India’s Ozempic Moment

Semaglutide, sold under the blockbuster brands Ozempic and Wegovy, has become one of the most talked-about drugs in recent memory. It belongs to a class of medicines known as GLP-1 receptor agonists, which mimic a hormone that regulates appetite and blood sugar.

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Semaglutide, sold under the blockbuster brands Ozempic and Wegovy, has become one of the most talked-about drugs in recent memory. It belongs to a class of medicines known as GLP-1 receptor agonists, which mimic a hormone that regulates appetite and blood sugar. Originally developed to treat Type 2 diabetes, its dramatic weight-loss effects have made it a global commercial phenomenon. In India, the drug is now at the centre of a convergence of IP battles, a generic market explosion, and a regulatory crackdown, all unfolding within the span of a few months. This piece surveys the landscape.

The Patent Battle: Novo Nordisk v. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Novo Nordisk A/S v. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. & Anr., Delhi High Court, ruling of March 9, 2026 (2026:DHC:1911-DB)

At the heart of the dispute was Indian Patent IN’697 (‘the Suit Patent’), held by Novo Nordisk and covering Semaglutide as a long-acting GLP-1 analogue. When Novo discovered that Indian pharmaceutical companies - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and OneSource Specialty Pharma (the ‘Defendants’) - were importing and exporting the drug in significant quantities, it issued a cease-and-desist notice. The Defendants responded by initiating revocation proceedings setting the stage for an interim injunction battle.

Before the Single Judge, the Defendants argued they had already committed investments exceeding INR 1,000 crores (USD 110 million approximately) and had commenced manufacturing operations, meaning an injunction would cause substantial and immediate commercial harm. More significantly, the Single Judge found that the Defendants had mounted a credible challenge to the validity of the Suit Patent. Novo, by contrast, did not manufacture Semaglutide in India and relied primarily on imports. With less than seven months left on the patent at the time of hearing, the Single Judge declined to grant an interim injunction. The Defendants were permitted to continue manufacturing and exporting the drug to markets where Novo held no patent protection, subject only to an undertaking not to sell domestically in India.

Novo appealed, but by the time the matter came before the Division Bench, less than three months remained before the patent’s expiry. The Court was candid in stating that where a patent is about to expire and no pressing irreparable harm can be demonstrated, alternatives such as maintaining accounts of sales could adequately protect the plaintiff’s interests. This reflects a growing judicial inclination to apply a sharper urgency filter in commercial IP appeals.

Where the judgment is particularly noteworthy is in its treatment of the validity challenge. The Single Judge had found a credible case for invalidity under Section 64(1)(a) of the Patents Act, 1970 – ‘anticipation by prior claiming’. The Division Bench agreed with the conclusion but took a different route, finding the correct grounds to be ‘anticipation by prior publication’ under Section 64(1)(e) and ‘obviousness’ under Section 64(1)(f). It reasoned that Novo holds an earlier genus patent (IN’964) covering a broad class of GLP-1 analogues wherein one compound, Example 61, or ‘Ala Semaglutide’, is structurally almost identical to Semaglutide. The only difference is a single amino acid substitution at position 8 (Ala→Aib), and critically, the genus patent itself directs a person skilled in the art to make precisely this substitution. The step from Example 61 to Semaglutide, the Court held, is one that prior art effectively points toward, rendering the Suit Patent prima facie vulnerable to revocation on grounds of obviousness.

On the merits, the Division Bench applied the standard from Wander Ltd. v. Antox (India) Pvt. Ltd. (1990) and the more recent Supreme Court decision in Pernod Ricard v. Karanveer Singh Chhabra (2025) to note that appellate courts, should not interfere with discretionary interlocutory orders unless they are shown to be arbitrary, perverse, or contrary to established legal principles. Finding no such infirmity, the appeal was dismissed.

The decision reflects a narrow procedural holding coupled with substantive doctrinal observation, particularly where the remaining life of the patent is negligible. By refusing to interfere with the Single Judge’s order, the Division Bench has reinforced that appellate scrutiny in interlocutory matters is to be narrowly circumscribed and must be guided by settled principles rather than a reappreciation of merits.

Patent Expiry: Generics Flood In

Novo Nordisk’s Indian Semaglutide patent expired on March 20, 2026. Within 48 hours, over 15 Indian drugmakers, including Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s, Zydus, Natco, Alkem, Glenmark and Torrent, launched generic versions, with more than 50 branded generics expected to follow.

The effect on price has been immediate. Semaglutide in India moved from roughly ₹10,000 per month (about USD 106) at the 2022 launch of oral semaglutide, to ₹17,345–₹26,015 per month (about USD 185–277) for injectable weight-loss formulations in 2025, before falling sharply after patent expiry in 2026. Generic competition has reportedly reduced prices by as much as 70% in some segments, and prices are expected to fall further as supply expands.

