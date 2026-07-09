Tax Updates March 2026 (SyCipLaw Tax Issues And Practical Solutions (T.I.P.S.) International Edition Vol. 14)

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SyCipLaw’s Tax Department has prepared an international edition of its Tax Issues and Practical Solutions (T.I.P.S.) for the first quarter of 2026.

The SyCipLaw T.I.P.S – International Edition covers the following tax issues:

Is the Office of the Solicitor General entitled to a 5% share of the compromise amount paid by the taxpayer, even if it did not actively participate in the court proceedings? May the Bureau of Internal Revenue sustain a deficiency branch profits remittance taxes on the ground of unaccounted retained earnings? Is a loan transaction subject to documentary stamp tax if the proceeds of the loan are proven to be utilized outside the Philippines by the lender’s affiliates? If goods are purchased from a Registered Business Enterprise located in an ecozone or freeport, how should the local buyer pay VAT, and what documents are required for release of the goods? What are the material dates during the transition to the Single-Instance Audit Framework pursuant to Revenue Memorandum Order No. 1-2026? What happens to tax liabilities that were already assessed and paid before a Replacement eLA is issued for the same taxable period during the transition to the Single-Instance Audit Framework?

Please read the full text here or via this link.

This bulletin was prepared with the assistance of Associates Tyrone Matthew L. Dy, Josemaria Alvaro C. Fontillas, and Jarel Simon K. Uy.