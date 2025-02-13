New Coalition In Belgium Agrees Proposals For Major Tax Reforms

Businesses face a broad range of tax changes that look to address economic competitiveness and growth

Belgium's new coalition led by Bart De Wever of the New Flemish Alliance has drafted and announced its federal government agreement for 2025-2029, which includes wide-ranging proposals for tax reforms.

The governing coalition led by De Wever as prime minister was formed after almost eight months of negotiations around the national economy and competitiveness that have led to the proposals for significant tax reforms, as well as for investment and the energy transition.

2026 countdown

The agreement was published on 31 January with the measures due to come into force during the current legislature from 2026, although clarifications could bring these forward or cause delay. The proposals are yet to be included in a draft bill or a final budget before Parliament.

Proposed reforms range across compensation and benefit for employers and employees, personal and corporate income tax, international and company group tax, investors and high-net-worth individuals, not-for-profit measures, value-added tax, and procedure changes.

Osborne Clarke comment

Businesses looking for an overview of the details of the agreed reforms should download our expert Belgium tax teams' in-depth summary.

Download: Belgium's new federal government agreement | Tax reform

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.