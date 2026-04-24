Tax Updates February 2026 (SyCipLaw Tax Issues And Practical Solutions (T.I.P.S.) Vol. 43)

SyCipLaw's Tax Department addresses eight critical tax issues in their February 2026 bulletin, ranging from refund claim documentation requirements to the validation of Letters of Authority.

SyCip Salazar Hernandez & Gatmaitan was founded in 1945 and is a leading full-service law firm in the Philippines. Its principal office is in Makati City, with branch offices in Cebu City, Davao City and the Subic Bay Freeport Zone. The firm offers a broad and integrated range of legal services, with departments in the following fields: banking, finance and securities; special projects; corporate services; litigation and dispute resolution; employment law and immigration; intellectual property; and tax.

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SyCipLaw’s Tax Department has prepared Tax Issues and Practical Solutions (T.I.P.S.) for February 2026.

The SyCipLaw T.I.P.S. covers the following tax issues:

Is it necessary to attach a Summary Alphalist of Withholding Taxes and Monthly Alphalist of Payees to a claim for refund of excess and unutilized Creditable Withholding Tax? Is a Final Assessment Notice automatically void if it substantially reiterates the Preliminary Assessment Notice? Can the chairman of the board of directors of a corporation be held criminally liable for failure to obey a subpoena duces tecum issued by the Bureau of Internal Revenue? May a taxpayer, who received an assessment from the local government treasurer and paid the assessed tax thereafter, file a claim for refund of the taxes it supposedly erroneously paid? How can a taxpayer file the tax return and pay the tax for purely cash donations? What is covered by the lifting of audit suspension under Revenue Memorandum Circular No. 8-2026? What is the Single-Instance Audit Framework under Revenue Memorandum Circular No. 1-2026? Is there a way to validate the authenticity of a LOA issued to a taxpayer?

Please read the full text here or via this link.

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