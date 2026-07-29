Startup India Scheme: Legal Benefits And Compliance Guide

Since its launch on 16 January 2016, the Startup India Scheme has become the cornerstone of India's entrepreneurship policy, offering tax holidays, funding access, and regulatory relief to eligible new-age businesses. For founders, understanding the legal architecture of this scheme — particularly Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) recognition — is essential to unlocking benefits worth lakhs, sometimes crores, in tax savings and compliance relief.

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Since its launch on 16 January 2016, the Startup India Scheme has become the cornerstone of India's entrepreneurship policy, offering tax holidays, funding access, and regulatory relief to eligible new-age businesses. For founders, understanding the legal architecture of this scheme — particularly Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) recognition — is essential to unlocking benefits worth lakhs, sometimes crores, in tax savings and compliance relief.

This guide breaks down the eligibility criteria, key legal benefits, and compliance obligations every founder should know before and after registering under the Startup India Scheme.

What Is the Startup India Scheme?

The Startup India Scheme is a flagship Government of India initiative administered by DPIIT under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. It provides a formal recognition framework — commonly referred to as "DPIIT recognition" — that acts as the gateway to nearly every benefit under the programme, including income tax exemptions, intellectual property (IPR) rebates, self-certification under labour and environmental laws, and access to government funding schemes.

Recognition alone does not automatically grant tax benefits; certain incentives, such as the Section 80-IAC income tax holiday, require a separate application and approval.

Eligibility Criteria for DPIIT Recognition

To qualify as a "startup" under the current framework, an entity must satisfy the following conditions:

Entity type: Registered as a Private Limited Company, Limited Liability Partnership (LLP), Registered Partnership Firm, Cooperative Society, or Multi-State Cooperative Society. Sole proprietorships are not eligible.

Registered as a Private Limited Company, Limited Liability Partnership (LLP), Registered Partnership Firm, Cooperative Society, or Multi-State Cooperative Society. Sole proprietorships are not eligible. Age: Not more than 10 years from the date of incorporation or registration (extended to 20 years for entities recognised under the newer Deep Tech category).

Not more than 10 years from the date of incorporation or registration (extended to 20 years for entities recognised under the newer Deep Tech category). Turnover: Annual turnover must not exceed ₹200 crore in any financial year since incorporation (raised from ₹100 crore following DPIIT's Gazette Notification 108(E) dated 4 February 2026); the cap is ₹300 crore for Deep Tech startups.

Annual turnover must not exceed ₹200 crore in any financial year since incorporation (raised from ₹100 crore following DPIIT's Gazette Notification 108(E) dated 4 February 2026); the cap is ₹300 crore for Deep Tech startups. Originality: The entity must not have been formed by splitting up or reconstructing an existing business.

The entity must not have been formed by splitting up or reconstructing an existing business. Innovation: The entity must be working towards innovation, development, or improvement of products, processes, or services, or have a scalable business model with high potential for employment generation or wealth creation.

Applications are submitted free of cost through the Startup India portal, and recognition is typically granted within a few working days once the required documents — incorporation certificate, PAN, and a supporting document such as a pitch deck or patent filing — are verified.

Key Legal and Tax Benefits

1. Income Tax Holiday Under Section 80-IAC

DPIIT-recognised startups structured as a Private Limited Company or LLP can apply separately for a 100% tax deduction on profits for any three consecutive assessment years out of their first ten years from incorporation. The application requires a Certificate of Eligible Business issued by the Inter-Ministerial Board (IMB) of Certification, which evaluates the innovation quality, scalability, and employment potential of the business. According to the Income Tax Department, this deduction under Section 80-IAC is allowed to an eligible start-up to the extent of 100% of profits and gains for 3 consecutive assessment years out of the 10 years beginning from the year of incorporation or registration. Notably, the tax department has clarified that DPIIT recognition does not automatically confer eligibility for this deduction — the separate IMB certification process must be completed.

The IMB reviews applications on a rolling basis; in one recent round, the Press Information Bureau reported that the Board cleared a batch of startups for tax relief during its 80th meeting, reflecting the scale at which this benefit is now being administered.

2. Angel Tax Exemption

Recognised startups are exempt from the so-called "angel tax" under Section 56(2)(viib) of the Income Tax Act, which otherwise taxes share premium received from investors as income if it exceeds fair market value. This exemption removes a significant compliance and litigation risk for early-stage companies raising capital from domestic investors.

