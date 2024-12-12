ARTICLE
12 December 2024

OAPI Championing Initiatives For Food Security In Africa

AA
Adams & Adams

Contributor

Adams & Adams logo
Adams & Adams is an internationally recognised and leading African law firm that specialises in providing intellectual property and commercial services.
Explore Firm Details
OAPI brought together over thirty national decision makers and key role players from the agricultural sector at a national workshop held from 4 to 6 November 2024 in N'Djamena, Chad. Aimed at establishing guidelines.
South Africa Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Adams & Adams
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

OAPI brought together over thirty national decision makers and key role players from the agricultural sector at a national workshop held from 4 to 6 November 2024 in N'Djamena, Chad. Aimed at establishing guidelines for the creation, protection and enhancement of new plant varieties in Chad, the workshop was opened by the Chadian Minister of Trade and Industry, Guibolo Fanga Mathieu- OAPI Administrator for Chad with the Director General of OAPI, Denis Bohoussou and Seed Expert and Secretary general of the African Seed Trade Association, Yacouba Diallo.

The Director General of OAPI advised that the organisation "is positioning itself to support member states by mobilising intellectual property tools as an activator of plant innovation". The workshop is a continuation of the Project for Strengthening and Promotion of the Plant Variety System (PPOV) which focusses on the development of national seed policies within the OAPI region, and to ultimately address the challenge of food security throughout Africa by facilitating easier access to quality seeds.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Adams & Adams
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More