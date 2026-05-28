Indonesia Proposes Overhaul Of Copyright Law With Focus On Digital Content And Emerging Technologies

Indonesia is preparing for a significant update to its copyright regime through a draft new Copyright Law being discussed at the House of Representatives and included in the 2026 National Legislative Program (Prolegnas).

SSEK Legal Consultants was formed in 1992 and today is one of the largest corporate law firms in Indonesia. SSEK offers the full suite of corporate and commercial services across a range of practice areas. We have the experience and expertise to handle the largest, most complex cross-border transactions and projects in Indonesia.

Article Insights

SSEK Law Firm are most popular: within Strategy, Criminal Law and Technology topic(s)

in Asia

Indonesia is preparing for a significant update to its copyright regime through a draft new Copyright Law being discussed at the House of Representatives and included in the 2026 National Legislative Program (Prolegnas). If enacted, the new law would revoke and replace the current Copyright Law (Law No. 28 of 2014).

One of the most notable aspects of the draft law is its attempt to address the growing role of artificial intelligence in content creation. The draft provides that AI-generated works may qualify for copyright protection, provided there is sufficient human involvement in the creation process and certain transparency requirements are satisfied. This represents one of Indonesia’s first legislative efforts to directly regulate the intersection between AI and copyright.

Digital Content and Emerging Technologies

The draft law also significantly expands copyright protection for digital content and emerging technologies. New categories of protected works would include e-books, blogs, digital artwork, including NFTs, video-on-demand content, music-based applications, digital compositions, augmented reality and virtual reality works, and blockchain-based digital games and assets.

In addition, the draft introduces enhanced obligations for digital platform providers, reflecting increasing regulatory attention on online content distribution and digital copyright enforcement.

Royalty Collection and Collective Management Reform

Another important proposed reform is the establishment of a National Collective Management Committee, alongside the restructuring of existing Collective Management Organizations (LMKs) responsible for royalty collection and distribution in the music sector. The changes appear aimed at improving transparency and governance in royalty management.

Conclusion

Although the draft law remains subject to further discussion and revision, it signals Indonesia’s intention to modernize its copyright regime in response to rapid technological developments and the expansion of digital and AI-driven creative industries. The proposed reforms are likely to be closely watched by technology companies, digital platforms, content creators, media businesses, and rights holders operating in Indonesia.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.