3. IPR Fast-Tracking and Fee Rebates

Startups benefit from expedited examination of patent applications, along with an 80% rebate on patent filing fees and a 50% rebate on trademark filing fees. Facilitators empanelled by the government assist with filing at reduced or subsidised professional costs.

4. Self-Certification Under Labour and Environmental Laws

Recognised startups can self-certify compliance under a defined set of labour laws (such as those governing provident fund, gratuity, and contract labour) and environmental laws, exempting them from routine inspections for a period of three to five years. This significantly reduces the administrative burden during the early growth phase, though startups remain liable for genuine violations reported through credible complaints.

5. Easier Public Procurement Access

DPIIT-recognised startups are exempted from prior turnover and experience requirements in government tenders, and can register on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) to access public procurement opportunities that would otherwise be closed to newer entities.

6. Access to Government Funding Schemes

Recognition improves eligibility for capital support under schemes such as the Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS), the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups (CGSS), and the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS), which channel government-backed capital to early-stage ventures, including a newer Deep Tech-focused Fund of Funds announced in a recent Union Budget.

7. Faster Winding-Up Process

Startups can utilise a fast-track exit mechanism under the insolvency framework, allowing companies with simple debt structures or those meeting specified criteria to wind up operations faster than under the standard corporate insolvency process, freeing founders and capital for future ventures.

Compliance Obligations Startups Must Still Meet

Recognition does not exempt startups from India's core corporate and tax compliance framework. Founders should keep the following in mind:

Annual filings: Companies and LLPs must continue filing annual returns and financial statements with the Registrar of Companies, regardless of DPIIT status.

Companies and LLPs must continue filing annual returns and financial statements with the Registrar of Companies, regardless of DPIIT status. GST and TDS compliance: Startups crossing applicable turnover thresholds must register for GST and comply with periodic filing and tax deduction obligations.

Startups crossing applicable turnover thresholds must register for GST and comply with periodic filing and tax deduction obligations. Maintaining recognition validity: Startups must track their incorporation date carefully, as recognition lapses once the 10-year (or 20-year for Deep Tech) window closes, regardless of when commercial operations actually began.

Startups must track their incorporation date carefully, as recognition lapses once the 10-year (or 20-year for Deep Tech) window closes, regardless of when commercial operations actually began. Distinguishing DPIIT recognition from 80-IAC certification: These are two separate applications; recognition does not automatically extend to the income tax holiday.

These are two separate applications; recognition does not automatically extend to the income tax holiday. Upcoming tax law transition: The Income Tax Act, 2025 is set to replace the Income Tax Act, 1961 from FY 2026-27, which will renumber several provisions governing startup tax benefits. Founders should confirm the equivalent provisions with a qualified tax professional before this transition takes effect.

You can verify current eligibility norms and initiate the recognition process directly through the official DPIIT Startup Recognition portal.

Conclusion

The Startup India Scheme offers a genuinely valuable bundle of tax relief, compliance ease, and funding access, but only for entities that navigate the legal requirements correctly. DPIIT recognition is the foundational step, while benefits like the Section 80-IAC tax holiday and angel tax exemption require separate, carefully documented applications. Founders are well advised to consult a corporate lawyer or chartered accountant early to structure their entity, timing of applications, and compliance calendar in a way that maximises these benefits over the startup's recognised lifecycle. For founders seeking experienced guidance on startup structuring and compliance, Rajesh Sivaswamy at King Stubb & Kasiva can help navigate these requirements effectively.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is DPIIT recognition the same as the Section 80-IAC tax exemption? No. DPIIT recognition is a prerequisite, but the 80-IAC tax holiday requires a separate application to and approval from the Inter-Ministerial Board of Certification. Can a sole proprietorship apply for Startup India recognition? No. Only Private Limited Companies, LLPs, Registered Partnership Firms, Cooperative Societies, and Multi-State Cooperative Societies are eligible. How long does DPIIT recognition remain valid? Recognition remains valid for 10 years from the date of incorporation for most startups, extended to 20 years for entities recognised under the Deep Tech category. Does Startup India recognition exempt a company from GST or annual ROC filings? No. Recognised startups must continue to comply with GST, TDS, and annual filing obligations applicable to their entity type. Can a startup hold both DPIIT recognition and MSME/Udyam registration? Yes. These are independent certifications with separate eligibility criteria, and many startups hold both to access complementary benefits.

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