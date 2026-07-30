Calcutta High Court Distinguishes Between ‘issuance’ And ‘service’ Of Orders Under Section 73 Of The GST Act, Holding That The Limitation Period Attaches To Issuance, And Not Service Of The Order.

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BRIEF FACTS OF THE CASE
- In the present case, a show cause notice was issued to M/s M.M. Motors (‘the Petitioner’) on 20 December 2023, alleging tax short-payment/wrong availment of ITC for the period April 2018 to March 2019. The time limit prescribed for passing the adjudication order under Section 73 was extended up to 30 April 2024 through various notifications under Section 168A of the CGST Act.
- Pursuant thereto, the proper officer passed the adjudication order under Section 73(9) of the CGST Act, which was digitally signed on 30 April 2024. However, the said order was uploaded on the common portal on 01 May 2024 (which is 1 day after expiry of the limitation period on 30 April 2024).
- Initially, the Petitioner filed an appeal with the Appellate Authority u/s 107 of the CGST Act against the said order. The said appeal was disposed off by modifying the demand amount mentioned in the said order. Subsequently, the Petitioner filed the present writ petition challenging the jurisdiction and validity of the order on the grounds of limitation. The contention of the Petitioner in the writ is as follows.
- An order under Section 73 is complete only when it is served/communicated in the manner prescribed under Section 169 and Rule 142.
- Since the DRC-07 was uploaded only on 1 May 2024, the order was not validly issued within the limitation period and was therefore time-barred.
KEY OBSERVATIONS OF THE HON’BLE HIGH COURT
- The Hon’ble Court held that the GST statute deliberately uses the words “issue” and “service” differently. It pointed out that “service” is expressly used in Section 73(1) in relation to service of show cause notice, whereas 73(9)/(10) use the expression “issue” in relation to the issuance of order. It further held that issue of a notice or order means to formally make it out of the authority’s hands by signing, dating and sending the documents for dispatch and completion of secretarial practice, whereas the term ‘service’ includes not only issuance of an order but also the effective means taken to deliver or communicate the same to the person intended by legally prescribed modes.
- The Hon’ble Court further observed that Section 73(10) requires the Proper Officer to issue the order within the stipulated period, and the provision does not require service of the order within the limitation period. Furthermore, uploading the order on the common portal is merely a method of service and it does not determine the date of issuance of the order.
- The Court noted that Rule 26 requires notices and orders to be authenticated electronically through digital signature. Since the adjudication order was digitally signed on 30 April 2024, the order stood validly issued within the limitation period.
- The High Court has read Section 73 in a textually strict manner, holding that limitation prescribed under Section 73(10) attaches to the issuance of order, not to its service. Since Section 169 separately prescribes the modes of service, including uploading on the common portal, the Court has treated portal upload as a step relevant to communication/enforceability, but not as a determinative event for testing limitation. On the facts, the order digitally signed on 30 April 2024 was held to be within limitation, notwithstanding that DRC-07 was uploaded on 1 May 2024.
- The judgment is significant because it does not merely decide a portal-delay issue; it examines the more fundamental question of when an adjudication order under GST can be said to have legally crossed the threshold from being an internal decision of the authority to an “issued” order for limitation purposes. The ruling is likely to assist the Department in cases where the taxpayer’s challenge is based solely on the date of DRC-07 generation, portal visibility, or delayed electronic communication, provided the Department can establish that the order was authenticated and issued within the statutory period. However, the judgment should not be read as dispensing with service altogether. The Court itself recognised that while an order can be validly issued within limitation, it becomes enforceable against the taxpayer only upon proper service in accordance with Section 169 of the CGST Act.
- The more nuanced controversy lies in what exactly constitutes “issuance”. If issuance means merely signing or digitally authenticating the order, the limitation requirement becomes relatively narrow. If, however, issuance requires placing the order beyond the internal control of the adjudicating authority by dispatch, upload, system release, or a comparable act, then mere internal authentication may not always be sufficient. The judgment appears to lean towards the former view, but this aspect may require further consideration, particularly because the GST Act does not expressly define the precise point at which an order is “issued”.
- Notably, the Court's own definition of "issue", i.e., to formally make the order out of the authority's hands "by signing, dating and sending the documents for dispatch and completion of secretarial practice", itself incorporates an element of dispatch closer to the latter view, even though, on the facts, digital authentication was treated as sufficient. This divergence between the Court's stated definition and its application to the facts may itself become a point of contention in future litigation. To this end, the provisions may need to be amended to avoid future litigation.
- Another important open issue is the evidentiary burden in cases where the order is not visible to the taxpayer within the limitation period. Electronically signed orders may carry a verifiable timestamp, but that timestamp only proves authentication. It may not, by itself, conclusively establish when the order was released for communication or made incapable of alteration. This distinction may become important in future litigation, especially where there is a material gap between digital signing and portal upload, or where the taxpayer alleges post facto regularisation.
- A noteworthy aspect that does not appear to have been considered by the Court is the practical difficulty that arises when adjudication orders are issued manually and bear physical signature of the adjudicating authority. Unlike digital orders, a physically signed order may not include an independent timestamp indicating when the signature was affixed. In such cases, Department may have to rely on dispatch registers, internal movement records, diary entries, speed post records, portal logs, or other contemporaneous evidence to demonstrate issuance within limitation. A mere date printed on order may not always be sufficient where issuance itself is specifically disputed.
- The decision, therefore, clarifies one issue but may generate another. While delayed service or delayed portal upload may not, by itself, invalidate an order that was otherwise issued within limitation, future disputes may turn on the quality of evidence required to prove that the order was not merely prepared or signed, but was “issued” within the meaning of Section 73.
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