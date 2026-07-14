Tax Updates April 2026 (SyCipLaw Tax Issues And Practical Solutions (T.I.P.S.) Vol. 44)

SyCipLaw's Tax Department addresses five critical tax questions facing Philippine taxpayers, including local government unit payment disputes, Court of Tax Appeals jurisdiction over regulatory fees, fiscal incentives under the Natural Gas Industry Development Act, cross-border service taxation, and local tax treatment of businesses with CREATE Act incentives.

SyCip Salazar Hernandez & Gatmaitan was founded in 1945 and is a leading full-service law firm in the Philippines. Its principal office is in Makati City, with branch offices in Cebu City, Davao City and the Subic Bay Freeport Zone. The firm offers a broad and integrated range of legal services, with departments in the following fields: banking, finance and securities; special projects; corporate services; litigation and dispute resolution; employment law and immigration; intellectual property; and tax.

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SyCipLaw’s Tax Department has prepared Tax Issues and Practical Solutions (T.I.P.S.) for April 2026.

The SyCipLaw T.I.P.S. covers the following tax issues:

Can a local government unit refuse to accept a taxpayer’s tender of local business tax payments on the ground that the taxpayer has not yet paid its real property taxes? Does the CTA have jurisdiction over a case challenging an LGU imposition if it is in the nature of a regulatory fee, and not in the nature of a tax? How may a taxpayer avail of fiscal incentives under Section 38 of the Philippine Natural Gas Industry Development Act or Republic Act No. 12120? How may taxpayers prove that a cross-border service is not subject to income tax? What is the local tax treatment of Registered Business Enterprises enjoying incentives under the Tax Code as amended by the CREATE Act and CREATE MORE Act?

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