You Live In India. Your Shares Are In America. What Happens When You Die?

An Indian resident can live, work and build wealth entirely in India and still have a potential U.S. federal estate-tax exposure merely because part of their wealth is invested in U.S. securities.

King Stubb & Kasiva (KSK) is a full-service law firm with 10 offices nationwide, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kochi, and Mangalore, and a team of 150+ professionals.

U.S. Estate Tax on U.S. Stocks: What Indian Founders, Promoters, RSU Holders and ESOP Holders Need to Know

An Indian resident can live, work and build wealth entirely in India and still have a potential U.S. federal estate-tax exposure merely because part of their wealth is invested in U.S. securities. Consider the following:

An Indian founder owns shares in a Delaware-incorporated company.

An entrepreneur has built a substantial stake in a U.S. holding company.

A senior employee in India has accumulated RSUs of a U.S. technology company.

An Indian promoter holds U.S.-listed shares as part of a diversified investment portfolio.

None of these individuals may be U.S. citizens. None may be U.S. residents. Some may never have worked in the United States. Yet, if they die while holding certain U.S.-situated assets, their estate may have to address U.S. federal estate-tax compliance and, depending on the facts, potentially a U.S. estate-tax liability.

This makes U.S. estate tax an important consideration in cross-border tax planning, private client advisory, founder succession planning, employee equity planning and international estate planning. A commonly circulated statement is that an Indian resident holding more than approximately ₹50–60 lakh of U.S. stocks becomes subject to U.S. estate tax. That statement captures an important warning, but it is legally incomplete.

The relevant U.S. threshold is US$60,000 for certain nonresident, non-citizen decedents. Importantly, this is a filing threshold for Form 706-NA, not a simple statement that every dollar above US$60,000 will automatically be taxed at 40%. The estate-tax computation involves the value and character of U.S.-situated property, deductions, credits, applicable treaty provisions and other facts.

The real question is therefore not:

“Do I own more than ₹58 lakh of U.S. stocks?”

It is:

“If I died today, would my U.S.-situated assets require a U.S. estate-tax filing, and could my estate have a U.S. estate-tax liability?”

For Indian founders, promoters, investors and senior employees, this question should be addressed as part of broader succession planning and cross-border wealth structuring, rather than after the individual has died.

Executive Summary

For an individual who is a nonresident and non-citizen of the United States (NRNC) for U.S. estate-tax purposes:

U.S. federal estate tax can apply to certain U.S.-situated assets owned at the time of death.

Stock of a corporation organised under U.S. law is generally treated as U.S.-situated property, irrespective of where the physical share certificates are held.

If the value of the individual’s U.S.-situated assets, together with specified gift-tax amounts and adjusted taxable gifts, exceeds US$60,000, the executor generally needs to consider filing Form 706-NA.

The US$60,000 threshold is not the same thing as a general estate-tax exemption.

The maximum U.S. federal estate-tax rate can reach 40%.

For an NRNC, the general maximum unified credit is US$13,000, subject to applicable treaty provisions.

The value considered is generally the fair market value at the date of death, rather than the amount originally paid for the investment.

RSUs, stock options, restricted stock and other equity awards require separate analysis because the legal rights of the holder may differ depending on whether the award has vested, been exercised or resulted in an actual transfer of shares.

The U.S.–India income-tax treaty should not automatically be treated as an estate-tax treaty. The IRS’s published list of U.S. estate and gift tax treaties does not include India.

Estate planning should ideally begin before U.S. equity holdings become substantial or before a founder or employee experiences a major liquidity event.

The US$60,000 Question: What Does It Actually Mean?

The most important misconception surrounding U.S. estate tax for Indian investors is that US$60,000 represents a blanket tax-free exemption. It does not. For an NRNC decedent, the IRS states that Form 706-NA must generally be filed where the date-of-death value of the decedent’s U.S.-situated assets, together with specified gift-tax amounts and adjusted taxable gifts, exceeds US$60,000. The US $60,000 filing threshold is not indexed for inflation. This creates an important distinction between Filing exposure and Actual estate-tax liability.

Crossing US$60,000 can trigger a U.S. estate-tax filing obligation without necessarily meaning that the estate will ultimately owe estate tax. The estate-tax calculation takes into account factors including deductions and the available unified credit. For NRNC estates, the general maximum unified credit is US$13,000 unless a treaty provides otherwise.

