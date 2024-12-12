OAPI Championing Initiatives For Food Security In Africa

OAPI brought together over thirty national decision makers and key role players from the agricultural sector at a national workshop held from 4 to 6 November 2024 in N'Djamena, Chad. Aimed at establishing guidelines for the creation, protection and enhancement of new plant varieties in Chad, the workshop was opened by the Chadian Minister of Trade and Industry, Guibolo Fanga Mathieu- OAPI Administrator for Chad with the Director General of OAPI, Denis Bohoussou and Seed Expert and Secretary general of the African Seed Trade Association, Yacouba Diallo.

The Director General of OAPI advised that the organisation "is positioning itself to support member states by mobilising intellectual property tools as an activator of plant innovation". The workshop is a continuation of the Project for Strengthening and Promotion of the Plant Variety System (PPOV) which focusses on the development of national seed policies within the OAPI region, and to ultimately address the challenge of food security throughout Africa by facilitating easier access to quality seeds.

