Unlocking Indian Transfer Pricing Safe Harbour Regime

Foreword

As they say, better late than never!

India announced its Safe Harbour Rules in 2013 with much euphoria, but in reality, the Rules never found takers, given the cumbersome manual process and unrealistically high margin expectations. The margins were rationalised significantly in 2017, yet even that did not materially change perception amongst taxpayers. Also, while the Advance Pricing Agreement (APA) programme received wide acceptance, the Safe Harbour regime did not achieve its intended purpose, and there had been long-standing demands for its complete overhaul. With India’s significant push towards Global Capability Centres (GCCs), a workable Safe Harbour was the missing piece of the jigsaw

Finally, the 2026 Budget announced a sweeping change to the regime. The 2026 Rules represent a meaningful response to the concerns raised over the years. Four separate categories (Software Development, Information Technology-enabled Services, Knowledge Process Outsourcing and contract Research and Development) have been consolidated into a single Information Technology Services category with one uniform margin of 15.5%. The revenue threshold has been raised to a level that no longer excludes substantial businesses. Eligibility, once established, now holds for five years, making this a planning decision rather than an annual determination. The process has moved online, with system-driven approval and a defined window for closure. Data Centre Services have been brought within the regime for the first time. For a considerable number of groups, Safe Harbour has moved from a footnote in the tax workpapers to a genuine board-level consideration.

We would nonetheless urge caution against treating this as an obvious choice. Opting for Safe Harbour requires a thorough evaluation of the functional profile of the Indian entity and the Associated Enterprise to which it provides services. A five-year lock-in is a significant commitment, with no provision for mid-term exit, and the entire framework rests on the taxpayer genuinely bearing insignificant risk, both in the terms of the agreement and in the actual conduct of the business. Safe Harbour may also restrict access to the Mutual Agreement Procedure for covered transactions, which can matter where the other jurisdiction takes a differing view. The decision warrants the same rigour one would apply to an APA, assessed transaction by transaction.

This publication covers the nature of the Safe harbour regime, its evolution, the substantive provisions of the 2026 Rules, the eligibility criteria, the applicable margins, and how the option compares against the available alternatives.

In our view, Safe Harbour now warrants serious consideration by a far wider set of taxpayers than before. Whether it is the right fit for your group is a separate question, and one we would be glad to examine with you.

We hope you find it an interesting read.

Vishal Gada

Founder & CEO

Aurtus

Zeel Jambuwala

Co-founder & Partner

Aurtus

India Safe Harbour Regime

India's Safe Harbour Rules provide a structured framework for eligible taxpayers to obtain transfer pricing certainty through prescribed margins, rates and compliance conditions.

This publication explains the scope of the regime, eligible international transactions, key conditions, filing process and practical considerations for taxpayers evaluating Safe Harbour as part of their transfer pricing strategy.

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