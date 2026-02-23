License Agreement In Armenia

Under the Civil Code of the Republic of Armenia, a licensing agreement, the patent holder (licensor) undertakes to grant another party (licensee) the right to use an object protected by a patent within the scope stipulated by the agreement, while the licensee undertakes to pay the licensor the remuneration specified in the agreement and to perform other obligations provided therein.

Protected subject matter may encompass tangible assets; however, it most commonly refers to intellectual property, including copyrighted works, trade secrets, trademarks, brand names, and patents. License agreements do not transfer ownership of the protected asset to the licensee; rather, they confer a limited right of use in accordance with the terms and conditions of the agreement.

License agreements in the Republic of Armenia are governed by:

The Civil Code of the Republic of Armenia

The Law of the Republic of Armenia on Copyright and Related Rights

The Law of the Republic of Armenia on Patents

The Law of the Republic of Armenia on Trademarks

International treaties ratified by the Republic of Armenia, including the TRIPS Agreement and WIPO conventions

One of the distinctive features of a license agreement is that it may provide for additional terms related to the specific modalities of use of the licensed object. Such terms may include, inter alia, the provision of technical assistance to the licensee in organizing the production of the patented product, the obligation to maintain industrial secrecy, arrangements concerning advertising and promotion of the product, the reservation of rights of third parties, and other related matters. Importance among the terms of a license agreement is attached to the determination of the amount of the licensing remuneration payable to the patent holder (licensor) and the procedure for its payment. As a rule, the amount and payment procedure of the licensing remuneration are determined by one of the methods: either by specifying a fixed (pre-calculated) sum, or by providing for the payment of a certain percentage of the value of the licensed product, the profit derived from its sale, or other economic indicators (commonly referred to as royalties).

Armenian law recognizes several types of licenses:

1. Exclusive License – the licensee is granted exclusive rights of use, and the licensor may be restricted from granting licenses to third parties or from using the object personally, if so agreed.

2. Non-Exclusive (simple) License – the licensor retains the right to use the object and to grant licenses to multiple licensees. This is the most common form in commercial practice.

3. Sole License – the licensor retains personal use rights but is prohibited from licensing the object to third parties

A license agreement must be concluded in written form and registered with the Intellectual Property Agency.

Who has the right to carry out activities subject to licensing?

According to the Law of the Republic of Armenia on licensing:

Legal and natural persons Commercial organizations Non-commercial organizations The individual entrepreneur Capable natural persons State or community institutions not considered state or local self-government bodies Foreign legal persons Legal persons of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union and the European Union, as well as the United States of America, Canada, South Korea, the People's Republic of China, Japan, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, Georgia, the Islamic Republic of Iran

A license may be terminated in the following cases:

Where, false or misleading information deemed essential for the granting of the license is discovered in the documents submitted for obtaining the license

Where, the legal entity carrying out the licensed activity is liquidated, the activity of an individual entrepreneur is terminated, or the natural person holding the license dies

Where, serious harm has been caused as a result of performing an activity subject to licensing

Where, during the period of suspension of the license, the suspended activity, a specific function of that activity, or an operation reserved by the license is carried out in violation of the conditions of suspension

upon the application of the licensee

upon expiration of the license

in other cases, provided for by law

Rights of the Licensee Rights of the Licensor use the licensed intellectual property object in accordance with the scope and conditions set out in the license agreement receive licensing remuneration in the amount, form, and manner stipulated by the license agreement derive economic benefit from the lawful use of the licensed object retain ownership of the exclusive intellectual property rights to licensed object receive technical support or assistance from the licensor, where provided for by the agreement determine and control the scope, methods, territory, and duration of the licensed use grant sublicenses, provided that such right is expressly authorized by the license agreement grant licenses to third parties, unless the agreement provides for an exclusive license seek legal protection against unlawful interference with the licensed use demand proper and lawful use of the licensed object in accordance with contractual terms Terminate the license agreement in cases of material breach by the licensee, including non-payment of remuneration Obligations of the Licensee Obligations of the Licensee pay licensing remuneration in a timely and proper manner ensure the validity and lawful existence of the intellectual property rights at the time of granting the license use the licensed object strictly within the limits established by the license agreement grant the licensee the right to use the licensed object within the limits defined by the agreement maintain confidentiality with the respect to know-how, trade secrets, and other confidential information refrain from interfering with the licensee's lawful use of the licensed object comply with quality requirements and other conditions related to the use of the licensed object, where applicable provide technical documentation, information, or assistance, if stipulated by the agreement provide reports on the use of the licensed object, if required by the agreement take measures to protect the licensed object against infringements by third parties, where such obligations is assumed under the agreement cease use of the licensed object upon termination or expiration of the license agreement