Accordingly, an Indian resident should not interpret the rule as:

“My U.S. shares are worth US$70,000, therefore I owe U.S. estate tax.”

The correct conclusion is:

“My U.S.-situated estate may cross the Form 706-NA filing threshold, and the estate-tax computation needs to be undertaken.”

That distinction is particularly important for Indian HNIs, startup founders, family offices, promoters and employees holding significant U.S. equity compensation.

Why Do U.S. Shares Matter if the Investor Lives in India?

The answer lies in the concept of situs. For U.S. estate-tax purposes, the United States does not limit its jurisdiction to people who live in America. An NRNC can be subject to U.S. estate tax on certain property located in the United States. The IRS’s Form 706-NA instructions specifically state that, generally, stock of corporations organised in or under U.S. law is property located in the United States, regardless of where the stock certificates are physically held.

This can therefore capture:

shares of a Delaware corporation;

shares of other U.S.-incorporated companies;

U.S.-listed shares issued by U.S. corporations;

closely held U.S. corporate stock;

certain interests and securities requiring a more detailed situs analysis.

The key point is that where the investor lives and where the company is incorporated are two different questions. An Indian resident can therefore have a U.S. estate-tax issue even if:

their permanent home is in India;

their bank account is in India;

their family is in India;

their income is primarily earned in India; and

they have never been a U.S. tax resident.

U.S.-Listed Does Not Always Mean the Same Thing as U.S.-Situs

This is where generic internet advice can become dangerous. The relevant question is not simply:

“Is this security traded on a U.S. stock exchange?”

Instead, the analysis should examine what the underlying legal asset actually is and where it is treated as situated under the U.S. estate-tax rules. For example, stock issued by a U.S. corporation is generally U.S.-situated property. By contrast, securities issued by a non-U.S. corporation may receive different treatment even if they trade on a U.S. exchange.

The IRS rules also contain specific provisions for different categories of assets, including bank deposits, debt obligations, insurance proceeds and other property. Consequently, a portfolio review should classify assets rather than simply total the value of everything appearing in a U.S. brokerage account.

What About Indian Founders Holding U.S. Startup Shares?

The issue can become considerably more significant for Indian founders. Many Indian-origin founders establish or restructure their businesses through U.S. holding companies, particularly in connection with:

venture capital fundraising;

international expansion;

Delaware incorporation;

U.S. venture capital investment;

cross-border M&A;

employee stock option plans;

global technology businesses; and

eventual IPO or strategic sale transactions.

A founder may initially hold a relatively modest stake in a U.S. startup. If the business subsequently raises multiple rounds of funding or experiences a significant increase in valuation, that holding may become worth several million dollars. At that point, U.S. estate tax can become an important component of the founder’s broader international tax planning and succession planning.

For example, consider an Indian-resident founder who owns 20% of a Delaware corporation. If the company is valued at US$20 million at the founder’s death, the founder’s interest could represent a US$4 million asset for estate-tax purposes, subject to the applicable valuation and estate-tax rules.

The issue is therefore not limited to public-market investors. It can be particularly important for startup founders and promoters whose wealth is concentrated in privately held U.S. corporate stock.

What About U.S. ESOPs, RSUs and Employee Stock Options?

This is another area where Indian employees can overlook estate-planning considerations. U.S. companies frequently use equity compensation to attract and retain employees and executives, including employees based outside the United States. Common forms include:

Restricted Stock Units (RSUs);

employee stock options;

non-qualified stock options (NSOs);

incentive stock options (ISOs);

restricted stock;

performance shares; and

other forms of stock-based compensation.

The estate-tax analysis cannot simply assume that an unvested RSU is identical to issued shares. An RSU is generally a contractual promise to deliver shares or their cash equivalent upon satisfaction of specified conditions. The IRS describes an RSU as a promise to provide stock or cash in the future and distinguishes the grant, vesting and transfer stages.

Consequently, where an employee dies holding unvested RSUs or unexercised stock options, the analysis may require examination of:

the equity compensation plan; the award agreement; vesting conditions; treatment on death; whether the award accelerates; whether the award is cancelled or settled; whether shares have actually been transferred; the rights of the estate; and the applicable U.S. estate-tax situs rules.

This is why ESOP and RSU taxation should not be analysed only from an income-tax perspective. For senior employees with substantial U.S. equity compensation, employment law, tax, private client advisory and succession planning can overlap.

