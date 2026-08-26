China's Top Court Updates Judicial Interpretation To Strengthen Digital Age Copyright Protection

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China's top court has updated a judicial interpretation to enhance copyright protection and address the evolving needs of the digital age.

On Thursday, the Supreme People's Court (SPC) released an amended judicial document focused on the handling of civil copyright cases. This interpretation calls on courts nationwide to rigorously combat copyright infringements and foster innovation, thereby enhancing the legal framework to support cultural and scientific advancement and promote high-quality economic and social development.

In response to the growth of the internet and digital technology, the revised interpretation extends copyright protection from traditional print media to their digital counterparts. According to the new amendment, reprinting is defined as republishing a work from one newspaper in another, whether in print or its digital equivalent. Failing to properly credit the original author and source may result in civil liabilities, such as halting the infringement and issuing an apology.

The SPC emphasized that this revised interpretation, effective Sept 1, will help judges across the country implement the Civil Code — a fundamental law governing civil activities — and the Copyright Law, which was amended in 2020, more effectively and accurately, so as to further protect the legitimate rights of copyright owners and holders.

https://chinaipr.mofcom.gov.cn/article/centralgovernment/202608/1997447.html

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