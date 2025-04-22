ARTICLE
22 April 2025

Traditional Guinea Leppi Fabric Now Officially Recognised As A PGI

Guinea Intellectual Property
Leppi fabric dyed using local plants is the traditional fabric of the Foutah Djallon region in Guinea. Its PGI designation, recently granted by OAPI, safeguards the fabric from misuse including counterfeiting, and protects and promotes it on global markets because of reciprocal arrangements with other countries on the protection of PGIs, ensuring that its authenticity and cultural significance are preserved, thereby enhancing its value.

This initiative was led by Guinea's National Office for the Promotion of Crafts with funding from the European Union. The PGI recognition of Leppi marks a major step in protecting traditional craftsmanship while fostering economic growth in the country.

1613738.jpg

Image source: https://www.visionguinee.info/le-leppi-tissu-traditionnel-du-foutah-officiellement-reconnu-comme-propriete-intellectuelle-de-la-guinee/