Death Is the Triggering Event, Not the Purchase of the Shares

Another common misunderstanding is that U.S. estate tax becomes payable when an Indian resident purchases U.S. shares. It does not. The relevant estate-tax event is generally death.

The estate-tax rules look at the property owned by the decedent at death and generally use the property’s fair market value at that time. The IRS expressly states that the valuation is based on fair market value at the date of death and not necessarily on the original purchase price. This means that a person could acquire U.S. shares for US$20,000, see them rise to US$500,000 and potentially have a very different estate-tax position at death.

For private company shares, valuation can become particularly important because there may be no readily available quoted market price. A private company valuation may therefore need to consider factors such as:

the latest funding round;

preferred versus common stock;

liquidation preferences;

transfer restrictions;

company financial performance;

comparable transactions;

shareholder agreements; and

other valuation adjustments.

This is an area where corporate law, M&A advisory, valuation and tax advisory may intersect.

How Much U.S. Estate Tax Could Apply?

The headline rate can appear alarming. For U.S. federal estate tax purposes, the top rate can reach 40%. However, it would be incorrect to simply multiply the total value of U.S. shares by 40%. The estate-tax calculation involves determining the taxable estate, applying permitted deductions and credits and taking into account the special rules applicable to NRNC estates.

The IRS Form 706-NA instructions state that the general maximum unified credit available to an NRNC is US$13,000, subject to treaty modifications. This is one reason why the U.S. estate-tax position of an Indian resident can be materially different from that of a U.S. citizen or U.S.-domiciled individual.

For U.S. citizens and residents, the federal estate-tax framework generally provides a much larger exclusion amount. An NRNC does not automatically receive the same benefit merely because the individual owns the same assets.

Is There a U.S.–India Estate Tax Treaty?

This is an area where considerable caution is required. India and the United States have an income-tax treaty, but an income-tax treaty should not automatically be treated as equivalent to a bilateral estate and gift tax treaty. The IRS’s published materials identify the countries with which the United States currently has estate and gift tax treaties or specific estate-tax provisions. India does not appear on that list.

Accordingly, an Indian resident should not assume that the U.S.–India income-tax treaty will eliminate or substantially reduce U.S. estate-tax exposure. Treaty analysis can become particularly important for individuals who have:

previously lived in the United States;

U.S. citizenship or former U.S. citizenship;

U.S. immigration history;

substantial international assets;

trusts or other estate-planning structures; or

connections to another jurisdiction that has an estate-tax treaty with the United States.

The individual’s exact facts should therefore be reviewed before relying on treaty protection.

What Happens to the Shares After Death?

Estate-tax liability is only one part of the problem. The estate may also need to deal with the practical process of transferring, selling or otherwise dealing with U.S. securities following death. The executor may have to establish:

who is legally entitled to the shares;

whether probate or succession documentation is required;

whether the brokerage or transfer agent requires U.S. tax documentation;

whether a transfer certificate or other IRS documentation is required;

whether estate-tax liabilities have been addressed; and

whether the shares should be retained or sold.

The IRS specifically provides procedures concerning transfer certificates for U.S. assets of nonresident decedents. For an Indian family, this can create a cross-border succession issue involving Indian succession law, estate administration, U.S. tax compliance, securities transfer procedures and foreign-exchange considerations.

What Should Indian Founders and Investors Do During Their Lifetime?

Estate planning should ideally happen before the U.S. equity becomes difficult to restructure. For an Indian founder or investor with meaningful U.S. assets, an initial review should map:

A. Ownership

Who legally owns the shares?

Individual

Joint holder

Company

Trust

Other investment vehicle

B. Asset type

What exactly is being held?

U.S. corporate stock

Foreign corporate stock

RSUs

Stock options

Restricted stock

Mutual funds

Debt instruments

Bank deposits

Other securities

C. Value

What is the approximate fair market value of the U.S.-situated assets? For private company shares, this may require a more detailed valuation analysis.

D. U.S. status

Is the individual:

a U.S. citizen;

a U.S. resident;

an NRNC;

a former U.S. resident; or

potentially subject to special expatriation rules?

E. Estate planning

What happens to the asset if the individual dies? The answer should be coordinated with:

wills;

trusts, where appropriate;

nomination arrangements;

shareholder agreements;

succession documents;

family governance arrangements; and

business continuity planning.

Why Founders Should Address This Before a Liquidity Event

For startup founders, the most valuable moment to review U.S. estate-tax exposure may be before a major funding round, secondary sale, acquisition or IPO. A founder may start with a relatively modest holding in a Delaware startup. A successful Series B, Series C or strategic investment can dramatically increase the value of that stake.

