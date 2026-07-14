Tax Updates April 2026 (SyCipLaw Tax Issues And Practical Solutions (T.I.P.S.) Vol. 44)

Catherina Fernandez’s articles from SyCip Salazar Hernandez & Gatmaitan are most popular:
- within Tax topic(s)
- in Asia
- in Asia
- in Asia
- in Asia
- in Asia
- in Asia
- with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries
SyCip Salazar Hernandez & Gatmaitan are most popular:
- within Antitrust/Competition Law, Finance and Banking, Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)
SyCipLaw’s Tax Department has prepared Tax Issues and Practical Solutions (T.I.P.S.) for April 2026.
The SyCipLaw T.I.P.S. covers the following tax issues:
- Can a local government unit refuse to accept a taxpayer’s tender of local business tax payments on the ground that the taxpayer has not yet paid its real property taxes?
- Does the CTA have jurisdiction over a case challenging an LGU imposition if it is in the nature of a regulatory fee, and not in the nature of a tax?
- How may a taxpayer avail of fiscal incentives under Section 38 of the Philippine Natural Gas Industry Development Act or Republic Act No. 12120?
- How may taxpayers prove that a cross-border service is not subject to income tax?
- What is the local tax treatment of Registered Business Enterprises enjoying incentives under the Tax Code as amended by the CREATE Act and CREATE MORE Act?
Please read the full text here or via this link.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]