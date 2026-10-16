GST On Corporate Guarantees Issued Without Any Consideration: Torrent Power Ltd v Union Of India & Ors, (2026) 45 Centax 217 (GUJ)

In furtherance of our earlier update on the decision of the Hon’ble Bombay High Court (Nagpur Bench) in D.P. Jain & Co. Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. v. Union of India, 2026 (42) Centax 208 (Bom.), the Hon’ble Gujarat High Court has now examined the taxability and valuation of corporate guarantees under the GST framework in a batch of writ petitions led by Torrent Power Ltd. v. Union of India & Ors.

The Bombay High Court (Nagpur Bench) in D.P. Jain & Co. Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. (supra) held that, in the absence of consideration, the guarantees did not constitute a taxable supply, treating a corporate guarantee as a contingent obligation distinct from a bank guarantee, and relying on the Supreme Court's service-tax era ruling in Commissioner of CGST & Central Excise v. Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd., [2023 (73) G.S.T.L. 4 (S.C.)]. Importantly, the Court did not examine Sr No 2 of Schedule I to the CGST Act (which deems related party supplies taxable even without consideration), and it upheld the constitutional validity of Rule 28(2) even while quashing the demand on the facts.

The ruling by the Gujarat High Court assumes significance as the Court has taken a different view from the Bombay High Court (Nagpur Bench) on the fundamental question of taxability of corporate guarantees furnished without consideration.