Sound Recording Case In Indonesia

A legal dispute has erupted in Indonesia over the viral hit "Aku Dah Lupa," with PT Agung Pratama Wibawa suing PT Sony Music Entertainment Indonesia and producer F4dli over alleged unauthorized commercial use of the sound recording. The case centers on competing claims of ownership and proper rights assignment as the TikTok sensation transitioned from independent release to major label distribution, raising critical questions about copyright protection in the digital streaming era.

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A legal dispute in Indonesia has arisen between PT Agung Pratama Wibawa and PT Sony Music Entertainment Indonesia and producer Fadli Hasan (known professionally as F4dli) over the hit song "Aku Dah Lupa." The Plaintiff alleges that the Defendants engaged in the unauthorized commercial use of the song, which became a massive viral phenomenon in 2025 and early 2026.

Originally released in February 2025, "Aku Dah Lupa" performed by the TikToker duo Zia & Mikky gained traction on TikTok and YouTube, eventually becoming a staple of the "Pop Melayu" and "Dangdut Mix" genres. While Fadli Hasan has publicly claimed authorship—stating the song was inspired by a friend's breakup and produced in his personal studio in Singkawang—the lawsuit challenges the legal chain of title. PT Agung Pratama Wibawa contends that the rights to the composition or its mechanical licenses were utilized without proper authorization when Sony Music Indonesia backed its wider distribution. PT Agung Pratama Wibawa claims it was responsible for production, recording, and legal registration of the song "Aku Dah Lupa" and all rights had been assigned to them by F4dli before it was picked up by major labels. Therefore the popular version by Zia & Mikky required their express written consent a publisher.

At first instance in the Jakarta Commercial Court the defendants won. The claim related to the Sound Recording. The two performers Zia & Mikky had a Royalty Master Recording Agreement with the creator/producer F4dli who fixed the master recording, and then those rights were acquired by Sony. The lawsuit centred around complex legal issues of who’s contract came first and whether the rights were in fact owned by the Plaintiff, or whether they had been assigned correctly by F4dli to Sony.

The case is being closely watched by the Indonesian music industry as it touches on the complexities of digital-first hits moving into major label catalogues. With the song generating significant revenue from digital streaming and social media licensing, the court’s decision will likely help bring clarity copyright protection when "viral" content transitions from independent creators to global entertainment giants.

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