), providing detailed procedural guidance and new forms. Both instruments took effect on April 1, 2026, along with the amended IP Law.

While the updates touch on every IP right, trademark owners and brand strategists will find several practical and forward-looking changes that directly affect filing strategy, examination timelines, portfolio management, and enforcement readiness.

1. Fast-Track Substantive Examination for Eligible Applications

One of the most business-friendly innovations is the new fast-track substantive examination pathway for applications meeting specified eligibility criteria. Successful fast-track applications enjoy a shortened substantive examination period of three months. This offers a significant competitive edge for tech-driven or regulated-sector brands.

If the mark is identical or similar to a mark in another person’s trademark application with an earlier filing date in the case of a priority application that has not yet been processed, the fast-track process will return to the ordinary process. However, the law does not touch on cases where marks under fast-track examination face office action due to other reasons (i.e. lack of distinctiveness, confusingly similar to others’ copyright, trade name, industrial design, etc.)

2. AI-Generated Trademarks Receive Clear Protection Pathway

Decree 100 explicitly addresses the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in IP creation, amending Article 10a of Decree 65 to confirm that trademarks created with AI systems are fully protectable, provided they meet the standard requirements of registration. Trademarks face no additional “human authorship” hurdle (unlike patents or industrial designs). Brand owners using generative-AI tools, however, are encouraged to document their own role in selecting, refining, and finalizing the mark to strengthen enforcement if challenged.

3. Digital-First Procedures, Streamlined Formality Examination, Shorter Response Deadlines

The new regulations confirm that electronic filing is now the default with equivalent legal weight to paper. All official communications (examination reports, oppositions, decisions) are issued electronically unless paper is requested, making a digital IP ecosystem.

An important change under Circular 10 is the shorter examination and response deadlines, namely:

After completion of the formality examination, the IP Office will issue a Decision of Refusal for any non-compliant applications. For formally accepted applications, the IPO no longer issues a separate Decision on Acceptance of Formality Examination. Instead, the application is directly transferred for publication.

Each week, the IP Office publishes on its official portal a list of applications transferred for publication, clearly stating the application number, filing date, and the specific date of transfer for publication. Applications are made public immediately upon acceptance, including on platforms such as WIPO Publish, even before official announcement in the IP Gazette.

The time limit to reply to a substantive examination notification/provisional refusal is reduced from three months to two months. Similarly, the deadline to pay the granting fee is also shortened to two months.

For Madrid international registrations designating Vietnam, the time limit to respond to a provisional refusal remains three months. Procedures for conversions and subsequent designations are fully harmonized with domestic rules.

4. Enhanced Transparency of Trademark Application

Circular 10 significantly enhances transparency and efficiency in the trademark application process through several key improvements.

Updated application form: Fields are clearer for faster processing and fewer errors.

More flexibility with priority documents: A copy of the first application(s) is acceptable. In practice, prints from EU/US databases often suffice; certified copies are generally no longer strictly required. If priority documents are missing, formality examination begins after supplementation or after 3 months.

Color claims: If no specific color protection is claimed, the specimen must be presented in black and white.

Proactive disclaimer: Applicants can proactively disclaim non-distinctive parts directly in the application form.

5. Enhancing Transparency and Detailing Trademark Examination

Circular 10 also provides clearer guidance on distinctiveness, similarity/confusion tests, descriptiveness, and well-known recognition, including details on cases in which marks, including sound marks, are not distinctive. If a sound mark contains linguistic content, that linguistic content is assessed for distinctiveness in a similar manner to a word mark. Other criteria for assessing the likelihood of confusion for sound marks are also clearly defined.

Elements meaning “Vietnam” (including “Việt”, “Viet”, “Việt Nam”, “Vietnam”, etc.) are unprotectable as ordinary trademarks, except in certification or collective marks or where they have acquired secondary meaning.

6. Opposition, Cancellation, and Bad Faith

Opposition is reduced to three months from publication, and third-party observations are streamlined. Notably, there is significant update on bad-faith cancellation, in which “bad faith” is now clearly defined as either of two main cases:

Filing a large volume of identical or confusingly similar marks to those already in use by others in Vietnam, exceeding normal business capacity and without genuine intent-to-use evidence; or

Filing a mark identical or confusingly similar to one recognized by relevant Vietnamese consumers or a well-known mark abroad, with the intent to exploit reputation for profit, to sell/license/transfer the registration, or to block market entry/restrict competition or engage in acts contrary to healthy commercial practices.

7. New Provisions on Trademark Use to Prevent Non-Use Cancellation

Circular 10 clarifies the standards for “genuine use” and the evidence required to defend against a non-use cancellation request. It emphasizes that use must be continuous, commercial in nature, and publicly visible in the Vietnamese market for the registered goods/services within the five-year period preceding the cancellation request. Mere token use, internal use, or use that does not reach consumers will generally not suffice.

8. Updated Rules on Certificates, Duplicates, and Recordals

The issuance and management of certificates is streamlined, with stronger emphasis on electronic certificates while maintaining the option for paper versions upon request. Clearer rules and requirements for requesting and obtaining certified duplicates or copies of certificates make the process faster and less burdensome, while the recordal system is modernized, with more flexible and detailed guidance on recording changes such as assignment, licensing, name/address updates, or other amendments to the certificate, with simplified supporting documents in many cases.

Outlook

The 2026 updates to Vietnam’s IP regime reflect a strong commitment to modernization, administrative simplification, faster timelines, and global alignment. These changes create real opportunities for more predictable and efficient trademark protection while introducing nuanced compliance requirements that demand prompter action from brand owners.

Businesses with significant Vietnamese brand exposure should review portfolios for fast-track eligibility, priority claims, and compliance with the new formality rules and shortened deadlines.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.