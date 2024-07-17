ARTICLE
17 July 2024

Morocco Leads The Pack In African Geographical Indications

As recently reported, Morocco presently boasts the largest number of Geographical Indications (GIs) in Africa with 68 so-called 'sui generis' GIs recorded. This is followed distantly by South Africa, with 24, and Tunisia, with 16. GIs are used to designate products produced in a specific geographical region, and with qualities or a reputation tied to their origin. Readers will no doubt be familiar with Champagne, which can only be labelled as such when produced in the Champagne region in France. GIs can provide a level of exclusivity to certain products, allowing manufacturers to charge higher prices and bolstering the economies of the regions they are tied to. However, some products derive more value from GIs than others, usually niche or luxury products as opposed to mass-market goods or staple products.

