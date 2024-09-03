ARTICLE
3 September 2024

Mpox Virus Screening In Some Countries

South Africa Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Botswana, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa and other African countries affected by the Mpox virus have implemented temperature checks and other health monitoring methods at points of entry, though enforcement of this requirement varies. In Nigeria, the government implemented a mandate requiring all travelers to complete an online health declaration form before entering the country, however, it is not clear whether this rule is currently enforced and there has not been a published government directive. Travelers should be prepared to complete the form online (paper-based forms will be provided) before entering Nigeria if officials require it. The situation is fluid and we will provide updates as more developments are known.