As price gaps narrow, competition is shifting to delivery formats, especially pre-filled and reusable pens, dosing flexibility, and ease of administration.

The Trademark Battle: Olymviq v. Ozempic

Novo Nordisk A/S & Anr. v. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Delhi High Court, ruling of March 30, 2026 (CS(COMM) 317/2026)

As the patent dispute wound down, a fresh front opened over branding. Novo Nordisk sued Dr. Reddy’s over its generic Semaglutide product launched under the trademark OLYMVIQ, alleging that the name was phonetically and visually similar when compared to Novo’s registered trademark OZEMPIC.

The dispute was resolved swiftly. Before the Court, Dr. Reddy’s agreed to cease all manufacture, sale, supply, export and promotion of any product under the OLYMVIQ mark. It further undertook to withdraw its four pending trademark applications for OLYMVIQ, and not to use that mark, or any mark identical or deceptively similar to Novo’s OZEMPIC mark, logo, label or packaging, in the future. Dr. Reddy’s also agreed to transition forthwith to a new mark OLYMRA, to which Novo stated it had no objection.

The remaining disputes were practical ones: what to do with the existing stock of injections already manufactured under the OLYMVIQ label, and who should bear the costs of litigation. On the stock question, the Court took a pragmatic, public-interest-oriented approach — given that the product was a Schedule H prescription drug of undisputed quality used to treat Type 2 diabetes, directing its destruction would serve no one. Dr. Reddy’s was accordingly permitted to sell its existing stock within 30 days, with any unsold inventory to be donated to a government hospital. On costs, the Court awarded Novo 30% of its claimed litigation costs.

The case illustrates how in a post-patent generic market, brand identity becomes the next battleground. As dozens of manufacturers compete on an identical molecule, trademarks, and their proximity to originator brands, will attract increasing scrutiny.

The Regulatory Response: Government Steps In

The rapid proliferation of GLP-1 drugs in India has also invited a series of regulatory interventions from the government. The concern is that these prescription drugs are becoming too easily available through pharmacies, online platforms, wholesalers and wellness clinics, creating risks of misuse and serious adverse health effects.

March 10, 2026 - Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) advisory:

A comprehensive direction was issued to all manufacturers, importers, and marketers of GLP-1 receptor agonists. Amidst reports of direct and indirect promotional activities, such as disease awareness campaigns and digital media outreach relating to GLP-1 drugs and similar prescription medicines, it was clarified that such drugs cannot be promoted to the general public. Any messaging that drives demand, exaggerates efficacy, suggests guaranteed weight loss, or downplays lifestyle measures would be treated as misleading promotion and a regulatory violation. Companies were also directed to submit Risk Management Plans for safety monitoring.

March 24, 2026 – Enforcement notification:

It was informed that the Drugs Controller of India, together with State regulators, had intensified surveillance across pharmacies, online platforms, wholesalers, and wellness and slimming clinics, amid concerns over unauthorized sale, improper prescription practices and misleading marketing. Inspections were reportedly conducted at 49 entities, with notices issued to those found in default. It was reiterated that violations could attract licence cancellation, penalties and prosecution.

April 1, 2026 - Press Information Bureau issued a note titled ‘GLP-1 Drugs Use, Risks, and Regulation’:

The release stressed that these drugs may cause serious side effects and should be taken only under specialist medical supervision, reiterated concerns over their growing availability and restated that intensified inspections and surveillance would continue, with non-compliance exposing businesses to legal action.

Since then, press reports indicate that enforcement has continued to tighten, including a reported safety-review exercise involving adverse-event monitoring, and trade-channel advisories reiterating that GLP-1 drugs must not be dispensed without a valid prescription.

May 18, 2026 – CDSCO Advisory

Enforcement has continued to escalate, which this communiqué details. It also directs State Drug Controllers to actively monitor for surrogate promotional activity and to coordinate with the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) and other relevant agencies to pursue action against non-compliant entities.

Takeaways

These developments indicate the trajectory of a blockbuster drug – from patent validity challenges to generic competition once the drug goes off-patent in a large, price-sensitive market

For patent holders, the litigation is a reminder that seeking interim relief late in a patent’s life is an uphill battle, and that genus-species patent relationships will continue to face scrutiny at the interim stage. Building infringement records early and litigating proactively, rather than reactively, is more important than ever.

For generic manufacturers, phonetic proximity to an originator's well-known mark carries real litigation risk.

For regulators and the broader healthcare ecosystem, however, the challenge is now wider than affordability and access. It is to ensure that expanded availability translates into supervised, clinically appropriate use, while also policing unauthorized channels and counterfeit supply. Recent enforcement action in Gurugram (New Delhi NCR) led to seizure of a large consignment of fake ‘Mounjaro’ injections (another GLP-1 drug), underlining that public-health risk in this market lies not only in misuse, but also in exposure to falsified products.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.