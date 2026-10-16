ARTICLE
16 October 2026

Unlocking Indian Transfer Pricing Safe Harbour Regime

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Aurtus Consulting LLP

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Aurtus is a full-service boutique firm providing well-researched tax, transaction and regulatory services to clients in India as well as globally. At Aurtus, we strive to live up to our name, which is derived from ’Aurum’ - signifying the gold standard of services and ‘Ortus’ – implying a sunrise of fresh/innovative ideas and thought leadership. We help our clients navigate the complex world of tax and regulatory laws while providing them with thoroughly researched, practical and value-driven solutions. Our solutions and the holistic implementation support, cover not only all the relevant tax and regulatory aspects but also the contemporary trends and commercial realities. Our clients include reputed Indian corporations, MNCs, family offices, HNIs, start-ups, venture capital funds, private equity investors, etc.
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Aurtus provides comprehensive tax and advisory services spanning direct tax, indirect tax, and international tax matters. Their expertise includes transaction structuring, M&A assistance, IPO advisory, GST compliance, transfer pricing, and specialized services for family offices and GIFT IFSC setups. The firm offers end-to-end solutions for corporate tax planning, dispute resolution, and regulatory compliance across domestic and cross-border transactions.
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Aurtus Consulting LLP

Foreword

As they say, better late than never!

India announced its Safe Harbour Rules in 2013 with much euphoria, but in reality, the Rules never found takers, given the cumbersome manual process and unrealistically high margin expectations. The margins were rationalised significantly in 2017, yet even that did not materially change perception amongst taxpayers. Also, while the Advance Pricing Agreement (APA) programme received wide acceptance, the Safe Harbour regime did not achieve its intended purpose, and there had been long-standing demands for its complete overhaul. With India’s significant push towards Global Capability Centres (GCCs), a workable Safe Harbour was the missing piece of the jigsaw

Finally, the 2026 Budget announced a sweeping change to the regime. The 2026 Rules represent a meaningful response to the concerns raised over the years. Four separate categories (Software Development, Information Technology-enabled Services, Knowledge Process Outsourcing and contract Research and Development) have been consolidated into a single Information Technology Services category with one uniform margin of 15.5%. The revenue threshold has been raised to a level that no longer excludes substantial businesses. Eligibility, once established, now holds for five years, making this a planning decision rather than an annual determination. The process has moved online, with system-driven approval and a defined window for closure. Data Centre Services have been brought within the regime for the first time. For a considerable number of groups, Safe Harbour has moved from a footnote in the tax workpapers to a genuine board-level consideration.

We would nonetheless urge caution against treating this as an obvious choice. Opting for Safe Harbour requires a thorough evaluation of the functional profile of the Indian entity and the Associated Enterprise to which it provides services. A five-year lock-in is a significant commitment, with no provision for mid-term exit, and the entire framework rests on the taxpayer genuinely bearing insignificant risk, both in the terms of the agreement and in the actual conduct of the business. Safe Harbour may also restrict access to the Mutual Agreement Procedure for covered transactions, which can matter where the other jurisdiction takes a differing view. The decision warrants the same rigour one would apply to an APA, assessed transaction by transaction.

This publication covers the nature of the Safe harbour regime, its evolution, the substantive provisions of the 2026 Rules, the eligibility criteria, the applicable margins, and how the option compares against the available alternatives.

In our view, Safe Harbour now warrants serious consideration by a far wider set of taxpayers than before. Whether it is the right fit for your group is a separate question, and one we would be glad to examine with you.

We hope you find it an interesting read.

Vishal Gada
Founder & CEO
Aurtus

Zeel Jambuwala
Co-founder & Partner
Aurtus

India Safe Harbour Regime

India's Safe Harbour Rules provide a structured framework for eligible taxpayers to obtain transfer pricing certainty through prescribed margins, rates and compliance conditions.

This publication explains the scope of the regime, eligible international transactions, key conditions, filing process and practical considerations for taxpayers evaluating Safe Harbour as part of their transfer pricing strategy.

To view the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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