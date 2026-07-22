Specifics Of Taxation Of Electronic Services In The Philippines

Under Republic Act No. 12023, otherwise known as “VAT on Digital Services Act”, electronic services or digital services refer to services supplied over the internet or other electronic networks through the use of information technology, where the delivery of the service is essentially automated.

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1) What qualifies as electronic services for tax purposes? Is there a list of such services?

Under Republic Act No. 12023, otherwise known as “VAT on Digital Services Act”, electronic services or digital services refer to services supplied over the internet or other electronic networks through the use of information technology, where the delivery of the service is essentially automated. The term includes, but is not limited to, online search engines, online marketplaces or e-marketplaces, cloud services, online media and advertising, online platforms, and digital goods.

Digital services also include cloud and IT services, e-commerce and payment platforms, digital marketing and analytics, communication and collaboration tools, e-learning platforms, AI and data analytics services, cybersecurity services, system maintenance, online consultations through digital platforms, and interactive media such as online gaming and AR/VR experiences.

However, existing Bureau of Internal Revenue regulations clarify that not all online services are taxable, as some remain exempt under existing VAT laws. These exemptions include educational services provided by accredited institutions and certain financial services that are VAT-exempt.

2) Is a foreign company providing services electronically required to register for VAT purposes?

Yes. Foreign companies providing services electronically in the Philippines are considered non-resident Digital Service Providers (DSPs) and are required to register for VAT if their gross sales exceed ₱3 million for the past twelve (12) months or are expected to exceed it in the next twelve (12) months.

For B2C (business-to-consumer) transactions, where services are supplied directly to non-VAT registered individuals in the Philippines, the non-resident DSP must register with the Bureau of Internal Revenue, charge the 12% VAT, and remit it directly. For B2B (business-to-business) transactions, where the customer is a VAT-registered business, the local business is generally responsible for accounting for and paying the VAT under applicable rules (such as withholding or reverse charge mechanisms).

Bureau of Internal Revenue regulations reinforce these requirements and applies them even to foreign DSPs without physical presence in the Philippines, requiring them to comply with VAT registration and reporting rules.

3) How is the place of supply of electronic services determined?

The place of supply of electronic or digital services is determined based on where the service is consumed or used, not where the provider is located.

A digital service is considered performed, rendered, supplied, or delivered in the Philippines if it is received, used, or consumed by the customer within the country in the course of trade or business, regardless of whether the provider is a resident or non-resident. The law also uses indicators such as the customer’s billing address, IP address, SIM card country, or payment information to determine the location of consumption.

This means that even if a foreign digital service provider has no physical presence in the Philippines, the service is still subject to Philippine VAT if it is effectively used by a customer in the Philippines.

4) What VAT rates apply to electronic services?

Electronic or digital services that are consumed in the Philippines are subject to the standard Value-Added Tax (VAT) rate of 12%. This rate applies whether the supplier is a resident or non-resident Digital Service Provider (DSP), provided the services are used or consumed within the Philippines and are not covered by any VAT exemption under the law.

Not all electronic services are taxable. Exemptions include educational services and online courses provided by accredited educational institutions, online subscription-based services supplied to recognized educational institutions, and services rendered by banks and non-bank financial intermediaries through digital platforms, in accordance with existing VAT exemption provisions.

5) Are there any thresholds for mandatory tax registration?

There is a Three Million Pesos (Php3 Million) gross sales threshold for mandatory VAT registration.

A person (including a non-resident Digital Service Provider) is required to register for VAT if their gross sales of taxable goods or services in the Philippines exceed Php3 Million within the past 12 months, or if there are reasonable grounds to believe that their gross sales will exceed Php3 Million within the next 12 months.

Once this threshold is met or expected to be met, VAT registration becomes mandatory, and the taxpayer must comply with VAT reporting and remittance requirements for digital services consumed in the Philippines.

6) What reporting and filing obligations apply to providers of electronic services?

Providers of electronic or digital services are required to comply with VAT registration, reporting, and filing obligations once they meet the registration threshold or are otherwise required to register.

In general, registered Digital Service Providers must file VAT returns, report their taxable digital services supplied to customers in the Philippines, and remit the corresponding 12% VAT to the Bureau of Internal Revenue within the prescribed deadlines. Non-resident providers must also register and may use a simplified or automated system to comply. They may use the VAT on Digital Services (VDS) Portal to encode data, file the related tax returns and forms, and pay the corresponding tax due.

7) How are services supplied through marketplaces and platforms taxed?

The services supplied through online marketplaces and digital platforms are generally subject to 12% VAT if they are consumed in the Philippines.

Where a platform or marketplace facilitates the sale of digital services or goods, the tax treatment depends on the role of the platform. If the platform is treated as the supplier or acts as the principal in the transaction, it is required to register as a Digital Service Provider and collect and remit the VAT. If it only acts as an intermediary, both the platform and the actual supplier may have separate tax obligations depending on their roles.

In all cases, VAT is ultimately imposed on the digital service when it is used or consumed by a customer located in the Philippines.

8) What are the risks and penalties for non-compliance with tax rules?

Non-compliance with VAT obligations on digital services may result in surcharges, interest on unpaid taxes, and compromise penalties for late or incorrect payment.

Foreign or non-resident Digital Service Providers that fail to register or remit VAT may also be assessed for unpaid taxes, together with applicable penalties and interest. Continued non-compliance may lead to enforcement actions by the Bureau of Internal Revenue, including suspension of business operations in the Philippines under the implementing regulations, and blocking of digital services performed or rendered in the Philippines by a digital service provider (in coordination with the Department of Information and Communications Technology and the National Telecommunications Commission).

In addition, late filing or payment shall subject the provider to the corresponding tax, surcharge, interest, and penalties under the Tax Code and related rules.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.