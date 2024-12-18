How Can We Address Implicit Bias In Healthcare?

Implicit bias in healthcare is an issue on the rise. It isn't a new issue, though; it's just getting more attention on how to handle it. Whilst bias might be an unfortunate part of all our daily...

Implicit bias in healthcare is an issue on the rise. It isn't a new issue, though; it's just getting more attention on how to handle it. Whilst bias might be an unfortunate part of all our daily interactions, in healthcare, it can significantly impact our health and the overall healthcare system. As a side note – but interestingly – it also affects AI following bias in research.

Implicit bias in healthcare is a widespread issue that greatly affects patient care, leading to disparities in treatment decisions and outcomes. These are unconscious associations that influence our behaviour without us even realising it. Implicit biases aren't just found in healthcare providers; they're common throughout society, affecting our interactions based on race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, disability, and other traits.

Research shows that these biases can cause treatment disparities between patients. For example, providers might unintentionally favour certain groups over others, resulting in unequal care.

One study revealed that healthcare providers hold negative explicit and implicit biases against marginalised groups, which affect patient-clinician communication, clinical decision-making, and institutional practices. Addressing bias is a fundamental responsibility for those accountable for the health and wellness of populations. Current interventions, such as skills training and awareness programs, aim to manage bias, but their impact is often short-lived and does not result in sustained behavioural change.

To combat implicit bias, healthcare providers can take several actions:

Cultural Understanding: Gain a basic understanding of the cultures from which your patients come. Individualisation: Avoid stereotyping and treat each patient as an individual. Respect for Diversity: Recognise and respect the magnitude of unconscious bias.

Good communication practices are crucial in addressing implicit bias and improving patient care. Effective communication can build trust and reduce the likelihood of litigation. Studies have shown that poor communication is a leading cause of medical malpractice suits. Therefore, healthcare providers should prioritise clear, empathetic, and respectful communication with patients.

A Rand study highlighted that nearly every clinician faces a malpractice suit at some point, with poor communication being the number one cause. Good communication builds trust, ensures informed consent, and involves patients in decision-making processes. Best practices include using simple language, avoiding medical jargon, and being present and attentive during patient encounters.

Clear communication also involves good documentation practices. Accurate record-keeping is essential for continuity of care and can protect providers in case of legal disputes. Reports have emphasised that cutting corners in documentation can lead to adverse events and complaints.

Understanding and addressing implicit bias in healthcare is crucial for fair treatment and better patient outcomes. Healthcare providers can tackle these biases by promoting cultural competence, personalising patient care, and improving communication practices. By committing to unbiased care and clear communication, we can reduce healthcare disparities and create a more inclusive healthcare environment.