Similarly, a founder preparing for a U.S. M&A transaction may suddenly have a substantial portion of their personal wealth tied to U.S. securities. At that stage, changing the ownership structure may become more complicated because of:

tax implications;

securities laws;

shareholder rights;

investor consent requirements;

valuation issues;

corporate governance;

financing documents; and

existing contractual restrictions.

Therefore, estate planning for startup founders should ideally be integrated with venture capital transactions, M&A planning and long-term wealth structuring, rather than treated as an issue to be addressed only after a liquidity event.

A Practical Checklist for Indian Residents Holding U.S. Equity

An Indian resident holding significant U.S. equity should consider obtaining a cross-border review if any of the following apply:

You own more than US$60,000 of U.S.-situated assets: The amount is relevant because it can trigger the Form 706-NA filing analysis. You are a founder of a Delaware or other U.S. corporation: Private company stock can create significant estate exposure as the company’s valuation increases. You hold substantial RSUs or stock options in a U.S. company: The precise contractual rights at death should be reviewed rather than assuming all equity awards receive identical treatment. You have recently completed a U.S. funding, secondary or M&A transaction: A liquidity event can materially alter the composition and value of your U.S.-situated assets. You previously lived or worked in the United States: Your U.S. tax status and domicile history may require a more detailed analysis. Your wealth is concentrated in U.S. securities: Concentration can make estate-tax planning particularly important. Your family members are in India but your major assets are outside India: This can create additional cross-border succession and estate-administration considerations.

The Bigger Picture: U.S. Estate Tax Is Not Just a Tax Issue

For Indian founders, promoters and senior executives, U.S. estate tax should not be viewed in isolation. It can sit at the intersection of: International Tax + Private Client Advisory + Succession Planning + Corporate Structuring + Employment Law + FEMA + M&A + Startups & Venture Capital.

For example, a founder holding shares in a Delaware company may need to consider not only U.S. estate tax but also the ownership structure of the business, Indian foreign-exchange regulations, succession arrangements, shareholder rights, valuation, future funding rounds and a potential exit.

Similarly, an employee with a large RSU portfolio may need to consider the interaction between equity compensation, employment arrangements, Indian taxation, U.S. tax rules and succession planning. The appropriate solution will therefore depend heavily on the individual’s facts.

What Executors and Families Should Know

If an Indian resident holding U.S.-situated assets dies, the family should not assume that the assets can simply be transferred to the heirs because the deceased had a valid Indian will. The executor or legal representatives may need to determine whether a U.S. estate-tax return is required, identify the U.S.-situated property, obtain appropriate valuations and coordinate with U.S. institutions holding the assets.

Where Form 706-NA is required, the IRS states that it is generally due within nine months after the date of death, unless an extension has been granted. Form 4768 may be used to request an extension. This makes advance documentation extremely valuable.

Families should ideally know:

what U.S. assets exist;

where the assets are held;

the relevant account and ownership details;

the applicable equity plan documents;

the location of corporate records;

who the executor or legal representative is;

what succession documents exist; and

which advisers should be contacted following death.

Conclusion: If Your Wealth Is Global, Your Estate Planning Must Be Global Too

For an Indian resident, owning U.S. shares can be financially attractive but it can also introduce U.S. estate-tax and cross-border succession considerations that are easy to overlook during one’s lifetime. The US$60,000 threshold is an important warning sign, but it should not be treated as a simple “tax-free limit”. The relevant analysis involves the nature and situs of the assets, their fair market value at death, applicable deductions and credits, the individual’s U.S. tax status and any relevant treaty provisions.

For founders, promoters and investors, the issue becomes even more significant as the value of privately held U.S. companies increases. For senior employees, substantial RSUs, ESOPs and stock options can similarly create a need for coordinated tax, employment, private client and succession planning.

The key takeaway is simple:

If you live in India but your wealth is partly in the United States, your estate plan cannot stop at the Indian border.

A timely review of U.S.-situated assets, ownership structures, equity compensation, succession arrangements and potential estate-tax exposure can help families and business owners understand their cross-border obligations before those obligations become an estate-administration problem.

For Indian founders, HNIs, promoters and senior executives with U.S. equity, U.S. estate-tax planning should be considered as part of a broader international tax, private client and succession-planning strategy.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.