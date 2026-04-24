Tax Updates February 2026 (SyCipLaw Tax Issues And Practical Solutions (T.I.P.S.) Vol. 43)

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SyCipLaw’s Tax Department has prepared Tax Issues and Practical Solutions (T.I.P.S.) for February 2026.
The SyCipLaw T.I.P.S. covers the following tax issues:
- Is it necessary to attach a Summary Alphalist of Withholding Taxes and Monthly Alphalist of Payees to a claim for refund of excess and unutilized Creditable Withholding Tax?
- Is a Final Assessment Notice automatically void if it substantially reiterates the Preliminary Assessment Notice?
- Can the chairman of the board of directors of a corporation be held criminally liable for failure to obey a subpoena duces tecum issued by the Bureau of Internal Revenue?
- May a taxpayer, who received an assessment from the local government treasurer and paid the assessed tax thereafter, file a claim for refund of the taxes it supposedly erroneously paid?
- How can a taxpayer file the tax return and pay the tax for purely cash donations?
- What is covered by the lifting of audit suspension under Revenue Memorandum Circular No. 8-2026?
- What is the Single-Instance Audit Framework under Revenue Memorandum Circular No. 1-2026?
- Is there a way to validate the authenticity of a LOA issued to a taxpayer?
Please read the full text here or via this link.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]